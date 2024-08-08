RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), the world’s largest and oldest animal welfare charity, is urging pet parents to be extra-vigilant after alarming new data shows a disturbing rise in attacks on cats. The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks, with wildlife also suffering the consequences.

In the first six months of this year alone, 44 cats were shot with weapons such as air guns, catapults, slingshots or crossbows – more than double the 18 incidents reported during the same period in 2023. This surge in violence against animals is prompting the RSPCA to sound the alarm and call on the public to stay vigilant by reporting any suspicious or harmful activity.

But it’s not just cats at risk – overall, the number of animals targeted by weapons has risen by 23 percent year-on-year, with 370 cases reported last year compared to 300 in 2022. Crossbow attacks have seen the steepest increase, with 11 incidents in 2023, up from seven the previous year. The use of catapults and slingshots has also crept up, from 27 to 28 reported cases.

The warning comes as the RSPCA’s ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer campaign gains momentum, raising essential funds to support the charity’s efforts to combat animal cruelty. It follows figures released by the RSPCA in July that showed people beating animals increased by a truly horrendous 17 percent last year. This year, things look set to be worse.

The RSPCA said in July it had received 44,879 reports of animal cruelty opens in a new tab so far this year with over 5,300 of these calls related to people beating animals. Worryingly, the worst could be yet to come. A film by the RSPCA opens in a new tab recently highlighted the sad fact that summer is the busiest period of the year for animal cruelty in the UK.

The film, which has racked up nearly 450,000 views so far, features a young dog left chained up in a shed with no food or water. He is living in fear of violence from his owner.

Thankfully, in this story, an RSPCA officer comes to the rescue, saving the pup from further harm and giving him a chance at a new life.

Between June and August last year, the charity received 285 reports of animal cruelty every single day. That’s a call roughly every five minutes.

Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said: “In summer, we receive more reports of cruelty than at any other time of year – and our inspectorate officers are braced for another very challenging period ahead.

“No animal deserves heartbreaking abuse. Animals are like us: they feel desperation, confusion and terror – but I am immensely thankful that our dedicated officers are on the frontline each and every day rescuing animals from such scenes of deliberate cruelty, neglect and mistreatment.”

Why does animal cruelty increase during the summer?

There are many reasons for a rise in animal cruelty during the summer, an RSPCA spokesperson told us. “We know people spend more time outside – meaning cruelty may have few places to hide; and more people raise issues with us.

“Sadly, we also hear of shocking reports where animals are left behind when people go on holiday – or dumped; potentially as irresponsible owners look to avoid costly boarding costs.”

They explain that cost of living crisis is taking its toll as well. “Sadly, with more owners feeling the pinch, we’ve seen many resorting to desperate measures – like dumping animals they can no longer afford; which some people may feel more comfortable doing in the summer months. Coupled with a sudden boom in pet ownership during the pandemic – with some new owners potentially unprepared for the long-term commitment – a perfect storm for animal welfare has been brewing that could escalate even further this summer.”

The RSPCA film might be animated but it’s representative of the stories of the thousands of animals the charity rescues each year. One such animal is Loki, who suffered terrible and violent abuse at the hands of his owner. These days, he is a new dog. His new pet parents Chris and Fabi adore him.