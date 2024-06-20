The death of a pet is a heartbreaking time. A new poll shows Brits would like their workplaces to recognise that

The loss of a pet is an incredibly heart-wrenching experience. For many, pets are not just animals but cherished members of the family. The grief that follows their passing opens in a new tab can be overwhelming, and a new survey shows a mounting sentiment among the British public that employees should be granted paid time off (PTO) when a family pet dies.

According to a recent YouGov survey opens in a new tab involving 6,097 British adults, a significant proportion of the population believes that pet parents should receive statutory paid leave when their pet dies. The survey revealed that 43 percent of respondents are in favour of statutory paid leave for pet bereavement opens in a new tab . Specifically, 21 percent believe people ‘definitely should’ receive a day of paid leave, while another 22 percent think they ‘probably should’.

On the other hand, 21 percent of respondents feel that workers “probably should not’ be entitled to such leave, and 25 percent are firmly against it. The remaining 11 percent were undecided on the matter. The data highlights a notable division in public opinion, but with nearly half of the population recognising the importance of acknowledging pet loss through formal leave policies, it suggests a growing awareness of the emotional impact pets have on their human’s lives.

Pet bereavement leave – what’s the law?

As it stands, employees in the UK are entitled to time off for emergencies involving dependents – such as a spouse, partner, child, grandchild or parent – but this provision doesn’t officially extend to our four-legged dependents. However, the government notes that compassionate leave, which can be either paid or unpaid, may be granted by an employer for emergency situations, but this is entirely at the employer’s discretion.

In essence, while the law doesn’t explicitly cover pet bereavement, a compassionate employer might recognise the significant emotional impact of losing a pet and may offer the necessary support, which could include PTO. For specific policies on compassionate leave, employees should consult their employment contract, company handbook or speak to a member of HR.

In recent years, however, the emotional weight of pet bereavement has sparked a broader conversation about workplace policies and empathy, gaining significant traction in 2019 when Emma McNulty opens in a new tab , who had a part-time job in a sandwich shop, was fired for missing a shift due to her dog’s death. McNulty’s subsequent petition demanding legislative change opens in a new tab to mandate bereavement leave for pet loss amassed over 25,000 signatures and highlighted the public belief that losing a pet is akin to losing a family member.

Inspired by McNulty’s cause, pet wellness company Itch opens in a new tab launched a campaign in 2021 to encourage more employers to adopt pet bereavement policies. Despite these efforts, legal progress remains unchanged.

Why introducing pet bereavement leave policies might be a good idea

If you’re not a ‘pet person’, it can be hard to understand why the loss of a family pet would warrant bereavement leave, but grief affects everyone differently opens in a new tab . For some, the loss of a pet can be as emotionally taxing as losing a human loved one. With compassionate leave granted for human loss and the attendance of funerals, more and more people believe that workers should be granted the same compassionate leave when their pet dies, allowing them time to mourn and adjust to life without their beloved animal.

Whilst it might be ‘human’ resources, and not ‘pet’, HR allowing employees to take time off to grieve the loss of a pet could have several positive implications for both employees and employers. “Does bereavement leave include pets?” asks Amanda Beattie, an employment law expert from Croner opens in a new tab . “No. But, HR isn’t just about legal compliance.”

One of the main arguments in favour of pet bereavement leave is the mental health and well-being of employees. “Animals are linked to an individual’s well-being. The mental well-being of the workforce is one of HR’s primary responsibilities,” says Amanda. “So, whether it is bringing a dog to work, or allowing time off work for a sick pet, HR needs to be involved.”

The emotional distress caused by the death of a pet can significantly affect an employee’s productivity and morale at work (if you’re struggling with the death of a pet, the Blue Cross provides an excellent free service opens in a new tab with support and guidance). Providing a day of paid leave allows employees to start processing their grief and return to work more focused and emotionally stable.

“Employees who have time to process their grief are likely to be more engaged and productive upon their return to work,” says a spokesperson from Amica opens in a new tab , HR and employment law specialists, emphasising that acknowledging the importance of pets in people’s lives can foster a more compassionate and understanding workplace culture.

Offering pet bereavement leave can enhance employee loyalty and retention, too. When employees feel that their personal lives and emotional well-being are valued, they are more likely to remain committed to their employers.

The financial impact of losing a pet is another aspect that can add to the emotional burden. Veterinary bills for end-of-life care can be substantial, and the costs of cremation or burial services add up quickly. (Some pet insurance plans offer ‘farewell cover’, which helps pet parents manage these expenses by covering costs related to euthanasia, cremation or burial).

The broader implications

The discussion around pet bereavement leave also touches on broader societal changes regarding the perception of pets and their role in our lives. As more people consider pets to be integral members of their families (95 percent of pet parents according to the Blue Cross 2022 pet census opens in a new tab ), there is a growing recognition of the need to accommodate the emotional realities of pet parenting in the workplace.

Writer and consultant Aja Barber took to Instagram Threads opens in a new tab recently in agreement that employees should receive PTO when a family pet passes away. “I think our society should allow for bereavement time for pet loss,” she wrote. “They’re our family too.”

Over 3,500 people liked the post, in which she added, “Every pet we’ve ever had has been the MVP of the family unit.” Plus, several followers took to the comments in agreement. “100%. My dog is my best friend. I can’t imagine losing her,” wrote one user. “It will crush me one day. I’m closer with her than many family members.”

“As someone who’s lost a lot of humans I always tell people who are grieving over pets that ‘grief is grief’ it feels the same no matter who or what you lost,” added another.

From ‘paw-ternity leave’ to dog-friendly offices, employers are starting to recognise the important role our pets play in our day to day lives. Several forward-thinking companies in the UK already recognise the profound impact of pet loss and have included pet bereavement leave in their employee benefits packages.

Kinship, Kinship’s parent company, offers two days compassionate leave (paid) for employees mourning the death of a pet. Similarly, HarperCollins, the publishing giant, provides its employees with flexible leave policies that include time off for pet bereavement. Another notable example is BitSol Solutions, an IT services company, which offers flexible leave policies for employees coping with the loss of a pet.

As societal attitudes towards pets continue to evolve, the conversation around pet bereavement leave underscores the broader need for empathy and flexibility in workplace policies. While legislative changes remain pending, as more companies adopt these compassionate policies, it is hoped that pet bereavement leave will become a standard practice, reflecting the changing dynamics of modern family life and the essential role pets play in it.