It’s not every day you discover your beloved pet – let alone puppy – has been a parent without you knowing, but that’s precisely what Oliver Foreman, the research and development director at Wisdom Panel, found out after running the DNA test on his Miniature Poodle, Benny. The test not only revealed Benny’s breed mix but also unearthed a surprise Oliver hadn’t seen coming: Benny had a daughter.

As the R&D director at Wisdom Panel opens in a new tab *, Oliver had every reason to test the DNA kit on Benny. “You could say I wanted to put my own product to the test!” jokes Oliver. What started as an inquiry into Benny’s genetic makeup led to some shocking family discoveries. “We did the test because Benny doesn’t quite look like a typical Miniature Poodle,” he says. “His coat is more wavy than curly, and I was curious if there was more to him than meets the eye.”

As it turns out, Benny was mostly Miniature Poodle, but there were some additional breeds in his mix, adding to his unique appearance. However, what Oliver didn’t anticipate was discovering that Benny had become a father at such a young age.

Benny came into Oliver’s life around the age of two. Having been found as a stray and with no clear background, Oliver’s family adopted him from Animals in Need opens in a new tab , Northampton. “We don’t know much about Benny’s life before we adopted him,” says Oliver. “He was moved between shelters and could have come from anywhere, but there were always question marks about his past.”

Despite the uncertainty, Benny adjusted well to his new life. He’s a sociable, soft-hearted dog, though he’s a bit shy around larger breeds. “He’s fine with small dogs (more on that later…), but when it comes to the big ones, you can see he’s cautious,” explains Oliver.

It was through the Wisdom Panel’s Relative Finder feature that Benny’s secret was revealed. Oliver was shocked when he discovered Benny had a daughter, Betty, who had been abandoned with a broken elbow before being taken in by a rescue shelter. Betty was then adopted 80 miles away from All Dogs Matter opens in a new tab in London.

“It was a complete surprise,” says Oliver. “I wasn’t expecting to find out Benny was a dad, especially at such a young age. But what really touched me was the story of Betty ��– how she had such a rough start but has since found a loving home.”

The Relative Finder feature opens in a new tab not only identified Betty but allowed Oliver to reach out to her new pet parents, building a connection between the two families. While they haven’t had the chance to meet in person yet, Oliver says they exchanged stories and were grateful to have found each other through their dogs (and compare notes).

Father, Benny, who became a dad before being adopted by the Foreman family. Courtesy of Oliver Foreman Betty, Benny’s daughter, who was discovered through a Wisdom Panel DNA test. Courtesy of Wisdom Panel

And as for Betty’s mother? Well, that’s where things get even more interesting. Betty’s mum was a Dachshund, which happens to be Benny’s favourite breed, according to Oliver. “Every time Benny sees a Dachshund, he lights up. We joke that maybe that’s why – like he’s remembering an old flame!”

Even though Benny and Betty have different coat types – Betty, like her mum, has a more Dachshund-like appearance, while Benny rocks his wavy Poodle coat – Oliver notes some undeniable resemblances. “They both have similar facial features, with long noses and close-set eyes,” he says. “And they both share a soft, sociable nature. You can see the family bond, even if they haven’t met.”

Interestingly, though Betty is black and Benny is red, Betty actually inherited her black coat from Benny. “Benny has two copies of a gene variant that means he can’t produce any black pigment, which is why he’s red,” explains Oliver. “But Betty only inherited one copy of this variant from Benny and none from her mother, which is why she can produce black pigment and has a black coat.” So, despite their different colours, the father-daughter connection runs deeper than just personality.

So, what did this whole experience change for Oliver and Benny? In a way, not much. “It was more of a curiosity piece for me,” says Oliver. “But it has given us some insight into Benny’s life before he joined us. He probably had a tougher time than we realised, so it’s nice to know we’ve given him a stable home now.”