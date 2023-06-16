People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should
behavioural issues
Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behaviour and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).
And what you can do inside instead
Contrary to popular belief, it might not be a ‘gift’ at all...
Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy
Different breeds need different things...
Just ’letting them out in the garden’ isn't an option for everyone, especially in this economy
There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll
Are faeces in your flower beds ruining your garden?
There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
It’s the key to a happy cat
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call
Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car
When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind
And should you be worried?
With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
Turns out, humans weren’t the only ones affected