- health
A Game-Changing DNA Test Aims to End Inherited Blindness in Dogs
How a simple cheek swab could save English Shepherds from inherited blindness with a new DNA test
- lifestyle
Here’s What’s Been Happening To Turkey’s Stray Dogs Since The ‘Massacre’ Law Passed
It’s been nearly a month since Turkey passed the ‘massacre’ law that many feared would lead to a mass culling of the country’s beloved street dogs – here’s what’s been happening since
- lifestyle
How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
- shopping
Your Dog Can Now Enjoy the Iconic Colin the Caterpillar – Sort Of
The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form
- health
Is Your Home Safe? Common Causes of Pet Burns in the UK and How to Prevent Them
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
- health
Black Dots On Your Dog Or Cat? Here’s What You Need to Know
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
- lifestyle
Backlash Grows Against Turkey’s ‘Massacre Law’ Aimed At Street Dogs – Here’s How You Can Help
The new bill, seen as a potential death sentence for many of Turkey’s cherished street dogs, was passed in July. Activists tell us they will keep on fighting
- lifestyle
RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double
The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks
- lifestyle
What to Do With Your Dog When You Go Away On Holiday
Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone
- health
What’s This Weird Lump Of Skin On My Dog?
Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog
- lifestyle
What to Do, Practically, When Your Pet Dies
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
- lifestyle
Should You Walk Your Dog In a Cemetery?
People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should
- lifestyle
Meet-Ups For Rescue Dogs Help Pets & Their Parents Find Community
As more people choose to adopt, rescue dog meet-ups are popping up all over the UK and the US. One writer took her former stray Lucy along to see what it’s all about…
- health
Heat–Stroke in Dogs: Signs, Treatment & Prevention Expert Advice
How to take precautions for your pup when temperatures rise
- lifestyle
Viral TikTok Trends Are Cute, But Does Your Pet Enjoy Them?
The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being
- health
How to Keep Your Dog Cool This Summer as Animal Charities Warn of Hot Spell
Animal welfare charities and veterinary organisations have teamed up to urge on pet parents to get clued up ahead of the warm weather
- health
When is it Too Hot to Walk Your Dog?
How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long
- lifestyle
What Happens If You Don’t Take Your Dog For a Walk?
And what you can do inside instead
- lifestyle
The Wholesome Instagram Capturing the Love Between Queer Pet Parents & Their Dogs
“For queer people, friends become their chosen family – and dogs are just an extension of that”. @Dogsandtheirdykes is the wholesome content you need today
- lifestyle
How to Photograph Your Pet Like a Pro
The world needs cute pet pics. Here are five tips to go from amateur to Annie Leibovitz
- lifestyle
Nepo Pups Are the Real Stars of the Summer, and They’re Living the High Life
Move over Brat Girl Summer, the nepo dogs are here to stay
- lifestyle
TikTok’s Glimmers Over Triggers Trend Is the Answer to Better Dog Walks
Your daily walks together are a special time for both you and your pup. Here’s how to lower stresses and find more joy during your daily routine
- health
Enough With The Shedding! How To Stop Your Dog From Getting Hair Everywhere
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
- behaviour
Does Your Dog Know How Long You Go Away For?
Can dogs tell the difference between a day, a week or a month?
- health
Can Dogs Get Covid?
The pandemic started over four years ago, but there are still new strains popping up. Here’s what we know about dogs and Covid-19 now
- health
How To Prevent Your Dog‘s Teeth Rotting
Everything you need to know about the most common – and preventable disease your dog can get
- lifestyle
Unexpected Safety Hacks For Anxious Dog Parents
Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of
- lifestyle
Renters Reform Bill: Can My Landlord Ban Me From Having Pets?
Know your rights as new legislation comes into place
- lifestyle
How Do I Get People to Accept That I Hate Dating and My Dogs Are All I Need?
People love to be nosy. Here’s how to fend them off – because you’re happy!
- lifestyle
Catch the Wave: The Ultimate Guide to Dog Surfing
Let it rip...
- shopping
Amazon Prime Day Deals: Spoil Your Pets Without Breaking the Bank
Who says sales are just for humans?
- lifestyle
The England Team’s Number One WAGs
It's coming home, but who are the pups the players are going home to?
- lifestyle
Great Danes: The History and Origins of the Working Dog
Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Cherries?
As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Peaches?
It’s the best fruit of the season, after all
- lifestyle
Labs Hired at Tewkesbury Abbey to “Put Visitors at Ease”
The dynamic duo have already made a paws-itive impact
- health
How to Deal With Pesky Plaque On Your Dog’s Teeth
What to do if you’ve let your pooch’s pearly whites get past their best
- health
What Is Alabama Rot? How to Spot The Potentially Fatal Disease
This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms
- health
Absolutely Everything That Should Be In Your Pet’s First Aid Kit
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
- lifestyle
#DogsAtPollingStations Are Taking Their Pet Parents To Vote
Number one concern? The cheese tax
- lifestyle
Can I Take My Anxious Dog On Holiday?
Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy
- lifestyle
Helping Your Child Deal With The Grief of Losing a Pet
When it’s time to say goodbye…
- behaviour
Born This Way: How to Meet The Needs of Your Dog’s Breed
Different breeds need different things...