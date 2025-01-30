Obviously it’s adorable, but can it mean something more sinister?

It’s likely happened to all of us at some point: our beloved pet sticks their tongue out and lets it hang. This adorably derpy behaviour is referred to colloquially by a number of terms but is largely known as a ‘blep’ or ‘blepping’. It’s adorable and most common in cats opens in a new tab , but we can notice that behaviour in dogs too. Apart from the cuteness factor though, is there ever a cause for concern when it comes to blepping?

What is blepping?

‘Blepping’ is when an animal unintentionally sticks their tongue slightly out of the mouth. Occasional blepping is considered normal for both cats and dogs, and it is usually connected with activities like sleep, relaxation, eating, and is usually brief.

Blepping is a word used to describe when a cat (or sometimes dog) involuntarily hangs their tongue out of their mouth.

There are many innocuous reasons why a cat or dog might blep, including exploration, relaxation and temperature regulation.

Occasionally, it can be a sign of something more serious – like dental health issues.

Long-term sustained blepping is when the pet keeps their tongue out for a long time, or does it quite often. Depending on other factors and behaviours connected to the blep, you may need to see a vet in this case. Long-term blepping could be associated with oral health issues, neurological conditions, anatomical aspects and age.

Although pets often display this behaviour – especially cats – there is very limited research specifically on blepping.

The main difference between cats and dogs blepping, is that for cats, this behaviour is more common. For dogs we notice it most when they are sleeping, are relaxed and even for contentment. It may have something to do with the breed and head shape.

Normal reasons for blepping

Cats normally leave their tongue poking out after mewing, licking or grooming. For them, the most common reason for blepping is exploration.

Exploration

“They do this when they've got the scent of something and are trying to direct the scent particles to the roof of their mouth, where they have a sensory organ to detect pheromones,” explains Dr Linda Simon, Pooch & Mutt's resident vet opens in a new tab . Essentially, they will keep their tongue out when they are trying to smell a scent and appreciate that odour opens in a new tab . This is known as the Flehmen response opens in a new tab . This behaviour can also be observed in dogs, where they ‘lick’ the air to heighten their smell opens in a new tab .

“An occasional blep would be one you don't notice much, perhaps once a month or so. If a pet does it daily, there's likely something amiss,” adds Dr Simon.

Relaxation

Some pets can blep when they feel very relaxed, or when they are sleeping. In the REM phase of sleep dogs relax their jaws and their tongues. For cats, purring can often come with a blep – they are content and relaxed.

“Cats are more likely to blep than dog. Indeed, a dog who does it, at least in my experience, usually has an oral issue such as dental disease. For cats, it can just be something they like to do!” says Dr Simon.

Post-grooming

After cleaning themselves or licking their fur, pets may unintentionally leave their tongues out for a short period of time.

Temperature regulation

When dogs are panting to regulate their temperature, their mouth is open and their tongue is out. This is a very normal behaviour when it’s a hot day or the dog is playing outside. The dogs will spread their tongues wider while panting to cool off faster. Take note of extended panting though, as it may signal dehydration or overheating.

Forgetting to retract the tongue

Sometimes, blepping is just as simple as your pet forgetting to retract their tongue, usually because they are distracted by something. Adorable! But again, this shouldn’t last very long.

When blepping may signal health issues

Long-term blepping or blepping out of the blue for young pets can be connected with more serious health conditions. Although it’s not considered a medical term; ‘hanging tongue syndrome’ is often used in connection to long-term blepping.

Age

Older animals can be seen blepping due to teeth loss. Note that in this case, the blep is permanent. Similarly, if teeth have been removed due to other medical issues, their tongue is more likely to be sticking out permanently.

Anatomy

“A permanent blep is also true of some breeds due to their anatomy, like an oversized tongue or undersized mouth, like Pugs and Boxers,” per Dr Simon. These short-nosed breeds are called brachycephalic opens in a new tab breeds due to their flatter head shape and are more susceptible to a number of health conditions related to trouble breathing.

Oral health

Blepping can often indicate medical or health issues, like mouth pain, dental disease. If you notice your pet blepping often, a vet visit is recommended to rule out more serious health concerns.

For young pets, occasional blepping is not a concern, but a frequent blep in older pets can be connected to oral ulcers, a sore tooth, an oral abscess, or even an oral mass.

“Having their tongue out of their mouth can be a sign of chronic nausea, or an oral issue such as gingivitis or a sore tooth. This would be something we'd want to look into, and a vet check is wise,” notes Dr Simon.

Neurological

“Less commonly, it’s a sign of a neurological disorder and difficulty holding the mouth shut and the tongue in position,” adds Dr Simon.

Other health reasons your pet may be blepping

During spring or summer, a pet suddenly blepping may mean they have been stung by a bee says Dr Simon. “While this sounds odd, many cats and dogs try to bite bees, which leads to temporary tongue swelling and an urge to blep or keep their tongue out.”

Certain medications for fleas or antibiotics may cause increased drooling for the pet, which might make their tongues stick out.

Poisoning can be another reason pets blep; with the tongue reacting to irritation or the pet trying to alleviate their discomfort.

Blepping vs hanging tongue syndrome

While both may look similar and indeed have common causes, blepping is often harmless, while hanging tongue syndrome is chronic and can require treatment.

Blepping can be a simple behaviour, that won’t necessarily develop into hanging tongue syndrome. Monitoring the frequency and taking note of other symptoms can be helpful.

Overall, blepping doesn’t always require medical attention and may not relate to a serious health issue, but if it’s new or unusual for your pet, it’s worth taking them to the vet.

When to consult a vet

It’s one of the cases that even though it looks like a fun and cute thing for your pet to do, consulting a vet may be necessary in the below cases:

If the frequency of the bleeping increases.

If their gums look inflamed, it may signal early dental disease.

If they start blepping out of the blue.

If it coincides with other changes like vomiting, bad breath, change in appetite, drooling, foaming at the mouth or general discomfort.

Regular dental checks are very important, especially for older pets. “Any issues can be detected and addressed early on. This means at least annually, or more regularly for seniors or those with known oral issues,” notes Dr Simon.

