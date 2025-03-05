Want to have your dog at your wedding? Here’s how you can make it work

Getting married involves a plethora of decisions – what venue will you choose? Will you have an open bar? Should you invite that family friend who’s a bit of an oddball? All valid quandaries. However, we reckon the most important question for dog parents is… will you bring your four-legged pal to the wedding?

According to a poll by Guide Dogs opens in a new tab , a whopping 94 percent of UK dog parents say they want their pet at their wedding, and who can blame them? Why wouldn’t you want to share your big day with your best mate?

Unfortunately, however, when it comes to logistics, it can be easier said than done. Is it fair to ask a friend/relative to dedicate their time to your dog when they’d probably rather be mingling and quaffing champagne? Plus, how will your dog get to the venue? Who’ll take them home? Luckily, there’s a solution to these dilemmas – hiring a wedding day dog chaperone.

What is a wedding day dog chaperone?

A wedding day dog chaperone is someone who takes care of your dog on your wedding day, making sure they’re in the right place at the right time so you can concentrate on the important stuff, like not fluffing your vows. Hanging out with dogs and attending loads of weddings? Sign us up.

Services vary but can include:

Picking your dog up the night before/morning of the ceremony.

Taking them for walks and feeding them/giving them water.

Dressing them in any desired wedding attire.

Bringing them to the venue to meet and greet guests.

Supervising and entertaining them during the ceremony.

Working with the photographer to get the perfect dog-friendly wedding shots.

Returning the dog home or providing overnight care.

A popular request for chaperones is helping to surprise an unsuspecting bride or groom. Rebecca McBride runs McBride & Groom opens in a new tab , chaperoning dogs at weddings across Northern Ireland and Ireland. She recalls a particularly heart-warming memory of when a bride surprised her new husband with their Golden Retriever, Humphrey, who was waiting for them after the ceremony. “The groom was so surprised he didn’t even recognise his own dog at first!” she says. “It was such a happy moment and the groom said it was the best wedding gift he could have ever received.”

Having your dog as the ring bearer seems a surefire way of ensuring there’s not a dry eye in the house. Jane Marsh from Paws2Party opens in a new tab in Solihull tells us about a Labrador who sat patiently at the back of the ceremony with her until it was his time to shine. “When it was his big moment, he trotted up the aisle, sat in front of his humans, delivered the rings, high-fived his mum, and then came back to us,” she says. Amy Jarvis from Norfolk-based Oh Bella Wedding Day Dogs opens in a new tab even chaperoned a secret elopement where the bride and groom’s two dogs were the only guests. Adorable.

What could possibly go wrong?

Of course, animals are somewhat unpredictable so there’s every chance they’ll bring some comedy to the proceedings. Natalie Hill runs Wales-based Paws in Motion opens in a new tab with her husband Keelan (yes, they had their dogs at their wedding), and she recalls a wedding where a dog had delivered the rings perfectly during rehearsals. “However, on the day, he got so overwhelmed he refused to move,” laughs Natalie. “In the end, Keelan had to walk him down the aisle, which everyone thought was hilarious, and Keelan got a standing ovation on the way back.”

Our favourite though? Dogs letting rip. “Last November, Sarge the American Bully was sitting at the front of the ceremony with the bridesmaids when he let out a very loud trump,” reveals Amy. “Not only was it loud, but very potent! Everyone was crying with laughter.” Jane even once had a dog fart so badly, she was asked to remove him from the ceremony. Yikes.

Natalie and Keelan from Paws in Motion with their own dogs at their wedding. Paws in Motion Maple the Toy Poodle and Fabio the French Bulldog were the only guests at their parent’s secret elopement. Oh Bella Wedding Day Dogs

How to choose the right wedding dog chaperone

When you’re trusting a stranger with your most precious pooch, you’ll obviously want to do a bit of research first. Start by asking around for personal recommendations and searching for reviews of any potential chaperones. Make sure your chosen chaperone has appropriate insurance, is trained in dog first aid and can provide a DBS (criminal record) check.

It’s also wise to ask them what experience they have in looking after dogs, if they’re used to handling your particular breed/s, how many weddings they’ve worked and what vehicle they’ll be using to transport your dog. Also, don’t forget to check your venue is dog-friendly.

A dog wedding chaperone can get your dog dressed in their outfit (as long as they’re comfortable). Paws in Motion Dogs can be present for vows, pics or the party, whatever they fancy. Victoria Whiting Photography

Is bringing your dog to your wedding the right choice?

As cute as it will be to have your dog at your wedding, you’ve got to consider whether they’ll have a great time chugging pawsecco or be cowering in a corner. Thankfully, most dogs should be able to get involved in some way or another. “There’s no denying that weddings can be overwhelming for dogs,” advises Amy. “Their role in the day has to be right for them – if they’re sociable they could greet guests as they arrive, or if they’re nervous or over-excited they could have a few photographs away from everyone with their parents.”

Here are some tips from clinical animal behaviourist, Emily Birch opens in a new tab on how to make the day stress-free for you and your dog:

Have your dog meet the chaperone beforehand so they’re comfortable with their new caregiver. Do this multiple times if your dog is particularly timid.

Prepare your dog in advance. Take them to the venue or similar environments, practice walking down the aisle, and get them used to wearing a novelty outfit – hello tuxedo (if they’re comfortable with it).

Consider having a ‘no interacting’ policy so dogs don’t get overwhelmed with meeting and being touched by lots of people.

Don’t have your dog at the wedding for too long, especially when the alcohol starts flowing.

Watch for subtle signs that they’re uncomfortable and need space (ears back, whale eyes, lowered body position, tail down, being startled at noises), and have a quiet place the chaperone can take them to

If you think your dog will freak out by coming to the wedding, don’t stress. You can involve them in other ways, like including them in your vows, getting a bespoke cake topper made of them, making paw print keepsakes, or taking pre-wedding photos with them. CUTE.