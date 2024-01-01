Behaviour & Body Language · Kinship

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behaviour.

A woman with cropped grey hair hugs a black dog. They are surrounded by rubble

From the dog that detected a deadly hair treatment to the search and rescue hero from the Turkish earthquake, meet the pups who gave humans a second chance at life

A person walking a dog on a paved road in a park.

Your daily walks together are a special time for both you and your pup. Heres how to lower stresses and find more joy during your daily routine

a woman holding a chihuahua greets a great dane at the door

Can dogs tell the difference between a day, a week or a month?

Dog running on the beach

Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy

Gun dog in a field

Different breeds need different things...

Woman hugging her small white dog at home.

An animal behaviourist explains why they do (and don’t) get involved in the game

Are faeces in your flower beds ruining your garden?

With consent, of course...

Add this unusual sound to your feline-to-English dictionary

Golden retriever lying in grass with red eyes

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

A fluffy black cat walking along the top of a fence.

Walk this way...

A woman with brown hair sits on a sofa holding a grey cat while her Corgi sits next to her.

How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down

A dog looking timid in his bed

Tips for comforting your pup during a storm

picture of pit bull with cropped ears and bandages

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

Red cat with squinted eyes laying in a basket closeup

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

A cute brown dog laying on a cushion looking sad or tired.

Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood

A cross-eyed white cat with their tongue hanging out, sat inside a cardboard box.

We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things

A woman wearing a knit sweater holding a dog close on the floor of her bedroom.

Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.

A kitten and a puppy laying on the floor looking at each other.

There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds

Golden retriever walking towards the camera with a pink rope toy in their mouth

It’s more than just an adorable habit… 



A woman wearing glasses lying on the floor in front of her Macbook and stroking her cat.

Or are they just ignoring you...

person playing tug with dog

Chase? Wrestle? Tug-o-war? Find out which are fair game

A cat sitting on a shelf with glassware.

Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why

Brown, half breed dog sitting on a chair next to his owner, a blonde stylish woman wearing a brown smart suit.

Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking

Cat being affectionate towards woman with tattoos

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

A woman walking 5 dogs on leashes outside.

A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour

A woman sitting with her arms around two dogs in a park.

Breeders, judges and historians talk about breed standards – learn how they’re supposed to work and why they don’t

