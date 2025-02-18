Your dog isn’t just your best friend – they could also be your best matchmaker

We all adore our dogs – they’re loyal, loving and the best companions. But as much as we’d love for them to fill every social gap, they aren’t exactly great at deep conversations (unless enthusiastic tail wags count). However, they do have great matchmaking skills.

Think about how often you’ve paused at the park or pavement while your dog eagerly greets another four-legged friend. Suddenly, you find yourself chatting with a fellow pet parent – sharing your dog’s age, breed and quirks. Without even trying, you've connected over something you both love. And who knows? That friendly stranger could become your new best friend or maybe even something more.

Of course, striking up conversations isn’t easy for everyone, especially if you’re on the introverted side. So, we set out to find real stories of people who’ve met friends or partners through their dogs – plus, we spoke to a relationship expert for tips on turning your dog’s social skills into meaningful human connections.

Does having a dog help you meet people?

Absolutely! Dogs provide a sense of comfort and approachability that can help ease social anxiety. There’s something about a happy, playful pup that invites conversation. Strangers stop to ask about their breed or age, and suddenly you’re chatting with someone you may have never spoken to otherwise. Research backs this up: a 2015 study opens in a new tab found that pet parents are 60 percent more likely to meet new people in their neighbourhoods than non-pet parents.

Meeting friends through your dog

For some, these casual encounters have led to lifelong friendships. Natasha Eldred, luxury travel PR and pet parent, shared how she met most of her close friends through dog walking after moving back to the UK. The same happened when she lived in Phuket. “Sadly, I haven’t met any dishy fellas with dogs though,” she jokes. Business coach, Jenny Holiday, had a similar experience. When she was new to a town in the Cotswolds, she met a friend while their dogs played together. “It started with a chat in the field which led to coffee, then wine and the rest is history!”

Using your dog as a wingman

Sick of the apps? Get outside with your four-legged friend and you might just meet an attractive single dog parent. You will already have a special shared interest in caring for your pet which can create a meaningful relationship from the get-go. “I met my spouse while out walking our dogs,” says one happy dog parent, Amy Davies. “We’re now married with one baby and another on the way!”

So, we know it’s possible to connect with human beings over dogs but how?

How to meet someone through your dog

We asked Adam Lyons opens in a new tab , dating coach, psychology expert and founder of Ask the Dating Coach, for tips on breaking the ice and taking polite conversation to a deeper level.

“The tips for seeking both friendship and dating are actually about the same!” says Adam. “Dog parks, pet-friendly cafés and dog training classes are prime spots to meet other dog parents, whether for romantic or platonic relationships.

“Use your dog as a natural icebreaker. For example: ‘Your dog has such a unique coat! What breed is it?’ or ‘How long have you had your pup?’” says Adam. These openers are casual and immediately establish common ground. Other icebreakers could be:

‘Your dog seems so well-trained! What's your secret?’

‘That’s a cool collar! Where did you get it?’

‘My dog’s obsessed with [insert activity]. Does yours have any quirks?’

“These questions are light, non-intrusive and encourage the other person to share,” adds Adam. “Bonus tip: carry healthy treats or toys to share. It’s a great way to engage both the dog and their parents.”

How a shared love for pets builds deeper relationships

“Pet parents share a sense of responsibility, patience, and empathy,” says Adam. “These traits naturally align with building strong relationships. There is also the emotional bond you would share together – caring for an animal fosters teamwork and trust, creating a shared emotional experience. Pet lovers often form deeper connections because they’re used to nurturing and committing to something beyond themselves.”

Why having a dog is a great opportunity to meet people

“Dogs are social magnets. They lower barriers, spark conversations and attract people who share your values,” says Adam. “Plus, walking your dog regularly increases your chances of meeting others in your community – it’s like having a built-in social network on a lead.”

Where to meet fellow dog lovers

If you’re thinking the only neighbours you meet when walking the dog are the cows and sheep in the field, maybe it’s time to switch your route. It might be worth walking around the park or village where more people gather, even if it’s just once or twice a week.

Dog-friendly spaces such as parks, cafés and pet-friendly events offer the perfect setting to meet like-minded pet lovers. There might even be a local social group in your area.

“When my sister lived in Glasgow, she had a dog group,” says Aceil Haddad, founder of Matt PR and pet parent. “There were around 20 of them who would meet up for a dog walk and a drink. They all came to her wedding last year and it was lovely to finally meet them all.”

So, next time you grab the lead, think about where you can take your dog and who you might meet along the way. A simple icebreaker can spark a conversation, and from there, you never know where it might… lead. After all, your dog has already made you more approachable – now it’s your turn to take the next step!

