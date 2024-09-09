When it comes to naming our beloved dogs, it seems we Brits know exactly what we like – and the latest results from the Dogs Trust National Dog Survey opens in a new tab prove just that. With over 400,000 responses from dog parents across the UK, talking about over 430,000 dogs, this survey is like the Who’s Who of canine monikers, reflecting the names we love to shout (or whisper, depending on how cheeky your pup’s been) across parks, beaches and back gardens nationwide.

Choosing the perfect name for a new four-legged friend is a serious business. After all, it's not just about what sounds cute; it's about finding a name that matches your dog's personality – whether they're a regal Retriever or a scrappy Terrier with a penchant for stealing socks. Some of us go classic, reaching for old favourites that have stood the test of time, while others are inspired by pop culture, nature or that glass of wine you were sipping when inspiration struck (Merlot, sadly, did not make the top ten).

Whilst the Dogs Trust survey has split the list of top pup names into ‘girl’ and ‘boy’ dog names, you know your dog best. So if your Great Dane born with male parts seems more like a Daisy, then Daisy it is. Equally many of these names are epicene, and apply to all genders. So basically, name your pup whatever you want!

The 2024 results reflect a mix of timeless choices, quirky one-offs and names that just make you smile. And while the much-loved Luna has been dethroned as the top name for female dogs in the survey, the new champion is a name that’s as cheerful as it is charming. Meanwhile, the survey says for the males Teddy has claimed the crown, proving once again that we all just want our dogs to be as cuddly as their names suggest.

So whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect name for your new pup, curious to see if your dog’s name is on-trend, or simply here for the pure joy of scrolling through cute names, we’ve got the scoop on the most popular dog names for boys and girls this year. Expect some firm favourites, a few surprises and plenty of inspiration for your next addition to the four-legged family.

Top 10 dog names for girls in 2024



Poppy

Poppy takes the crown this year, and it's easy to see why. The cheerful, vibrant name is perfect for any bouncy bundle of fur who's always up for a playdate and loves a good zoomie session. It's friendly, approachable and impossible not to smile when you say it.

Luna

Luna may have lost her top spot, but this mystical name remains a favourite for good reason. There’s something undeniably magical about Luna, whether your dog is a night owl, a dreamer or just likes to howl at the moon.

Bella

Bella is the perennial favourite that’s got ‘classic’ written all over it. Meaning “beautiful” in Italian, Bella is perfect for pups who are elegant, graceful and maybe just a tad spoiled (but aren’t they all?).

Daisy

Daisy is as fresh as a spring morning, and this happy-go-lucky name is fitting for dogs that bring sunshine wherever they go. It’s light, bright, and as lovely as the flower it’s named after – especially when she’s bounding through the flower beds.

Ruby

Ruby shines with a fiery charm that’s hard to resist. It’s ideal for the spunky pups who love a bit of adventure (or just a good chew on your favourite shoes). It’s bold, bright and always in style.

Lola

Lola is the name for the little divas and drama queens of the dog world. It’s sassy, fun, and perfectly suited for a dog who’s not afraid to be the centre of attention – whether you like it or not.

Molly

Molly’s got that down-to-earth charm that makes it a go-to name for generations. It’s sweet, uncomplicated and just a little bit cheeky. Think of it as the name for a pup who’ll happily be your best mate, even when she’s being a bit naughty.

Rosie

Rosie continues to bloom in popularity, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s warm, endearing and perfect for the dogs who bring nothing but love and cuddles – plus a few muddy paw prints – into your life.

Willow

A new addition to the list, Willow is the perfect name for the gentle, graceful pups among us. It's serene, nature-inspired and great for dogs who'd rather take a leisurely stroll than sprint after the nearest squirrel.

Millie

Millie rounds out the list, bringing with it a classic, cosy feel. It's a name for the dog who's as at home curled up by the fire as she is running wild on the beach.

Top 10 dog names for boys in 2024

Teddy

Teddy has claimed the top spot for the boys, and it’s not hard to see why. This cuddly name is perfect for any dog who’s a big softie at heart, even if he thinks he’s a bit of a ‘tough guy’.

Alfie

Alfie is the cheeky charmer of the group. It's got that old-school, boy-next-door vibe that suits any dog with a waggy tail and a love for mischief. Perfect for the pup who's always getting up to something but looks too cute to be cross with.

Milo

Milo continues to be the go-to name for cool, easygoing pups who are just as happy lounging about as they are dashing around the garden. It’s stylish, understated and perfect for a dog that’s a little bit cheeky.

Buddy

Buddy is the ultimate name for the dog that’s your best mate. It’s friendly, fun and utterly uncomplicated – just like the kind of loyal companion every dog owner dreams of. Whether you’re on a hike or the sofa, Buddy’s always by your side.

Charlie

Charlie’s an evergreen favourite that’s stood the test of time. It’s classic, charming, and perfect for the dog who’s both gentlemanly and just a tad goofy. Think of him as the lovable rogue of the dog world.

Max

Max is a strong, dependable choice that suits any dog with a bit of energy and a lot of heart. It’s short, punchy and perfect for the dog who’s always up for an adventure (and maybe a bit of trouble, too).

Bailey

Bailey’s laid-back vibe makes it the perfect pick for a dog who’s just happy to go with the flow. It’s easygoing, friendly, and suits a dog who’s as chill as they come – unless there’s a ball to chase, of course.

Barney

Perhaps inspired by Radio 1 DJ Greg James' loveable Lab, Barney brings a touch of vintage charm to the top ten. It's a name for the dog who's full of character and just a little bit silly. Perfect for the pup who's equal parts rascal and cuddle buddy.

Archie

Archie’s cheeky, playful, and suits the dog that’s always up to something. It’s the kind of name that fits a four-legged troublemaker who’s just too cute to ever stay mad at.

Monty

Monty rounds off the boys’ list with a dash of old-world charm. It’s perfect for the distinguished dog who’s got a bit of swagger and a whole lot of personality.

So, there you have it – the most popular dog names for boys and girls in 2024. Whether your pup’s name made the list or you’re just looking for some inspiration, the top ten dog names capture the essence of our furry companions: fun, friendly and forever loved.