Get Your Impulsive Puppy Energy Ready – It’s Aries Season

In the beginning, there was Aries: the first sign in the Zodiac and the first sign of spring. The filterless, fiery ram is in a rush to get somewhere; who cares if they don’t know where yet. With the youthful exuberance of a puppy and the fighting spirit of a wolf, this sign is born with an acute sense of FOMO.

Aries love to make nothing become something. Like the Big Bang, individuals born under the sign of the ram are self-starters: explosions generating their own little universes. Examples: out of the sheer desire to see more well-rounded roles for women, Reese Witherspoon created her own production company opens in a new tab . Lil Nas X pioneered queer country rap. Ilana Glazer pitched the first dog reality TV show opens in a new tab , Rough Ruff. (The common theme here really seems to be ‘make your own magic’.)

True leaders

Aries is ruler of the head and the eyes; those born under the sign of the ram can be identified by their voracious appetite for life itself and, more importantly, flamboyant cranial adornment. Consider Lady Gaga’s avant-garde hair hats and full-face ornamentation (extended to her French Bulldog Miss Asia opens in a new tab ), Elton John’s signature sunglasses opens in a new tab or Lil Nas X’s feathered showgirl showboating (his 2023 New York Fashion Week headpiece opens in a new tab isn’t the first time he has flexed a feather opens in a new tab ).

i’m not their step father, im@the father who stepped up! pic.twitter.com/eEnidj8NBW — ☆ (@LilNasX) February 16, 2023

Governed by the angry and sexy red planet, Mars, and named for the Roman god of war, Aries is the sign of independence. It runs on gut instinct, and it’s often right. Like Maya Angelou’s caged bird that sings of freedom or Mariah Carey’s Emancipation of Mimi, Aries are orientated towards liberation and self-actualisation. The sign’s association with the warrior god instills them with a sense of heroism and a fighting spirit.

However, as Carey schooled us with her song “ Hero opens in a new tab ” and Gaga echoed in her stripped-back 2023 Oscars performance, authentic Aries energy transcends machismo: it’s about cultivating internal strength and the courage to believe in yourself. In Gaga’s words at the Oscars, “You might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside.”

That being said, the Mother Monster was thrust into a very Aries high-stakes dognapping incident opens in a new tab in early 2021, when her dog walker took a bullet trying to save her two French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav. The two have subsequently been reunited with Gaga to enjoy the good life opens in a new tab with her third dog, Miss Asia. (Arguably the most famous of the three, she appeared with Gaga on the cover opens in a new tab of Harper’s Bazaar and has her own popular Instagram account opens in a new tab ). The legal drama finally concluded opens in a new tab last year.

Lil Nas X exemplifies the Aries assignment with his ability to reach across polarised subcultures to achieve rapid, mainstream success while being entirely himself. Last year, the proud Aries (his first tattoo was a chrome Aries symbol featured in the album art for Montero) adopted two kittens, Desani and Zephard, who joined his family alongside his Bernese Mountain Dogs, Six and Nine.

Comfortable in the spotlight

No wonder The Supremes couldn’t contain Diana Ross: Aries is the solo act, the main character and the starring role. While they have a reputation for being selfish, this perception is fuelled by their ability to go after what they want, with the uncomplicated (albeit unrealistic) expectation that everyone else will do the same.

The roster of chanteuses born under this sign all arrive with their unique brand of hot-headed, high-diva drama with the distinctive hilarity of unfiltered Aries bluntness. Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin (aka The Queen of Shade opens in a new tab ), Gaga opens in a new tab , Carey, John and Chaka Khan opens in a new tab , all walk the hallowed halls of ‘ I don’t know her opens in a new tab ’ Aries sassification.

Rulers of the queer universe

A closer inspection of the Aries Diva Archetype reveals an adjacent, intermingling phenomenon: The Queer Icon. Cruising at the intersection of maximalist sartorial approaches, high-drama looks, shade-throwing and the unapologetic joy of being yourself, Aries can be considered the official sign of the gays.

Carey, Dion, Khan, Ross (she’s ‘ coming out opens in a new tab !’), Franklin, John, Gaga, Lil Nas X and Kristen Stewart all reside in the Pride pantheon, as either members of the LGBTQIA+ community or as queer icons (or both). They also reside in the Dog Person pantheon: John and David Furnish’s Cocker Spaniel, Arthur, was the best man at their wedding opens in a new tab , and Celine Dion opens in a new tab , Gaga and Carey are known for bringing their dogs on tour.

This is the month to channel the bold ram: be it the flying golden-fleeced ram Chrysomallos, who was placed among the stars as the constellation Aries for his heroism, or New Zealand’s celebrity fugitive Merino sheep opens in a new tab , Shrek, who hid in caves to avoid being shorn for six years.