Your Dog Will Lap Up These Meat-Flavoured Bubbles

A few weeks ago, I was perusing a pound shop when I spotted a box of those long, colourful bubble wands and was struck with the most genius idea ever. Bubble wand in hand, I sprinted home, eager to fulfil my lifelong (or four-minute long) dream of introducing the concept of bubbles to my dogs.

At home, I pulled the wand out and all my wildest dreams came true: my dogs were obsessed. They were living their very own version of that Charlie and The Chocolate Factory scene (minus the terrifying ceiling fan waiting to shred them to bits). They chomped, barked and swatted at the bubbles with true magic in their eyes.

Seriously, they could have played with that bubble wand for hours, but after 15 minutes I started getting nervous that ingesting so much bubble water might have adverse effects on my pups. Not wanting to give up the newly discovered magic, I got to googling and found the solution: Meaty Bubbles opens in a new tab .

Available from Amazon, Meaty Bubbles are exactly what they sound like – bubbles that smell like meat. More specifically, the bubbles smell like bacon. Even more specifically, they smell absolutely rank.

But my dogs didn’t think so – they were obsessed all over again. One week earlier, these dogs didn’t even know bubbles existed, and now there were floating orbs that smelled like bacon? Mind blown! Knowing how much my dogs love these bubbles made the smell a lot more bearable. It also helped that these bubbles really tired them out. Even my ‘ you-can-stop-throwing-the-ball-when-you’re-dead ’ lab mix was ready for a nap after half an hour of gentle bubble blowing on my part. Not to mention, I felt a lot more comfortable knowing the bubbles they were biting into are made of a non-toxic formula suitable for ingestion.