Snooze In Style: The Best Dog Beds For Even The Fussiest of Pups
They might prefer to sleep with us, but these trainer-recommended dog beds are the next best thing
There’s a reason why your dog spends at least half of every day in bed sleepingopens in a new tab, napping and generally lazing around. Actually, multiple reasons. Behind that layabout exterior, a lot of regeneration of body and soul is happening. Finding the right bed for your dog’s individual needs is an important way to support your dog so they can be their happiest, healthiest self.
“Reinforcing a dog bed as a safe haven with positive training can take it from comfortable resting place to a go-to comfort zone whenever your dog (and you) might need it,” says certified dog trainer Melissa Dallier. “Teaching your dog to ‘go to bed’ – a reliable retreat full of high value rewards – gives you a tool you can count on in a range of potentially stressful situations, such as when guests come over, you’re on work calls, or during tempting family meals.”
Is your rescue pup the anxious typeopens in a new tab and could use a calming reset? Maybe your senior dogopens in a new tab is feeling stiff and needs extra joint support. But beyond specific health needs, dogs have personal preferences, too – some sprawl out on their backs, all four legs up in the air, while others curl up into a doughnut. And, just like us, dogs can run hot or cold. Even if your pet sleeps in bed with you, a dog bed can be moved from room to room so they can comfortably take naps near you.
There are other factors to consider, too, such as size, material, support, washability, durability. Sounds like a minefield? Don’t worry, we’ve got some suggestions of the best products coming up below.
How to choose the best dog bed for your pet
Size and shape considerations: round, rectangular, bolster, cave-style
When selecting a dog bed, size and shape are crucial. The right shape not only ensures your dog has enough space but also caters to their natural sleeping preferences.
Round beds are great for dogs that like to curl up while they sleep, providing a snug, secure feeling.
Rectangular beds are ideal for dogs that like to stretch out, offering plenty of space for them to sprawl comfortably.
Bolster beds feature raised sides, giving your dog something to lean on, perfect for those who like to rest their head or snuggle in to a more secure space.
Cave-style beds are perfect for pups that love burrowing (Dachshunds, Chihuahuas, Italian Greyhounds) or seeking a private space. The enclosed design offers a sense of security and warmth, making them ideal for anxious or shy dogs.
Material and comfort: memory foam, plush, cooling gel, breathable fabrics
The materials used in dog beds play a significant role in your dog’s comfort. Choosing the right fabric can make a world of difference for your dog’s overall sleeping experience.
Memory foam beds are known for providing excellent support, contouring to your dog’s body and relieving pressure on joints and muscles. Ideal for senior dogsopens in a new tab or those with mobility issues, memory foam provides both comfort and support.
Plush beds are soft and cosy, perfect for dogs who enjoy sinking into a fluffy surface. These are great for dogs that need extra comfort without compromising on warmth.
Cooling gel beds are designed to regulate your dog’s body temperature, making them a perfect choice for breeds that struggle with heat (Bulldogs, Pugs, French Bulldogs, Boston Terriers and other brachycephalic breeds). Cooling gel technology helps keep your dog cool during warmer months, especially if they have thick coats (Chow Chows, Akitas, Huskies, Border Collies, Samoyeds) or are prone to overheating.
Breathable fabrics ensure air circulation and prevent your dog from getting too hot, especially during the summer months. This is important for keeping your dog comfortable while they rest.
Support and health needs: orthopaedic beds for senior dogs and calming beds for anxious dogs
Orthopaedic beds may be recommended by your vet for senior dogs or those with joint issuesopens in a new tab. These beds provide extra cushioning and support to alleviate pressure on hips, elbows and other sensitive areas, helping with conditions like arthritisopens in a new tab or dysplasia.
Calming beds are designed to reduce anxiety, providing a sense of security with soft, supportive materials that help dogs feel safe. These beds are perfect for pups that suffer from separation anxiety, noise phobiasopens in a new tab or nervousness in new environments. Many calming beds feature plush fabrics such as faux fur or velvety coverings that mimic the feeling of being nestled in a cosy, secure environment. The beds often include raised bolsters around the edges, too, which serve as a soft boundary that dogs can curl up against. Some calming beds use memory foam or high-density filling to distribute the dog’s weight evenly, and there are even ones that incorporate scented elements or aromatherapy into their design.
Ease of cleaning: machine-washable covers, waterproof liners
This one’s for you, pet parents. Choosing a bed that is easy to clean can and will save you time and hassle.
Machine-washable covers make it easy to clean your dog’s bed, ensuring that your pet has a fresh and hygienic place to sleep without too much effort.
Waterproof liners are a great addition, especially for puppies or dogs that are prone to accidents – or even those who love to splash around outside. Waterproof liners protect the bed from moisture and make cleaning much simpler.
Durability: best beds for chewers, scratchers and large breeds
If you have a dog that likes to chew, scratch or just throw their weight around, finding a durable bed that can withstand wear and tear is the best way to prevent having to constantly buy new ones.
Beds for chewers should be made from tough, chew-resistant materials like heavy-duty fabrics or reinforced stitching. Look for beds that offer extra durability to prevent your dog from ripping them apart.
Beds for scratchers should feature strong, well-made materials such as durable canvas, tough nylon or heavy-duty polyester that won’t easily tear or unravel when your dog digs and scratches to create a cosy sleeping spot.
Large breeds require beds with extra support and durability. These beds should have high-quality materials, sturdy frames and larger dimensions to accommodate the weight and size of bigger dogs.
Best dog beds in the UK – our top picks
Best overall dog bed
Best orthopaedic dog bed for joint support
Best waterproof dog bed
Best luxury dog bed
Best dog bed for large breeds
Best calming dog bed for anxious dogs
Frequently asked questions: best dog beds in the UK
What size dog bed should I get?
The size of your dog’s bed should be based on their breed, weight and sleeping habits. Generally, choose a bed that allows your dog to stretch out comfortably, providing enough space for them to lie fully on their side. If your dog likes to curl up, a slightly smaller bed may suffice. Measure your dog from nose to tail and add a few extra inches for comfort.
What’s the best dog bed for chewers?
For chewers, a durable, chew-resistant bed made from tough materials like ballistic nylon, heavy-duty canvas or rubber is ideal. Look for beds designed specifically for chewers, often with reinforced seams and tough covers to withstand biting and scratching. Some beds also have chew-proof zippers or removable, washable covers for added durability.
Are orthopaedic dog beds worth it?
Orthopaedic dog beds are especially beneficial for older dogs, large breeds or dogs with joint issues like arthritis. The memory foam or high-density foam used in these beds helps relieve pressure on the joints and provides better support, which can lead to improved comfort and sleep quality. While they can be more expensive, they’re often worth the investment for your dog’s long-term health.
How often should I replace my dog’s bed?
You should replace your dog’s bed when it starts to show significant signs of wear, such as flattened cushioning, broken zippers or odours that won’t go away. On average, a dog bed may last 1–3 years, depending on its quality, your dog’s habits and how often it’s cleaned. Regular cleaning and maintenance can also extend the life of the bed.
Final thoughts: which dog bed is right for your pet?
Choosing the right dog bed depends on your dog’s sleeping habits, size and health needs, with options like round, rectangular, bolster and cave-style beds catering to different preferences.
The bed material impacts comfort and health, with memory foam for joint support, cooling gel for hot breeds, and plush or breathable fabrics for comfort.
Look for beds that are durable for chewers and scratchers, with machine-washable covers and waterproof liners to simplify maintenance and ensure long-lasting use.
Cory and Jane Turner
Cory and Jane are daughter-mother partners in just about everything including co-founding Dogly, a platform for pets and their people to live well together. They’re parents to a family full of magical rescue dogs and a bossy street cat from Shanghai who are their resident muses, testers of all things, and advisors on the meaning of life.
