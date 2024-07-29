People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should

A bereaved father received a blow to his call for dogs to be banned from Scottish cemeteries after Edinburgh Council said there is “insufficient evidence” to prove that they should tighten the current rules.

The petition, launched by Edinburgh resident Paul Irvine, has reignited a long-running debate on whether dog owners should walk their pups in burial grounds. Paul created an online petition to reinstate a ‘no dogs’ policy after noticing dogs destroying items left by mourners and urinating on gravestones in his local cemetery – including the grave of his three-year-old son Xander, who was tragically killed in 2020.

The pandemic puppy boom opens in a new tab and lockdown led owners to seek quiet spaces to walk their dogs away from busy parks but in the years since, some dog parents now treat cemeteries more like public green spaces than places reserved for quiet reflection. As a dog parent, you must ask yourself: is it ever really OK to let your dog roam freely in a cemetery?

What are the rules on dogs in cemeteries in the UK?

Whether dogs are allowed in cemeteries is a decision made at a local authority level, and rules vary across the country; some councils implement total bans on non-service dogs, whilst others only allow dogs on short leads.

Many councils in Scotland lifted the ban on dogs in cemeteries, churchyards and burial grounds during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, some councils have now reintroduced the ban. Those who allow dogs in cemeteries often have rules about dogs being kept on short leads to avoid damage to headstones, graves and tributes.

The rules are constantly evolving. In some areas, such as Plymouth opens in a new tab , councils have eased their rules on allowing dog walking in cemeteries, which had been in place since 2008. Meanwhile, other councils, such as Hackney opens in a new tab , have changed the rules about the areas where dogs are allowed off lead and are now asking for dogs to be on short leads in the area’s cemeteries. Your local authority website should have details of the rules in place in your area, including whether or not your pup is allowed in a cemetery and if so, whether they should always be on a lead.

So why are we talking about this now?

Earlier this year, Paul Irvine petitioned the Scottish Parliament opens in a new tab to pass a law making exercising a dog in a cemetery an offence, punishable by an on-the-spot fine. Andy Lees, another Edinburgh resident, petitioned The City of Edinburgh Council to revert to their pre-Covid policy of no dogs in cemeteries opens in a new tab in response to a plea from Paul Irvine on Facebook.

“My family have witnessed people exercising their dogs daily with dogs being let off-lead or on long leads, resulting in them urinating and defecating on graves, including that of my son, and damaging teddies left by the public,” says Paul, who lives opposite the graveyard where his son is buried.

When Paul has approached dog parents to explain his issue with them using the graveyard as an exercise spot, he says, “Most of the time, I have been met with hostility and even threats of violence.”

The newly released report from Edinburgh Council opens in a new tab says, “Where dog owners are observed with their dog off-lead, they are asked to adhere to the Cemetery Management Rules and they generally comply with this request.

“Officers have identified that at Warriston and East Preston Street Cemeteries there appears to be less adherence to this rule, with certain individuals repeatedly letting their dogs off lead and becoming challenging when spoken to by officers. These individuals will be asked in the coming weeks not to return.”

The petition is under the consideration of the Scottish Parliament. However, they likely recommend changes to the rules on dogs in cemeteries at the local, not national, level. The petition directed at the local council, which currently has over 2000 signatures, will be discussed at Edinburgh Council’s Culture and Communities Committee meeting on 8 August.

The committee convener, councillor Val Walker, said, “Unfortunately if dogs cannot be kept under control whilst, in cemeteries, we’ll need to look at measures we can take to address this.”

A dog parent’s perspective

Most dog parents are respectful of the rules around graveyards, but – as a dog parent myself – I’ve argued with entitled owners about letting their dogs run free in cemeteries. Yes, dogs can comfort those grieving, but I’m not talking about people who bring their dogs with them to pay tribute to their loved ones, and indeed Andy Lees notes that exceptions should be made assistance dogs and dogs accompanying mourners. It’s about the small number of dog parents who take their dogs to a cemetery and allow them to defecate on the grounds where people are buried, displaying a lack of respect and empathy.

The potential for grave soiling isn’t the only reason to keep dogs out of cemeteries. To a dog, grave offerings (like stuffed animals) can look like fun toys, and mourners could feel like potential threats. Dogs may exhibit digging, chewing and resource guarding behaviours. opens in a new tab Are you prepared to explain to someone why your dog took a precious stuffed toy and is growling when you try to take it from them?

Keeping your dog well-behaved on the lead

If you do take your dog for a walk in a cemetery (and the rules allow it), keep them on a short lead and be respectful of anyone you may encounter, particularly those mourning.

Choose the time of day carefully and go when they are the least excitable. Many dogs are extra jumpy and energetic mid-morning and late afternoon but may be more manageable first thing in the morning or later in the evening. Also, try to ensure they have been to the toilet before entering a cemetery, and if you know your dog is a digger or a toy grabber, consider avoiding taking them there altogether.