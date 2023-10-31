The Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments For Dogs
Because an infestation is the last thing your pup – and your home – needs
There are very few downsides to having a lovely ball of fluff in the family, but fleas and ticksopens in a new tab are certainly one of them – and personally, I am over this boogeyman-bug horror showopens in a new tab. Thankfully, there are more options than ever for combating these blood-thirsty pests and keeping both your pets and your non-fur family safe.
“Tick control is important not just to take care of pets, but also to prevent establishing a transmission cycle where the pathogens can be transmitted to the humans in the household,” says Dr Maria Esteve-Gasent, an assistant professor at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.
Even better, more products are coming to the market that utilise natural methods to stave off fleas and ticks; these chews, collars, sprays and treatments can give you some peace of mind about keeping your pup safe from both bugs and harsh chemicals. Ahead, our choices for the best flea and tick preventatives for dogs to keep those pests at bay.
Best oral chew
Best oral chew for large dogs
Best topical spot flea treatment
Best flea and tick collar
Best all-natural treatment
Best large spray
Keep in mind that even when using these products, experts recommend you be on the lookout for signs of any tick-borne illness after finding a tick on your pet. “Most of the clinical signs associated with tick-borne diseases are lethargyopens in a new tab, fever, weight loss, joint painopens in a new tab and swelling, weakness, enlarged spleen or lymph nodes, and changes in gum colouration,” says Dr Esteve-Gasent.
Even so, these products are the first line of defence in keeping you and your pet safe.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
