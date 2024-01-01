Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
Health
Get health advice from vets and specialists, from major medical stuff to everyday pet wellness.
Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs
Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard
routine care
Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog
Wildly Popular
- lifestyle
- behaviour
- behaviour
- lifestyle
- lifestyle
- lifestyle
conditions & treatments
The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.
How a simple cheek swab could save English Shepherds from inherited blindness with a new DNA test
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
skin issues & allergies
Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues
Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog
grooming
Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog
Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs
safety
Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.
How a simple cheek swab could save English Shepherds from inherited blindness with a new DNA test
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help
holistic vet care
Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
Emergencies & First Aid
Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other emergency care advice to help in a pinch.
From the dog that detected a deadly hair treatment to the search and rescue hero from the Turkish earthquake, meet the pups who gave humans a second chance at life
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
dental health
Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here’s everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.
Everything you need to know about the most common – and preventable disease your dog can get
What to do if you’ve let your pooch’s pearly whites get past their best
It sounds like a daunting task, but here are some helpful steps to take