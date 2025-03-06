They might prefer to sleep with us, but these trainer-recommended dog beds are the next best thing

There’s a reason why your dog spends at least half of every day in bed sleeping opens in a new tab , napping and generally lazing around. Actually, multiple reasons. Behind that layabout exterior, a lot of regeneration of body and soul is happening. Finding the right bed for your dog’s individual needs is an important way to support your dog so they can be their happiest, healthiest self.

“Reinforcing a dog bed as a safe haven with positive training can take it from comfortable resting place to a go-to comfort zone whenever your dog (and you) might need it,” says certified dog trainer Melissa Dallier. “Teaching your dog to ‘go to bed’ – a reliable retreat full of high value rewards – gives you a tool you can count on in a range of potentially stressful situations, such as when guests come over, you’re on work calls, or during tempting family meals.”

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Is your rescue pup the anxious type opens in a new tab and could use a calming reset? Maybe your senior dog opens in a new tab is feeling stiff and needs extra joint support. But beyond specific health needs, dogs have personal preferences, too – some sprawl out on their backs, all four legs up in the air, while others curl up into a doughnut. And, just like us, dogs can run hot or cold. Even if your pet sleeps in bed with you, a dog bed can be moved from room to room so they can comfortably take naps near you.



There are other factors to consider, too, such as size, material, support, washability, durability. Sounds like a minefield? Don’t worry, we’ve got some suggestions of the best products coming up below.

Main Takeaways Choosing the right dog bed depends on your dog’s sleeping habits, size and health needs, with options such as round, rectangular, bolster and cave-style beds catering to different preferences.

The bed material impacts comfort and health, with memory foam for joint support, cooling gel for hot breeds, and plush or breathable fabrics for comfort.

Look for beds that are durable for chewers and scratchers, with machine-washable covers and waterproof liners to simplify maintenance and ensure long-lasting use.

How to choose the best dog bed for your pet

Size and shape considerations: round, rectangular, bolster, cave-style

When selecting a dog bed, size and shape are crucial. The right shape not only ensures your dog has enough space but also caters to their natural sleeping preferences.

Round beds are great for dogs that like to curl up while they sleep, providing a snug, secure feeling.

Rectangular beds are ideal for dogs that like to stretch out, offering plenty of space for them to sprawl comfortably.

Bolster beds feature raised sides, giving your dog something to lean on, perfect for those who like to rest their head or snuggle in to a more secure space.

Cave-style beds are perfect for pups that love burrowing (Dachshunds, Chihuahuas, Italian Greyhounds) or seeking a private space. The enclosed design offers a sense of security and warmth, making them ideal for anxious or shy dogs.

Material and comfort: memory foam, plush, cooling gel, breathable fabrics

The materials used in dog beds play a significant role in your dog’s comfort. Choosing the right fabric can make a world of difference for your dog’s overall sleeping experience.

Memory foam beds are known for providing excellent support, contouring to your dog’s body and relieving pressure on joints and muscles. Ideal for senior dogs opens in a new tab or those with mobility issues, memory foam provides both comfort and support.

Plush beds are soft and cosy, perfect for dogs who enjoy sinking into a fluffy surface. These are great for dogs that need extra comfort without compromising on warmth.

Cooling gel beds are designed to regulate your dog’s body temperature, making them a perfect choice for breeds that struggle with heat (Bulldogs, Pugs, French Bulldogs, Boston Terriers and other brachycephalic breeds). Cooling gel technology helps keep your dog cool during warmer months, especially if they have thick coats (Chow Chows, Akitas, Huskies, Border Collies, Samoyeds) or are prone to overheating.

Breathable fabrics ensure air circulation and prevent your dog from getting too hot, especially during the summer months. This is important for keeping your dog comfortable while they rest.

Support and health needs: orthopaedic beds for senior dogs and calming beds for anxious dogs

Orthopaedic beds may be recommended by your vet for senior dogs or those with joint issues opens in a new tab . These beds provide extra cushioning and support to alleviate pressure on hips, elbows and other sensitive areas, helping with conditions like arthritis opens in a new tab or dysplasia.

Calming beds are designed to reduce anxiety, providing a sense of security with soft, supportive materials that help dogs feel safe. These beds are perfect for pups that suffer from separation anxiety, noise phobias opens in a new tab or nervousness in new environments. Many calming beds feature plush fabrics such as faux fur or velvety coverings that mimic the feeling of being nestled in a cosy, secure environment. The beds often include raised bolsters around the edges, too, which serve as a soft boundary that dogs can curl up against. Some calming beds use memory foam or high-density filling to distribute the dog’s weight evenly, and there are even ones that incorporate scented elements or aromatherapy into their design.

Ease of cleaning: machine-washable covers, waterproof liners

This one’s for you, pet parents. Choosing a bed that is easy to clean can and will save you time and hassle.

Machine-washable covers make it easy to clean your dog’s bed, ensuring that your pet has a fresh and hygienic place to sleep without too much effort.

Waterproof liners are a great addition, especially for puppies or dogs that are prone to accidents – or even those who love to splash around outside. Waterproof liners protect the bed from moisture and make cleaning much simpler.

Durability: best beds for chewers, scratchers and large breeds

If you have a dog that likes to chew, scratch or just throw their weight around, finding a durable bed that can withstand wear and tear is the best way to prevent having to constantly buy new ones.

Beds for chewers should be made from tough, chew-resistant materials like heavy-duty fabrics or reinforced stitching. Look for beds that offer extra durability to prevent your dog from ripping them apart.

Beds for scratchers should feature strong, well-made materials such as durable canvas, tough nylon or heavy-duty polyester that won’t easily tear or unravel when your dog digs and scratches to create a cosy sleeping spot.

Large breeds require beds with extra support and durability. These beds should have high-quality materials, sturdy frames and larger dimensions to accommodate the weight and size of bigger dogs.

Best dog beds in the UK – our top picks

Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best overall dog bed

opens in a new tab Ivy & Duke Den Bed opens in a new tab £ 155 The award-winning Ivy & Duke bed is a favourite for dogs to retreat to as a comfortable, cosy sleep spot. And pet parents love it for its practical and easy-to-clean material. Pros The durable yet soft fabric unzips completely, which means you can wash the whole cover.

The large shape and high sides means pups have the choice to sleep in a variety of positions, from curled up to stretched out.

A variety of chic muted colourways that don’t show the first mark of dirt or dust or mud. Cons Pricey! So this is very much an ‘investment bed’. £155 at Ivy & Duke opens in a new tab

Best orthopaedic dog bed for joint support

opens in a new tab PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopaedic Dog Bed opens in a new tab £ 199 Human-grade memory foam meets faux-fur rug for a joint-supporting, pain-easing, orthopaedic bed for senior dogs or dogs prone to arthritis. Pros The faux-fur cover is easily removable for machine washing, and the core’s water-resistant lining ensures an easy clean-up in case of accidents.

The bottom is made from anti-slip rubber, so your pup can stay safely in place even while they chase squirrels in their dreams. Cons Again, on the expensive side, but can you really put a price on your dog’s comfort? £199 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best waterproof dog bed

opens in a new tab Country Dog Heavy Duty Rectangular High Sided Waterproof Dog Bed opens in a new tab £ 90 Whether you are in the process of toilet training a new puppy, have a dog who is prone to accidents or just a country dog who loves nothing more than to flop down in bed after a wet and muddy walk, a waterproof bed could be just what you need.



Pros Tough, heavy-duty, hard-wearing 100 per cent polyester waterproof material that’s treated with a water repellent coating, making it easy to clean.

The high walls are filled with bonded Thermal Polyester Fibre to insulate your pup from the cold floor.

Rigid well-stuffed sides that hold their shape even when the largest of pups lumbers in. Cons Not machine washable – this is a hand-wash only job. £90 at Country Dog Beds opens in a new tab

Best luxury dog bed

opens in a new tab Baker & Bray Eco Luxe Orthopaedic Luxury Bed opens in a new tab £ 109 This ‘dog sofa bed’ is made from eco-friendly orthopaedic memory foam, with a snag-resistant exterior crafted from ocean-bound plastic bottles. Pros Its stylish design and plush padding will keep your pup calm and cosy every time they take a nap.

Arrives fully assembled and ready to use.

Available in eight colours with washable, interchangeable covers to complement your home. Cons The price jump in sizes is quite considerable, so make sure you size up if you have a growing pup – or measure correctly! £109 at Baker & Bray opens in a new tab

Best dog bed for large breeds

opens in a new tab Omlet Nest Bed opens in a new tab £ 119 As a leading UK brand, Omlet has a reputation for quality and innovation. Its Nest bed in size large measures a spacious 117cm x 86cm x 30cm so even the biggest pups can have room to stretch. Pros A soft, pillow-like base for super snuggles and thick padding for joint support.

Stylish, with a good range of colours.

Machine-washable covers and planet-friendly materials. Cons Not as sturdy as a firmer bolster-style bed. £119 at Omlet opens in a new tab

Best calming dog bed for anxious dogs

opens in a new tab Best Friends by Sheri Shag Fur Bed opens in a new tab £ 31.14 This plush, doughnut-shaped dog bed has rave reviews. It may look like it’s good only for cosy naps, but there’s more than meets the eye. Pros An insulation layer creates a self-heating effect, which is designed to be calming for anxious dogs.

The faux fur is also designed to mimic the anxiety-easing security of a mother’s fur coat.

Its high-quality, pet-safe vegan faux fur is long lasting and ultra plush. Cons Small size ones do not have an unzippable cover, so you need a washing machine big enough to put the whole thing in. However, medium and large do have removable covers. It’s a wonder something so fluffy can be washed in the first place! £31.14 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Frequently asked questions: best dog beds in the UK

What size dog bed should I get?

The size of your dog’s bed should be based on their breed, weight and sleeping habits. Generally, choose a bed that allows your dog to stretch out comfortably, providing enough space for them to lie fully on their side. If your dog likes to curl up, a slightly smaller bed may suffice. Measure your dog from nose to tail and add a few extra inches for comfort.

What’s the best dog bed for chewers?

For chewers, a durable, chew-resistant bed made from tough materials like ballistic nylon, heavy-duty canvas or rubber is ideal. Look for beds designed specifically for chewers, often with reinforced seams and tough covers to withstand biting and scratching. Some beds also have chew-proof zippers or removable, washable covers for added durability.

Are orthopaedic dog beds worth it?

Orthopaedic dog beds are especially beneficial for older dogs, large breeds or dogs with joint issues like arthritis. The memory foam or high-density foam used in these beds helps relieve pressure on the joints and provides better support, which can lead to improved comfort and sleep quality. While they can be more expensive, they’re often worth the investment for your dog’s long-term health.

How often should I replace my dog’s bed?

You should replace your dog’s bed when it starts to show significant signs of wear, such as flattened cushioning, broken zippers or odours that won’t go away. On average, a dog bed may last 1–3 years, depending on its quality, your dog’s habits and how often it’s cleaned. Regular cleaning and maintenance can also extend the life of the bed.

Final thoughts: which dog bed is right for your pet?

Choosing the right dog bed depends on your dog’s sleeping habits, size and health needs, with options like round, rectangular, bolster and cave-style beds catering to different preferences.

The bed material impacts comfort and health, with memory foam for joint support, cooling gel for hot breeds, and plush or breathable fabrics for comfort.

Look for beds that are durable for chewers and scratchers, with machine-washable covers and waterproof liners to simplify maintenance and ensure long-lasting use.

