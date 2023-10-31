You may think that dogs and bicycles shouldn’t mix, but going on a bike ride with your pup can be fun for both of you – as long as you know how to do it safely. If you have a small dog, you’ll want to take them in a bike trailer or basket; if your dog is bigger (and in good shape), they may be able to run alongside your bike and burn some energy. Not sure how to get started? Read on for bike riding techniques, the best gear, and tips and tricks to keep the experience as safe as it is fun.

Getting started: bike safety

Biking can be an incredibly fulfilling activity, but it doesn’t come without safety hazards for both you and your pup. While out riding, there are many potential distractions (cars, squirrels, etc), so if you have a fearful, skittish, or reactive dog, you’ll need to work on their training before attempting to ride.

Beyond temperament, you’ll also need to consider health. Before heading out on the road with your dog, remember to check the temperature outdoors. Many pet parents are aware of the dangers of excessive heat, but what might be surprising is that even mild temperatures pose a risk of heat stroke opens in a new tab . On a 25C day, the asphalt temperature is almost twice that – too hot for a dog’s paws. On warm days, you’ll need a pair of dog booties to keep your pet’s paws safe. Always attach the lead to a harness, not a collar to avoid neck injuries. And be sure to bring water and a collapsible bowl for your dog.

How to take your dog on a bike ride

Remember, whether your dog is riding in a basket or running along with you, ease into rides and go at your dog’s pace. For pet parents looking to take their dog along in a carrier or trailer, first introduce your dog to them with these step-by-step instructions. For small dogs, there are plenty of bike baskets available that attach to handlebars or the rear of the bike. Some even offer added storage for poop bags, leads and bowls.

For large dogs, trailers will offer your pet space and comfort. Opt for one with a sturdy, removable floor for convenient cleaning and a smooth ride, plus mesh windows for maximum airflow for your dog, such as the Tail Wagon by Burley. For those looking for the convenience of a trailer but for smaller dogs, Dutch Dog Designs has a mini trailer opens in a new tab which is an ideal solution.