Everything you need to know about having an American Bulldog in the UK

In the UK, specific regulations prohibit the ownership of certain dog breeds without an exemption certificate opens in a new tab and an agreement to adhere to certain rules. Among these ‘breeds’ are the XL Bully type and the Pit Bull Terrier breed, which were banned following a rise in reported fatal incidents under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 (DDA).

However, American Bulldogs are legal in the UK. Due to their resemblance to XL Bullies (a type of American Bulldog), they can be mixed up. Pet parents should understand the differences between the two, and if you have an American Bulldog, ensure you keep them under control.

Main Takeaways American Bulldogs are legal in the UK and not to be confused with the XL Bully type, which is listed under the list of banned breeds.

American Bulldogs require a high amount of stimulation and thrive best in an active household with experienced pet parents.

Are American Bulldogs banned in the UK?

No, American Bulldogs are not banned in the UK. However, the XL Bully, a ‘type’ of American Bully breed was banned in 2024.

Will the American Bulldog be added to the UK’s banned list?

The American Bulldog is not currently listed under the DDA and is not considered a dangerous breed in the UK. However, due to their resemblance to the XL Bully opens in a new tab , dog parents may face challenges from authorities or the public as the confirmation standard opens in a new tab of an XL Bully is a set of physical specifications, not a breed definition.

Incidents involving American Bulldogs in the UK

Unfortunately, there have been reported incidents involving American Bulldogs in the UK. While these incidents are rare, they highlight the importance of responsible pet parenting, proper training and socialisation.

About the American Bulldog breed

Breed origin

The American Bulldog is a descendant of the English Bulldog and arrived in America with English settlers in the 17th century. Bred to be a farm utility dog, they excelled at tasks such as herding cattle, protecting livestock, and guarding the home. Over time, the breed became known as the American Bulldog, reflecting its adaptation to life in the United States.

Appearance

American Bulldogs are large, muscular dogs that can weigh up to 120lbs (54kg) and stand over 500mm. They typically have a white coat with brown, red, or fawn markings, giving them a striking and robust appearance.

Temperament and traits

Intelligent, assertive and loyal, American Bulldogs are athletic dogs that require a lot of exercise and focused training. Despite their tough exterior, these dogs can be affectionate, friendly and playful. They are best suited to active families with older children and experienced pet parents.

Care

Caring for an American Bulldog is relatively straightforward in terms of grooming, as they require only occasional baths and regular brushing. However, their high energy levels demand daily exercise, such as jogging opens in a new tab , hiking or engaging in training activities. Without adequate stimulation, they may develop behavioural issues.

Dog breed legislation in the UK

Dangerous Dogs Act 1991

The Dangerous Dogs Act opens in a new tab was introduced to prohibit ownership of certain dog breeds opens in a new tab deemed dangerous to the public (unless the parents hold a certificate of exemption and adhere to certain rules in the case of the XL Bully). The act aims to ensure dogs are kept under proper control and imposes strict penalties for violations.

However, the Dog Control Coalition – which comprises Battersea, Blue Cross, British Veterinary Association, Dogs Trust, The Kennel Club, RSPCA, Scottish SPCA and Hope Rescue who joined forces in 2022 to call for an end to breed-specific legislation opens in a new tab – say no breed of dog is inherently dangerous. Then-President of the British Veterinary Association Justine Shotton said at the time, “A complete overhaul of the 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act is urgently needed. Blanket targeting of specific breeds rather than tackling the root causes of why dogs act in an aggressive way gives a false and dangerous impression that dogs not on the banned list are ‘safe’ – this fails to properly protect the public or safeguard dog welfare.”

List of banned dog breeds in the UK in 2025

In the UK, it’s against the law opens in a new tab to own the following dogs:

Pit Bull Terrier

Japanese Tosa

Dogo Argentino

Fila Braziliero

XL Bully (without a certificate of exemption)

What is an XL Bully?

The American XL Bully opens in a new tab , or XL bully, is the largest size category of the American Bully breed. Unlike the American Bulldog, the XL Bully is not recognised as a breed by the UK Kennel Club and has been bred from a mix of other dog breeds. The ban was implemented opens in a new tab due to concerns over public safety and a high number of fatalities related to this type of dog.

Difference between banned breeds and the American Bulldog

The American Bulldog is a distinct, recognised breed, whereas the XL Bully is a classification within the American Bully breed. Although they may share similar appearances, particularly in their muscular build, they are genetically and behaviourally distinct.

However, as the ban on the XL Bully is reflected in a conformation standard of physical specifications, it is potentially possible that an American Bulldog might be considered under the XL Bully ban.

The Dog Control Coalition has also voiced concerns about the implications of The Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA)’s definition of the XL Bully type opens in a new tab and has long campaigned against the banning of specific breeds, calling the Dangerous Dogs Act “flawed, outdated and ineffective”. “We are also concerned about DEFRA’s definition of an American Bully XL type, which is not only hugely subjective and open to interpretation for the individuals enforcing this legislation – creating a lack of consistency across the country – but it also places a burden on owners to interpret the guidance and determine whether their dog is or is not an ‘American Bully XL type’,” the coalition wrote in a statement in 2023.

The bottom line: you can own an American Bulldog in the UK

American Bulldogs are legal to own in the UK and are not listed under the Dangerous Dogs Act (DDA). However, due to their similarity to the XL Bully, it’s best to have clear documentation and ensure your dog is well-trained and socialised. The breed requires plenty of exercise and mental stimulation, so prospective pet parents should carefully consider their lifestyle before bringing an American Bulldog into their home.

Frequently asked questions: American Bulldogs in the UK

Is an American Bulldog legal in the UK?

Yes, American Bulldogs are legal to own in the UK and are not on the Dangerous Dogs Act banned breeds list opens in a new tab .

Is an American Bulldog classified as an XL bully?

No, the American Bulldog and XL Bully are separate breeds. The American Bulldog is recognised as a distinct breed, while the XL Bully is a size category within the American Bully breed.

Do American Bulldogs need to be muzzled in the UK?

American Bulldogs do not need to be muzzled by law, but pet parents may choose to do so in public spaces to ensure safety and avoid misunderstandings.

Do I need to register my American Bulldog in the UK?

Registration is not legally required for American Bulldogs in the UK, but microchipping is mandatory for all dogs in England, Scotland and Wales under UK law.

Resources

