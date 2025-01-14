They can join in the fun, too

If you’re an animal lover who enjoys visiting zoos and wildlife parks, you may wonder if you can bring your dog along. Before I became a dog parent, I assumed all zoos were closed to domestic animals, so I was surprised to find several zoos across the UK that allow dogs to visit.

Dog-friendly zoos ask pet parents to keep their dogs on a short lead, and some will restrict the areas where dogs are allowed, such as cafes and gift shops. And just because a zoo is dog-friendly doesn’t mean it is the right fit for all dogs. For the well-being of the animals at the zoo (and your dog), if you have a nervous or reactive pup, it may not be the best idea to take them to the busier parks. But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t try somewhere quieter, off-season. Read on to learn about the best dog-friendly zoos the UK offers.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab Main Takeaways Some UK zoos are dog-friendly but each has different rules about which areas dogs can visit.

Dogs must always be kept on the lead to protect the other animals.

Other zoos are not dog-friendly but will allow service animals.





Filey Bird and Animal Park, Yorkshire

Filey Bird and Animal Park opens in a new tab is a family-run, 5-acre park with a mixture of animals, nature, exotic birds and gardens for you and your four-legged friend to explore. You’ll see animals from alpacas to zebu, along with exotic inhabitants, including a 65-year-old tortoise called Josie and a collection of colourful birds. The site also features a woodland trail, wildlife pond and wildflower meadow for you to explore with your pup.

What to know

Dogs on leads are welcome everywhere except the children’s play park. Drinking water and free poo bags are available for dogs. Check the website for opening times, as the park closes for the winter from November to February.

Entry: adult £9, child 2–16 £8, family of 4 £32, children under two free – fileybirdgarden.com opens in a new tab

Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens, Oxfordshire

Cotswolds Wildlife Park and Gardens opens in a new tab has been a dog-friendly attraction since it first opened in 1970. The park houses 260 animal species and has over 160 acres of parkland to roam around. The beautiful gardens create an atmospheric setting for a day spent watching animals, including giraffes, camels, lemurs, tortoises and a host of other reptiles, amphibians, mammals and birds.

What to know

Well-behaved dogs are welcome on a short lead. Dogs may not be taken indoors or into the bat belfry, reptile house, children’s farmyard or any areas with free-ranging animals. Dogs are prohibited in restaurants, children’s play areas or gift shops.

Entry: adult £17.50, child 3-16 £12.50, seniors £12.50, child 0–2 free (if tickets are booked online in advance of visit) – cotswoldwildlifepark.co.uk opens in a new tab

Related article opens in a new tab Dog-Friendly Holidays in Brighton opens in a new tab Heading to the vibrant seaside city of Brighton? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup

Birdland Park and Gardens, Gloucestershire

Birdland Park and Gardens opens in a new tab , in Bourton-on-the-Water, is home to one of the UK’s largest collections of exotic birds. Set in nine acres of gardens and woodland, you can meet over 500 birds, including birds of prey, flamingos, pelicans, cranes and waterfowl, with many more inhabiting over 50 aviaries. The park’s combination of woodland, riverside and gardens makes it the perfect day out for dogs and humans alike.

What to know

Well-behaved dogs are welcome but must always be kept on a short lead. Water bowls can be found in the park by the cafe, in the encounter zone and at admissions.

Entry: adult £12.95, child 3-15 £9.50, child under three free, senior/student £11.95, carer £3 – birdland.co.uk opens in a new tab

Golders Hill Park Zoo, London

A free, dog-friendly zoo in London? Sounds too good to be true, but Golders Hill Park Zoo opens in a new tab is just that. The small zoo features a number of exotic birds and animals, such as lemurs, wildcats, deer, donkeys and wallabies. The zoo may be compact, but its location, adjacent to the 790-acre Hampstead Heath, is a great place to tire your pup out.

What to know

Dogs must be kept on leads.

Cornish Seal Sanctuary, Cornwall

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary opens in a new tab is a charity that rescues and rehabilitates grey seal pups from around the Cornish coastline, and provides a permanent home and ongoing care for other marine animals who cannot be released back to the wild. Spread across 42 acres of land, there’s more to the sanctuary than just seals, with lots of woodland to look around. Dogs are also welcome in the gift shop, where they can choose from homemade dog treats and accessories to remind them of their visit.

What to know

Dogs on leads with up-to-date vaccinations are welcome everywhere except for the seal hospital and inside the cafe (however, dog-friendly sheltered seating is available outside). Water bowls, dog bins and free bio-degradable bags are dotted around the site.

Entry: online tickets more than 24 hours in advance – adult £17.59, child 3-16 £15.19, senior/student £16.79, children under three and carers free – sealsanctuary.sealifetrust.org opens in a new tab

Related article opens in a new tab Dog-Friendly Holidays in Cornwall opens in a new tab Heading down south to the sunniest county? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup in Cornwall

Borth Animalarium, Ceredigion, Wales

Borth Animalarium opens in a new tab , an animal sanctuary in mid-Wales overlooking the sea, is a 12-acre petting farm and a private haven for exotic animals. The sanctuary is open daily (except Christmas Day) and provides a safe and welcoming home for domestic and farm animals. The exotic animals can only be viewed six times a year on special VIP days. Check the website for more details.

What to know

Dogs on leads are welcome.

Entry fee: adult £8, child 3–16 £6, children under three free, concessions £7.20 – borthzoo.co.uk opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly zoos in the UK: frequently asked questions

Which zoos allow dogs in the UK?

The following zoos, sanctuaries and wildlife parks allow dogs on leads, with some restrictions on which areas they are allowed to visit:

Can I take my dog to London Zoo?

No. At London Zoo, dogs and other animals are not permitted, except for certain assistance animals, subject to the following conditions:

Dogs are prohibited at animal demonstrations and talks or near the big cat enclosures.

Your dog must remain calm and quiet, at least two metres from animal enclosure boundaries.

Your dog must be fit and healthy when visiting the Zoo and not show any signs of ill health – including diarrhoea and vomiting – in the last 24 hours. They must have been in the UK for the last six months and received all annual vaccinations and anthelmintic treatments.

Can I take my dog to the Edinburgh Zoo?

Only assistance dogs accompanying their respective partner are permitted to enter Edinburgh Zoo under the following conditions:

If you wish to bring an assistance dog into the zoo, please inform a member of the admissions team when you arrive.

Be aware that access may be restricted to certain areas.

Assistance dogs in training are not permitted to enter the park.

Are dogs allowed at the Chester Zoo?

Only fully trained assistance dogs are allowed to visit Chester Zoo under the following conditions: