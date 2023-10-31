As kids, we learnt that playing tug-of-war can be brutal. One team is always stronger than the other, and someone ends up crying in the school nurse’s office with a bag of ice strapped to their arm. If you’re a dog, though, the rules are different.

Tug is a great game for most dogs, and they can learn a lot from playing it. Many trainers share this view and actually teach tug in puppy classes. The earlier dogs learn the lessons that tug has to offer – such as impulse control, mouth control and cooperation, as well as cues such as ‘ take it ’ and ‘ drop it ’ – the safer and more fun the game becomes.

For a long time, experts advised against playing tug with dogs for fear that it would create or increase aggressiveness in dogs. Later, tug was considered fine opens in a new tab for most dogs, as long as they weren’t allowed to ‘ win ’ by keeping the toy at the end. The current thinking is that dogs, like people, understand it’s just a game.

For most dogs, tug has many benefits, as long as you check with your vet first that it is an appropriate and safe activity. It’s interactive and requires cooperation between humans and dogs. It can give dogs exercise and help them stretch their bodies prior to other activities, such as running or agility training.

Here are eight rope toys that will excite any tug-obsessed pup.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?

opens in a new tab SodaPup Can Pull Tab opens in a new tab £ 16.95 This interactive toy is non-toxic, made of rubber and durable enough to withstand the force of your pup’s fangs. The pull tab handle makes for an easy playtime with your dog and will engage them in some serious exercise while strengthening your bond. Who wouldn’t want to sit on the floor for half an hour tussling with their pup? You might even get an upper body workout out of it. £16.95 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab West Paw Zogoflex Bumi Dog Tug Toy opens in a new tab £ 24.99 Just because your pup is teacup-sized doesn’t mean they don’t need something to sink their teeth into. Made for gentle chewers, this lightweight S-shaped tug toy is ideal for dogs whose bark is worse than their bite. It’ll give your pup that much-needed release after a long day of lounging around, and will satisfy even the most gentle chewers. £24.99 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Goughnuts Durable Pull Toy opens in a new tab £ 39.95 These durable circular toys are like doughnuts your dogs can sink their teeth into without incurring a nasty stomach ache. Ideal for aggressive chewers, these toys will stand the test of time and can endure the strength of dogs weighing up to 54kgs. £39.95 at Amazon opens in a new tab