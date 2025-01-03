How to pick the best name to suit your new pup

Choosing a name for your new puppy requires a lot of thought. Will they learn their name quickly? Will it suit them and their personality? Whether you choose a popular name or not, we have compiled a list of the best female dog names in the UK to help you choose the perfect moniker for your new family member.

We know connecting with our dogs is essential; naming them (and training them) is part of that. The Dogs Trust’s most recent annual dog survey opens in a new tab had 40,000 responses, making it the largest yet. Let’s delve in to the best girl dog names in the UK right now.

Main takeaways Pick a short name when choosing your dog's moniker and steer clear of command-sounding names.

Two-syllable names are the most popular, and the top five options in the UK for girl dogs include names like Poppy, Luna and Bella.

You can change your dog’s name if it doesn’t suit them but be careful when it comes to training them.

Names with strong consonants make it easier for dogs to learn them.

Luna

Remaining in the top five favourite UK dog names, Luna is an excellent option for your new pup. It gives off a romantic vibe reminiscent of the moon. Luna has been at the top of the name lists worldwide for many years and it’s easy to see why; Luna is dependable, loyal and very sweet.

Bella

‘Ciao Bella’ could become your dog’s first official command. Who doesn’t love an Italian name, especially when it alludes to your dog’s beauty. This could also be a nickname if you’d like to call your dog Isabella.

Lola

With a name that means ‘lady of sorrows’ or ‘strong woman’ in Spanish, this name is suitable for a medium to large dog with a strong character. Lola may pretend she’s always a sweet girl but she can often be a little cheeky – and always gets what she wants.

Poppy

Poppy was the most popular dog name in 2024 for female dogs. It’s remained at the top of the list since 2021, according to the Dogs Trust survey, and it’s easy to see why. It’s fun and dainty and would suit small dogs best. Poppy is perfect for vibrant and cheerful puppies. Poppy is a playful dog, full of life.

Daisy

Another sweet flower name suitable for cute dogs with boundless energy. Daisy may have her head in the clouds but she’s an innocent girl who wants to enjoy her friends’ company. In Greek mythology, daisies were a symbol of innocence, purity and happiness, and that characterises Daisy down to a T.

Coco

This is a perfect name for fashion lovers – think Coco Chanel – and it would be great for small dogs like a Maltese or Chihuahua. Coco is a pampered pup dressed in designer clothes and has a weekly grooming appointment, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Ruby

Ruby is a high-class dog, she’s a princess and she knows it. She deserves the highest praise, all the dog treats and cuddles. Ruby is extremely loyal and loves her pet parents dearly.

Molly

She’s outgoing and loves having fun. As a human, she would be the person in her friend group telling all the jokes, and as a dog, she’s the centre of attention. She loves her outdoor time and is often in ‘zoomies’ mode.

Rosie

A dog named Rosie is fun-loving and generally quiet. She’s polite and sweet and shows respect to her pet parents and other pets around her. Rosie hates when people call her ‘Rose’ and will always bark at them if they do, but in a polite way, as manners and respect are important to her.

Willow

This dog is quiet and relaxed. Derived from the Old English word ‘welig’ meaning ‘willow tree’, Willow as a dog is your Zen character, the homebody and the one that has a few close friends.

Choosing a girl dog name

Choosing a girl dog name can be tricky, especially if she’s your first pet. Remember to keep it short: usually a one- or two-syllable name is the easiest for dogs to learn and recognise, especially during training.

Avoid names that sound like a command, and don’t name them after people in your household or close family members opens in a new tab , as that’s bound to confuse them!

You could also pick a name that describes your dog in terms of their fur shape or colour; like Bear, Toffee, Coffee or Caramel. You can even look for a translation in another language to keep it interesting, star constellations or even planets; Cosmo, Nova, Celeste, Stella, Yuki (snow in Japanese), Dolce (sweet in Italian), Chen (dawn or morning in Chinese), Amore (Love in Italian) and many more.



In most cases, your dog won’t register nicknames as their proper name, so try to only use their full name during training so they learn to recognise it, and in case of emergencies.

Hard consonants like C, K, B and D are generally easier for your dog to understand than soft consonants like F, S, M, and N. During your dog training, your dog needs to recognise human sounds and tones, and their name has to be easy to decipher for your pup.

But at the end of the day, the name option is your choice; it can be sweet, funny, inspired by food (Taco, Lettuce) or drink (Brandy, Tequila, Bailey) or even dessert (Crumble, Cookie, Mochi). You can also change your mind if you feel like their name doesn’t suit them, but that will require re-training them using their new name.

Girl dog names: frequently asked questions

What are rare girl dog names?

Here are some unusual or rare girl dog names that you can use for your new puppy: Cabaret, Sedona, Rio, Fleur, Wisteria, Jessie, Ocean, Rain, Juno, Amaya, Tequila, Marni, Kai and River. A word of warning: if your unique dog name is difficult to pronounce or write, ensure you are OK with that and won’t be annoyed when someone misspells or calls your dog the wrong name.

