Daffodils are a familiar sight when the seasons change and the natural world begins to bloom, popping up in parks, gardens and woodlands bringing a splash of vibrant yellow colour among a carpet of green foliage. However, if you’re a dog parent, you might be wondering: are daffodils poisonous to dogs? Do you need to be concerned if your pooch wants to go bounding through the brush whilst frolicking with their doggie pals? The short answer is, unfortunately, yes. Here’s what you need to know to keep your dog safe in spring opens in a new tab .

Are daffodils toxic to dogs?

The lovely spring plant that dazzles, generally in spring, with its vibrant trumpet flowers are part of the Narcissus species. All parts of the plant are deemed poisonous to dogs, especially the bulbs, which contain the highest concentrations of toxin opens in a new tab .

Main Takeaways All parts of the daffodil plant – including the flowers, leaves, stems and bulbs – contain toxins poisonous to dogs.

Mild signs of ingestion include gastrointestinal issues, irritation to the mouth and drooling.

Severe poisoning is rare. However, it can happen and may lead to hypothermia, hypotension or seizures.

Seek immediate veterinary advice if you think your pooch may have ingested any part of the daffodil plant.

How poisonous are daffodils to dogs?

There is no rule to know how your pooch may react if they were to ingest some of the daffodil plant so seeking veterinary advice immediately is advised, even if the symptoms seem mild. However, if they choose to eat the bulbs then more serious effects may be witnessed.

Are daffodil bulbs poisonous to dogs?

The outer layer of the daffodil bulb contains calcium oxalate crystals, which is an irritant and can affect your dog’s mouth causing severe tissue irritation. So, even if your dog was to chew the bulb but not ingest it, they still may show clinical signs of poisoning symptoms. Ingestion of the bulb may lead to severe gastrointestinal signs, and at worst, cause cardiac and respiratory issues.

Can daffodils kill dogs?

To have a fatality from ingesting a daffodil is rare, however, it can happen if your dog ingests a large amount – if your dog was to eat a large amount of daffodil bulbs (15g or more) then the most serious signs may be seen. Smaller dogs, puppies or dogs that have other underlying health issues may be more susceptible to developing more serious effects.

What makes daffodils toxic for dogs?

All parts of the daffodil plant – including its bulbs, stems, leaves, and flowers, with the most concentration appearing in the bulbs – contains lycorine and calcium oxalate.

Lycorine is an alkaloid that can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and drooling in dogs.

Calcium oxalate crystals can irritate the mouth and digestive tract, leading to symptoms such as drooling, swelling and discomfort.

How to identify a daffodil

Daffodils are one of the most recognisable plants of spring, often growing in clusters that spread easily across grassy areas . Before we know it, gardens, paths and parks are full of the vibrant yellow hue. Nice for us, but not so nice for our four-legged family members.

A daffodil is characterised by its tall, dark green stem and narrow, strap-like leaves that grow around the stem. At the top of the stem sits the daffodil’s recognisable trumpet-shaped flower opens in a new tab , which is surrounded by a ring of six petal-like tepals.

Most commonly, daffodils are bright yellow, but they can also come in various colour combinations. Their petals are typically white or yellow, while the trumpet (or corona) at the centre can range in colour from yellow and white to orange or even pink, depending on the variety.

Symptoms of daffodil poisoning in dogs

The following symptoms have been recorded with daffodil poisoning:

In mild cases:

vomiting

diarrhoea

irritation to the mouth

drooling

abdominal discomfort

lethargy

pyrexia (high temperature)

In severe cases:

staggering

hypothermia (low body temperature)

hypotension (low blood pressure)

cardiac irregularities

respiratory depression,

tremors

collapse

unconsciousness

coma

How do dogs get daffodil poisoning?

Dogs can get daffodil poisoning in several ways, but the most serious symptoms usually occur when a dog eats the bulbs. The bulbs contain the highest concentration of toxic compounds, including lycorine, making them particularly dangerous if dug up and chewed. This is especially a risk for dogs that love to explore with their mouths or dig in the garden.

That said, chewing or ingesting any part of the daffodil plant – be it the leaves, stems, or flowers – can also cause toxicity. In addition to ingestion, brushing up against daffodils can lead to skin irritation in some dogs. The calcium oxalate crystals in the plant sap can irritate the skin, causing redness, itching or discomfort. This can be particularly problematic for dogs with sensitive skin or those that repeatedly come into contact with the plants.

How many daffodils does your dog need to eat to get sick?

The severity of daffodil poisoning in dogs depends less on the quantity eaten and more on which part of the plant has been ingested. While all parts of the daffodil are toxic, the bulbs contain the highest concentration of harmful substances, such as lycorine and calcium oxalate crystals.

Even small amounts can cause symptoms, but the level of risk also changes depending on the size of the dog and the amount consumed. For example:

Small dogs (eg, toy or miniature breeds) may experience noticeable symptoms from chewing just a few leaves or flowers, or ingesting even a small portion of a bulb.

Larger dogs might tolerate small amounts of the plant without severe effects but are at significant risk if they eat substantial quantities, particularly of the bulbs.

If a dog consumes around 15 grams or more of a daffodil bulb, more serious symptoms, such as severe vomiting, diarrhoea or even heart arrhythmias, may occur.

How long daffodil poisoning symptoms last in dogs

Acting swiftly is always key if you think your dog has ingested anything toxic opens in a new tab . Treatment will often be supportive with rehydration being key, especially if vomiting opens in a new tab and diarrhoea is persistent. Depending on the symptoms and the amount consumed, it could only last a few hours, however supportive care for a few days may be required in more serious cases.

How vets diagnose daffodil poisoning in dogs

If you have witnessed your dogs eating or chewing a daffodil plant it is vital you share this with your vet – when, how much and what part of the plant ingested will help the veterinary surgeon when navigating a treatment plan.

The dog will be thoroughly examined including vital signs (heart rate, respiratory rate and temperature). A blood sample may be taken to check liver and kidney function as well as any potential electrolyte imbalances.

How to treat daffodil poisoning in dogs

If ingestion was recent (within two hours) then your vet may suggest making your pooch vomit to bring up the contents of their stomach (lovely). Activated charcoal will be administered to help absorb any toxins.

Anti-sickness medication may be given as supportive management as well as intravenous fluids to help with any dehydration and continuing fluid loss through persistent severe vomiting opens in a new tab and diarrhoea opens in a new tab . In cases where large amounts have been ingested gastric lavage may be needed to ensure all toxic plant material is removed.

Can you treat daffodil poisoning at home?

Many toxin ingestions can overlap their symptoms so it is vital to ensure that you are fully aware of what is in your garden whether that be other potentially poisonous plants or chemicals. Always speak to your vet first, but if your dog’s signs are quite mild then keeping them at home for monitoring, warmth and TLC may be enough until the effects wear off.

If you are unable to speak to a veterinary surgeon or get to a clinic, the Animal PoisonLine opens in a new tab (01202 50 9000) offers around-the-clock advice to pet parents concerned about their pets ingesting something toxic. Calls cost between £35 – £45 per phone call for the service, run by Veterinary Poisons Information Service (VPIS), however 80 percent of vets are members of VPIS and would make the same call from the vet clinic, so you are saving a step.

How to keep dogs away from daffodils

When out walking your pooch, always ensure you are aware of where your dog is. Having a strong recall is vital especially if you see any imminent danger ahead (hello daffodils) – even if you have to pop them back on the lead when you pass the area.

Always be vigilant in your own garden opens in a new tab and if you notice any daffodils erupting it may be better to see if you can cordon that area opens in a new tab off or even dig up the plants. Alternatively you may have to block off larger areas of the garden until the plants have bloomed and died back.

Final thoughts: are daffodils poisonous to dogs?

Yes, all parts of the plant can be poisonous with the most serious signs coming from the bulbs.

Frequently asked questions: are daffodils poisonous to dogs?

Are dogs allergic to daffodils?

Dogs are not allergic to daffodils in the sense of having immune-mediated allergic reactions, like some people do with pollen or certain foods. However, daffodils contain substances that can be harmful if ingested. The plant, including its bulbs, stems, leaves, and flowers, contains lycorine and calcium oxalate.

These compounds make daffodils toxic to dogs opens in a new tab , so it’s essential to prevent your four-legged friend from chewing on or ingesting any part of the plant. While they may not cause a classic allergic reaction, the risk of toxicity is significant and should not be overlooked.

What parts of a daffodil are toxic to dogs?

All parts of the plant are toxic including the bulb, stem, leaves and flower petals.

What happens if a dog eats daffodils?

Signs may be mild with some gastrointestinal symptoms but in more serious cases it can cause worse clinical symptoms such as cardiac and respiratory issues.

How do you treat bulb poisoning in dogs?

Treatment is often supportive providing intravenous fluids, anti-nausea medication and activated charcoal.

What are the most poisonous plants for dogs?

Bluebells, daffodils, yew, foxglove, rhododendron, azalea, lily of the valley, deadly nightshade, hemlock and laburnum are considered some of the most toxic plants to dogs in the UK opens in a new tab .

