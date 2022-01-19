Save the charcuterie board for the humans
Learn how to cook healthy pet recipes at home, from delicious chicken dinners to peanut butter cookies.
Can Cats Eat Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats
Can My Dog Eat Celery?
Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions
Can My Dog Eat Bananas?
Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation
Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin?
Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation
Can Dogs Eat Apples?
Yep – this fibre-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog
Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?
Yes – blueberries are a fibre- and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup
Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe
Can Dogs Eat Kale?
Yes, this superfood is good for your dog in small amounts
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too. Plus, a recipe for sweet potato crisps
Can Cats Eat Strawberries?
Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat
Let Your Dog Lap Up Your Bone Broth
It isn’t just a healthy snack for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Jenner. And we’ve got a recipe to try
Behold: the power of a home-cooked meal
Is Yoghurt Good For Your Dog?
It’s safe and healthy, and most dogs love it