One source for all things pet parenting.

You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe
Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to grass seeds
Can Your Shy New Rescue Dog Become a Social Creature?
With patience and positive reinforcement, you can do a lot to make up for lost time with socialisation
How to Properly Introduce Two Pups
There’s a lot more to it than sniffing each other’s butts
Latest
Why Does My Dog Stare at Me? Possible Reasons and What to Do
Beyond the fact that they’re your biggest admirer
Is My Dog Allowed On The Beach?
Check the rules before heading out…
When is it Too Hot to Walk Your Dog?
How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long
Wildly Popular
Health
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, hun!
What’s This Weird Lump Of Skin On My Dog?
Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog
How to Keep Your Dog Cool This Summer as Animal Charities Warn of Hot Spell
Animal welfare charities and veterinary organisations have teamed up to urge on pet parents to get clued up ahead of the warm weather
Nutrition
How Many Treats Is Too Many?
The key to curbing mindless snacking – according to a veterinarian
Glucosamine For Dogs: Everything You Need to Know
You may have heard other pup parents praising this supplement. Here’s what a vet has to say
Can Dogs Eat Cucumbers?
That cucumber crunch is irresistible. Learn if your dog can get in on that action
Behaviour
Why Your Dog Should Be Your Go-To Stress Buster
You need a break sometimes, and your dog is ready (and willing) to take one with you
How to Make Your Dog’s Car-Crate Anxiety a Thing of the Past
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car
What’s the Deal, Mouthy Puppies? Why Bite Inhibition Matters
How to teach your pup to play nice
Lifestyle
8 Reasons to Take Your Dog to Work
From reducing stress to improving morale, pet-friendly offices are where it’s at
How to Keep Your Lawn Free From Urine Spots
Hint: those ‘grass-saving’ supplements for dogs don’t work – and may even harm your pup
Do Essential Oils Pass the Smell Test?
A psychologist explains how stimulating scents can influence a dog’s behaviour