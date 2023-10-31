Soon-to-be pet parents plan for a lot before introducing a dog into their lives. They consider their housing situation, lifestyle and finances to prepare for the long haul with their new furry addition. However, few prepare for the impact generic dog bowls and feeders can have on a kitchen’s aesthetic. Not to mention, your dog will presumably be feasting in these daily, so having one that can handle wear and limit mess is ideal.

It’s a balance even professionals struggle with. “Many pet parents choose a bowl because of the cute design – I do this, too, so no judgment,” says veterinary nutritionist Dr Lindsey Bullen. “But I encourage them to remember that the bowl is supposed to ultimately be for their pet, and thus to remember that since their pet is a unique individual, the bowl of choice may be different from what they want to buy.”

There are other factors to consider as well, such as the size and material makeup of the bowl. “It depends on the individual. For example, if you’re purchasing for a puppy, you would probably want to consider the size of the pet (so they can physically get into the bowl), as well as the normal rate of consumption,” says Dr Bullen, adding that some puppies tend to eat quickly, so a slow feeding bowl may be a good idea early on.

Additionally, there is some debate surrounding the effectiveness of elevated bowls. Dr Bullen explains that for some pets, such as those who are hyporexic and eat less than normal due to pain from arthritis opens in a new tab , an elevated bowl offers an ideal solution. With so many variables, finding the right bowl for your pet and your aesthetic can be challenging. Below are a few feeding options that’ll meet specific needs while also complementing your decor.

