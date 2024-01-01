One source for all things pet parenting. · Kinship

One source for all things pet parenting.

Woman holding a beagle in warm dappled summer light
health

You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe

Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to grass seeds

Woman sitting in a cafe with her dog.
behaviour

Can Your Shy New Rescue Dog Become a Social Creature?

With patience and positive reinforcement, you can do a lot to make up for lost time with socialisation

Big dog sniffs little dog in greeting
behaviour

How to Properly Introduce Two Pups

There’s a lot more to it than sniffing each other’s butts

Latest

Shot of an attractive young woman petting her dog while sitting on the sofa at home.
behaviour

Why Does My Dog Stare at Me? Possible Reasons and What to Do

Beyond the fact that they’re your biggest admirer

Shepherd dog playing with yellow ball at the beach
lifestyle

Is My Dog Allowed On The Beach?

Check the rules before heading out…

Husky on tarmac in warm weather
health

When is it Too Hot to Walk Your Dog?

How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long

Wildly Popular

Health

Woman hold a bowl and gives a water to her big white dog while sitting on her feet in courtyard of the residence.
behaviour

Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?

Save some for later, hun!

hands with different coloured nails stroke a black greyhound
health

What’s This Weird Lump Of Skin On My Dog?

Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog

health

How to Keep Your Dog Cool This Summer as Animal Charities Warn of Hot Spell

Animal welfare charities and veterinary organisations have teamed up to urge on pet parents to get clued up ahead of the warm weather

Nutrition

Man crouching down to let two dogs eat out of a bowl
nutrition

How Many Treats Is Too Many?

The key to curbing mindless snacking – according to a veterinarian

Woman holding frisbee and running on beach with Jack Russell Terrier.
nutrition

Glucosamine For Dogs: Everything You Need to Know

You may have heard other pup parents praising this supplement. Here’s what a vet has to say

Beagle dog asks for cucumber in the kitchen.
nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?

Can Dogs Eat Cucumbers?

That cucumber crunch is irresistible. Learn if your dog can get in on that action

Behaviour

woman playing with her dog in the park
behaviour

Why Your Dog Should Be Your Go-To Stress Buster

You need a break sometimes, and your dog is ready (and willing) to take one with you

A blonde woman wearing a longsleeved green jumper and sneakers sitting in the open trunk of a SUV car with her arm around her Golden Retriever dog sitting next to her
behaviour|Ask a Trainer

How to Make Your Dog’s Car-Crate Anxiety a Thing of the Past

Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car

pet lover concept with mini dog on woman leg. sitting in room at home
behaviour

Lifestyle

Woman at work with her small dog on her lap
lifestyle

8 Reasons to Take Your Dog to Work

From reducing stress to improving morale, pet-friendly offices are where it’s at

Dog sitting in the grass with a stick.
lifestyle

How to Keep Your Lawn Free From Urine Spots

Hint: those ‘grass-saving supplements for dogs don’t work – and may even harm your pup

A dog standing in a lavender field.
behaviour

Do Essential Oils Pass the Smell Test?

A psychologist explains how stimulating scents can influence a dog’s behaviour