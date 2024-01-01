behaviour & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behaviour.

Can dogs tell the difference between a day, a week or a month?

Your daily walks together are a special time for both you and your pup. Here ’ s how to lower stresses and find more joy during your daily routine

From the dog that detected a deadly hair treatment to the search and rescue hero from the Turkish earthquake, meet the pups who gave humans a second chance at life

Add this unusual sound to your feline-to-English dictionary

With consent, of course...

Are f aeces in your flower beds ruining your garden?

A n animal behaviourist explains why they do (and don’t) get involved in the game

Different breeds need different things...

Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy

health Health Warning as Pet Parents Urged To Keep Animals Indoors During Peak Pollen Times Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

behaviour Why Cats Are So Good At Obstacle Courses, According To Science Walk this way...

behaviour How Do Dogs and Cats Think? How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down



behaviour How to Help Thunder-Phobic Dogs Tips for comforting your pup during a storm

lifestyle “It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog