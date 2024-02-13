Can My Pet Eat...? · Kinship

nutrition

Can My Pet Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes

Woman having lunch with her large husky dog at home.

It’s the best fruit of the season, after all

It’s a great summer snack for you but can you share raspberries with your cat?

woman pouring tea while cat comes close

Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods

group of three people and a dog gather round food on a picnic blanket on grass

There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll

Orange cat sniffing cut up mango fruit.

It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?

man feeding dog pineapple

Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs

Confused dog lying in a field a green

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



a woman feeds her large cat a treat

It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

Dog staring at chocolate cake on counter.

Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)

Daschund dog sat on a chair looking up at owner eating hot cross buns

Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice

Young woman preparing meal with dog in kitchen.

Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...

