Scotland’s New Dog Ownership Code of Practice: A Complete Guide For Pet Parents

Everything you need to know about the new Code of Practice north of the border

A Code of Practice for getting a dog is being drawn up in Scotland under a new law passed by Members of Scottish Parliament (MSPs). The Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill opens in a new tab , introduced by MSP Christine Graham, promotes responsible ownership by ensuring people understand the commitment required before taking on a pet.

Within 12 months, the government will draw up a Code containing a checklist of questions about whether the prospective new pet parent has considered whether they have the time, space and money needed to care for a dog.

The checklist would then inform a certificate, to be signed by the new dog parent and the person from whom they are acquiring the dog, to underline that both sides understand the commitment involved.

The Bill aims to improve the health and well-being of dogs throughout their lives by establishing a more responsible and informed approach to acquiring a dog, whether through a breeder or adoption.

Main Takeaways The Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill opens in a new tab promotes responsible dog parenting by ensuring people understand the commitment required before taking on a pet via a new Code of Practice.

The Code requires prospective dog parents to complete a checklist, considering time, space, finances and commitment before acquiring a dog.

The Code emphasises the long-term care and welfare of dogs, including training, socialisation, health and exercise needs.

It also seeks to address issues like unethical breeding, abandonment and rehoming, helping to guide responsible dog acquisition and transfer.

Introduction to the new Code

With growing concerns about unethical breeding practices, abandoned pets and the challenges rehoming organisations face, the Code seeks to address these issues comprehensively. Providing clear guidance and setting out best practices ensures that prospective dog owners are fully equipped to meet the needs of their canine companions.

Under the proposals, the Scottish government will make and publish a Code of Practice that should be followed by:

a person in Scotland who wants a dog as a pet

a person in Scotland who is considering selling or giving away a dog to someone else

This Code, expected to be published by 2026, aims to create a framework to improve the welfare of dogs across Scotland.

Key changes and requirements

The Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill is building on the current Code of Practice for the Welfare of Dogs introduced in 2010.

The 28-page Code of Practice is not widely known (I had never heard of it before becoming a dog parent in Scotland in 2022), but MSP Christine Graham believes that by introducing a Code that needs to be signed when adopting a dog, it will help bring the importance of this responsibility to the forefront of new pet parents’ minds.



We all know that falling in love with a dog can cause reason and rationality to fly out the window, but the hope is that the checklist will help prospective pet parents realise this decision should not be taken lightly.

Under the Code, potential pet parents must consider the following:

whether their own situation is suited to having a dog

whether they will be able to provide for all of the dog’s needs throughout their life

The main difference between the current Code and the new one is the introduction of a checklist to be signed before a dog is given to its new home.

The revised Code will include questions that a person intending to acquire a dog of any age must ask themselves. The questions are:

Is the dog breed suitable for you and your family (recognising that some breeds require more space, exercise and care than others)?

Is the environment in which the dog would be kept suitable to accommodate it?

Would the dog fit in with the composition of the household in which it would be kept?

Would there be suitable arrangements for walking, exercising and playing with the dog regularly?

Are the costs associated with keeping the dog (for example, food, bedding, veterinary treatment, insurance) affordable on an ongoing basis?

Are you committed to caring for the dog throughout its life (which may be many years)?

Licensing and registration process

The new Bill requires the government to produce – within 12 months – a Code of Practice that sets out steps which should be taken when buying, selling or giving away a dog.

The Code will also state that the person acquiring and the person selling or giving away the dog should meet in person before deciding on a sale or transfer.

The certificate must be kept for the period of ownership of the dog, and shown to a police officer or inspector “in response to any reasonable request to see it”.

The Bill originally also included proposals to set up a Scotland-wide database for registering all dogs bred in unlicensed litters. However, this was dropped after the government said it was “not convinced that developing a registration scheme would be an effective or proportionate way” to tackle issues around irresponsible breeding.

Responsibilities under the new Code

Bringing a dog into your life can be very rewarding, but it is also huge responsibility and a long-term financial and care commitment. The duty of care placed on an animal owner or keeper (although we don’t love those terms) is based on the ‘Five Freedoms’ initially recommended by the Farm Animal Welfare Council, but now generally accepted to cover any animal for which a person is responsible:

its need for a suitable environment;

its need for a suitable diet;

its need to be able to exhibit normal behaviour patterns;

any need it has to be housed with, or apart from, other animals, and

its need to be protected from suffering, injury and disease.

The treatment of animals is also covered by the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 opens in a new tab , which states that: “A person commits an offence if they do not take such steps as are reasonable in the circumstances to ensure that the needs of an animal for which the person is responsible are met to the extent required by good Practice”. Thus, animal owners and keepers have a legal duty of care for the animals they are responsible for.

Anyone who does not comply with the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 may:

be banned from owning animals

face an unlimited fine

be sent to prison for up to five years

Related article opens in a new tab The Pet Abduction Bill Is One Step Closer to Becoming Law opens in a new tab Right now if your pet is stolen, the government treats it as property theft, instead of the loss of a valued family member

Training and socialisation requirements

Section 3 of the Code encourages socialisation and training from an early age, as it’s easier to work on the behaviour of a puppy that nips than to deal with a dog that bites. It sets out the following guidance:

It is essential to be consistent and positive when training your dog; using the same command words and responding to it in the same way every time will help it learn more quickly and avoid confusion.

Reward good behaviour with something your dog finds enjoyable (such as play, food or attention) and ensure you respond immediately. These positive training methods are based on a dog’s natural willingness to obey.

You should avoid punishment when training your dog as it teaches response out of fear; this is bad for its welfare and can cause behavioural problems later in its life.

Dog training in Scotland is not legally regulated, and dog trainers have no formal training requirements. However, the Scottish Government does not approve of aversive training techniques opens in a new tab , such as e-collars, which can cause unnecessary suffering.

Exercise and environmental standards

The Code does not lay out any minimum requirements for exercise, and the amount of exercise your dog needs will vary according to age and breed. For example, as your dog gets older, it may prefer a more sedentary life, or your vet may recommend a restricted exercise regime, where toys for mental stimulation may replace physical exercise.

According to the Code, dogs should have:

their own bed with comfortable bedding, which should be placed in a quiet, dry, draught-free area;

their bedding regularly cleaned and replaced when necessary;

a bed with no sharp corners or splinters as these may cause injury.

Dogs that are kept outside and away from people or other animals, and denied mental stimulation, can suffer emotional problems signified by excessive chewing or other abnormal behaviours. Therefore, care should be taken to ensure that your dog is provided with enough company, exercise and other stimulation to remain well-balanced and stress-free.

Health and welfare requirements

We all know that health is essential to dog welfare. As per Section 5 of the Code, your vet is the best person to advise you about routine health care, such as neutering, vaccination and parasite control. Even if your dog is healthy, they should still be taken for annual checkups, as these can detect health issues early.

As the person responsible for your pet’s welfare, you need to consider the following:

Prevention of disease. Various vaccinations are designed to protect your dog from certain diseases.

Prevention of parasite problems. Your vet can advise you on which flea and worming treatments are most suitable.

Provision of a healthy, balanced diet - dogs need a high-quality protein, fat and carbohydrate diet, which can be either commercially prepared foods or home-made meals. When feeding prepared foods, follow the manufacturer’s instructions closely and avoid feeding your dog between meals to help prevent obesity.

Provision of the right environment that minimises the risk of injury and disease.

Prompt action if your dog becomes ill or begins to behave unusually.

Good dental hygiene - Caring for your dog’s teeth should be part of its routine grooming schedule.

Penalties and enforcement

The Code of Practice referenced in the Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Act is a legally mandated guide that sets out good Practices for the acquisition, transfer and welfare of dogs to promote responsible dog ownership and breeding Practices.

However, the certificate you sign when you take ownership of a dog isn't a license or a legally binding document. The point is to make people think carefully about what dog ownership entails before they take on a new pet.





