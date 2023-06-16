Behavioural Issues · Kinship

Skip to main content

behaviour

behavioural issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behaviour and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

a black and white dog on lead sits in a misty graveyard

People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should

dog looking up at white woman putting hair up in a mirror

And what you can do inside instead

Contrary to popular belief, it might not be a ‘gift’ at all...

Dog running on the beach

Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy

Gun dog in a field

Different breeds need different things...

woman lying on floor hugging lab puppy playing with ball

Just ’letting them out in the garden’ isn't an option for everyone, especially in this economy

group of three people and a dog gather round food on a picnic blanket on grass

There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll

Are faeces in your flower beds ruining your garden?

Woman with ginger hair at a table with her laptop and her white dog on her lap

There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

picture of pit bull with cropped ears and bandages

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

cat coming out of litter box

A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat

illustration of multi-colored dogs

It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all

A woman wearing a knit sweater holding a dog close on the floor of her bedroom.

Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.

A cat sitting on a shelf with glassware.

Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why

Cat being affectionate towards woman with tattoos

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat

Photo of a young woman working on her laptop from her home, while her dog is waiting for her to finish - so they can play and cuddle.

You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call

Young woman holding her large dog in her arms outdoors.

Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?

black and white Corgi puppy eating out of a yellow dog bowl

It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans

woman holding tabby kitten smiles at man holding tabby cat

Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house

A blonde woman wearing a longsleeved green jumper and sneakers sitting in the open trunk of a SUV car with her arm around her Golden Retriever dog sitting next to her

Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car

Small black puppy chewing on a Kong toy.

When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind

Dog holding a toy and looking up at their owner

And should you be worried?

kneeling woman with braids training her golden retriever

With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start… 

a nervous dog sits on a sofa

At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done? 

Golden retriever puppy chewing and pulling on lead as pet parent tries to walk them

Turns out, humans weren’t the only ones affected

More in Behaviour

basic obedience & traininganxiety & separation anxietybehaviour & body language