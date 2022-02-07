Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
art & home
Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and trinkets to pet cams and robo vacs.
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with... multiple hitches
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline
Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?
From Salvador Catli to Frida Catlo and Clawed Monet, illustrator Nia Gould creates whimsical products for pets and their people
The Litter Genie prevents daily scooping, plastic waste and the sights (and smells) of a full litter box
So fresh and so clean
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight – but easy to clean
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year
The Best Cat Water Fountains
Fresh, flowing water will keep your pet hydrated, ward off UTIs and reduce water waste
Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights
An electric litter box for techy cat parents and their tactful felines