Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products
The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is as good an excuse as any to treat your pet like cat royalty (aka Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin)
It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is cat-obsessed, and we mean that in the highest regard possible. The artist doesn’t mess around when it comes to her cats: Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button (Olivia alone is allegedly worthopens in a new tab $97 million). Taylor’s cats are such a huge part of her brand that the superstar even released a line of merchopens in a new tab dedicated to them back in 2018.
For Swifties, Taylor’s love of cats is just another thing that makes Taylor the relatable queen that she is – after all, “karma is a cat”. Below, find quintessential Taylor Swift-inspired merch for all kinds of pets (except snakesopens in a new tab, obviously).
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
