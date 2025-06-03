The most wonderful time of the year (festival season, duh) has well and truly begun, and we couldn’t be happier. After all, is there anything better than hanging out in a field on a summer’s day with your friends? Well actually, yes – hanging out in a field with your friends and your dog.

Did you know there are loads of festivals that let you bring your dog along? While you won’t be able to bring them to major music festivals such as Glastonbury (for obvious reasons – can you imagine the chaos and overwhelm?), smaller boutique events often welcome our furry pals. To give you some inspo, we’ve compiled a list of 27 fun festivals that you won’t need to book a dog sitter for. Summer, we’re ready for ya.

Pet parenting deals, just for our kin Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech and way more pet parenting must-haves. Get Deals

Main Takeaways The majority of dog-friendly festivals are also family-friendly – perfect if you have kids.

Each festival has its own rules, but dogs usually have to be kept on a lead.

Be aware that dogs may be prohibited from certain areas of the festival, which may limit your experience.

Remember that not all dogs enjoy busy environments like festivals, so think carefully about whether to bring them along.

Make sure you pack everything necessary for your dog’s comfort and well-being.

What are dog-friendly festivals?

Dog-friendly festivals are events that allow you to bring your dog along (and camp with you), that usually take place over a weekend. Some may simply allow dogs to enter and let you know where water taps are, while others go the extra mile with activities for dogs, dog-themed stalls, and dog shows.

Be aware that there’ll usually be rules regarding where dogs can go in the festival and if they have to be on a lead; never assume that the whole festival site is dog-friendly.

Types of dog-friendly festivals

When you hear the word ‘festival’, you probably think of the music variety, but the UK has a huge selection of festivals, focused on a whole host of things like classic car culture, veganism, retro culture, and, of course, dogs.

List of upcoming dog-friendly festivals

1. Dubs in the Middle, Evesham, Worcestershire

N ext year’s Dubs in the Middle opens in new tab is 21–25 May 2026. It’s a family-friendly Volkswagen festival which usually hosts live music, a Show ‘n’ Shine, loads of kids’ activities (hello foam pit), a dog show, and a dog play arena. Dogs must be kept on a lead.

2. Knockengorroch Festival, Kirkcudbrightshire

2025 saw Knockengorroch Festival opens in new tab take place in Scotland, and while there are plans for a 2026 event, it will only happen if the organisers secure enough funding. Fingers crossed! Expect family fun and a weekend of world music. Dogs usually require a ticket. And a lead.

3. Red Rooster, Euston Hall, Suffolk

Red Rooster opens in new tab 2025 saw a line-up of Cajun, soul, Rock ‘n’ Roll, blues, roots, and country music. Grab tickets for 2026 (28–30 May) and look forward to river swimming, dog training, bushcraft, kids’ activities, and more. Dogs need a ticket and must be on a lead.

4. Dogstival, Burley Park, The New Forest

Harry Smith

Dates haven’t yet been announced for Dogstival opens in new tab 2026 but if it’s anything like the 2025 event, there’ll be live music, dog displays, dog yoga, groomers, breed meets, a dog diving pool, and a Barkour playground. Dogs can run free in designated areas. There’s even a vet onsite.

5. Vanlife Festival, The West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury

T here hasn’t been any word on 2026 dates for Vanlife opens in new tab just yet. If it goes ahead, you can enjoy a weekend of all things campervan culture, with display vehicles, live music, talks, and family fun. Dogs must be on a short lead and can’t enter enclosed venues.

6. Dogfest, venues across the UK

Courtesy Dogfest

DogFest opens in new tab is, as the same suggests, a festival dedicated to all things dogs, and is happening in six locations across the country between June and September. Expect fun dog shows, training sessions, agility courses, a dog playground, and group dog walks.

7. Bristol Volksfest, Birches Farm, Bristol

If you love old school Volkswagen cars, then get yourself down to Bristol Volksfest opens in new tab on 6–8 June 2025. Enjoy cool cars, live music, and all things VW culture. Kids and dogs are welcome – don’t forget to hit up the charity dog show on Sunday.

8. Woofstock 2026, Powderham Castle, Devon

Sadly Woofstock opens in new tab 2025 was cancelled, but all tickets have been rolled over to next year’s event on 12–14 June 2026. Fun for all the family, Woofstock has live music, dog shows, displays, contests, and demonstrations, plus loads of dog-related stalls.

9. Mighty Dub Fest, Alnwick Castle, Northumberland

Might Dub Fest

Mighty Dub Fest opens in new tab takes place on 13–15 June in 2025, celebrating Volkswagen van life culture, with a family-friendly programme of live music, craft workshops, wellness activities, and car displays. Your dog might not appreciate the wheels, but they’ll love the dog show.

10. Heartland Festival, Pitlochry, Perthshire

Jilly G Photography

Dogs are welcome at Heartland Festival opens in new tab so long as they’re kept on a lead and away from food vendors. Takes place 28–29 June for 2025, with a line-up showcasing the best of Americana, country, blues, and folk music, such as Skerryvore, Daytime TV, and The Eves.

11. Camper Jam, Weston Park, Shropshire

Taking place between 4–6 July for 2025, Camper Jam opens in new tab is perfect for VW fanatics seeking a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. There’s live music, vehicle displays and craft workshops. Dogs must be kept on a lead and aren’t allowed in marquees after 8pm.

12. Dorset Volksfest, Wareham, Dorset

Another one for the VW heads, the 10th anniversary edition of Dorset Volksfest opens in new tab has live music, stunt shows, a Show ‘n’ Shine, bouncy castles, and a street food village – yum. It’s happening this year 11–13 July 2025 and dogs are welcome but must be on a lead in the show area.

13. Folk on the Farm Festival, Brynrefail, Anglesey

Featuring some of the best folk artists from around the UK, Folk on the Farm Festival opens in new tab looks set to be a tuneful extravaganza. Enjoy three days of music between 17–20 July 2025. Dogs must be kept on a short lead and away from the pond as it may contain toxic blue algae.

14. Woodshrop ’25 Festival, West Midlands Showground, Shrewsbury

18th-21st July 2025 is the time to get down to a number of amazing tribute acts at Woodshrop ‘25 Festival opens in new tab . The line-up includes the likes of Bootleg Blondie, New Jovi, Vicky Jackson as Pink, Only Elton, Supersonic Queen, and ABBA Revival. The campsite even has a dog park – nice.

15. ButeFest, Ettrick Bay, Isle of Bute

Taking place on the Scottish island of Bute between 25–27 July 2025, ButeFest opens in new tab has Scottish musicians and loads of family fun. Dogs must be kept on a short lead at all times and aren’t allowed in the family area or marquees unless they’re assistance dogs.

16. Green Gathering, Piercefield Park, Chepstow

James Ratchford

Fancy an off-grid music festival in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty? Head to Green Gathering opens in new tab between 31 July and 3 August 2025. There’s a diverse musical line-up, plus kids’ activities, a wellness programme, a cinema, and more. FYI, dogs need a ticket.

17. Chickenstock Music Festival, Stockbury, Kent

InShot Media

An eclectic lineup awaits you (and your dog, who must be kept on a short lead) at Chickenstock Music Festival opens in new tab between 31 July and 3 August 2025. Think Molotov Jukebox, Kings & Bears, Lack of Afro, Secret City Souls, Man the Lifeboats, and Karobela.

18. Dog Lovers Festival 2025, Elvaston Castle, Derby

Obsessed with dogs and tribute acts? Head to Dog Lovers Festival opens in new tab on 1–3 August 2025 to dance your socks off to musicians paying homage to the likes of Oasis, The Jam, and Kylie. There’s a dog swimming pool, an outdoor cinema, a doggy daytime disco, and loads more.

19. Lakefest, Eastnor Castle Deer Park, Herefordshire

Lakefest opens in new tab is happening 6–10 August 2025 with a stellar music line-up featuring Busted, Groove Armada, and Faithless. It’s fun for all the family with BMX stunt shows, fairground rides, and a gaming zone. Friendly dogs used to crowds are welcome but must be kept on a lead.

20. Fairport’s Cropredy Convention, Cropredy, Oxfordshire

Dogs are very welcome on a lead at Fairport’s Cropredy Convention opens in new tab . This long-standing folk festival takes place 7–9 August 2025 and features the likes of Albert Lee, Peatbog Faeries, The Trevor Horn Band, and, of course, Fairport Convention.

21. Deva Fest, Cholmondeley Castle, Cheshire

Dogs are welcome (on a lead) at Deva Fest opens in new tab , an eclectic music festival taking place 7–10 August 2025. Headliners include Happy Mondays, D:Ream, Gloria Gaynor, The Fratellis, and Stereo MCs. Perhaps even more exciting is that fairground rides are included in admission.

22. Retro Festival, Newbury Showground, Reading

Get knee deep in nostalgia at Retro Festival opens in new tab from 7–10 August 2025, with live music from yesteryear, vintage clothing stalls, cabaret shows, classic car displays, dance classes, a fun fair, and more. Dogs welcome on leads but they’re not allowed in the entertainment venues.

23. Krankenhaus Festival, Muncaster Castle, Cumbria

Paul Hudson

Curated by the band Sea Power, Krankenhaus opens in new tab takes place 22–24 August 2025, with a musical line-up including Arab Strap, Throwing Muses, The Moonlandingz, and, of course, Sea Power. Dogs must be on a lead and can’t enter the castle (where talks and readings are held).

24. Shrewsbury Folk Festival, West Midlands Showground, Shrewsbury

Mike Dean / Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Happening between 22–25 August 2025, Shrewsbury Folk Festival opens in new tab promises a relaxed weekend full of folk, Americana, and world music at a stunning riverside location. Dogs must be kept on a short lead and aren’t allowed in venues unless they’re assistance dogs.

25. Camper Calling, Ragley Hall, Warwickshire

This family music festival takes place 22–25 August 2025. The Camper Calling opens in new tab line-up includes Clean Bandit, Razorlight, Example, and Pixie Lott. Dogs must be on a lead at all times, kept at least 50 metres away from outdoor stages, and they have to leave marquees after 8pm.

26. Vegan Camp Out, Bygrave Woods, Hertfordshire

Vegan Camp Out opens in new tab takes place 29 August – 1 September 2025, with vegan food, talks, and music from the likes of Josh Franceschi (You Me at Six), Etherwood, and Callix. Dogs are restricted to outdoor areas, which may limit your experience as they can’t be at the music stage.

27. Equinox Festival, Chalk Farm, Lincolnshire

Bid adieu to summer in style at Equinox opens in new tab , with a diverse line-up of over 100 musicians and DJs, covering DnB, folk, punk, psytrance, and reggae. The family-friendly event is happening 18�–22 September 2025, and dogs are allowed as long as they’re kept on a lead.

How to prepare for a dog friendly festival

First, decide if your dog would actually enjoy a festival

Before even thinking about booking tickets, consider if your dog would have fun at a festival or find it stressful. Not sure? Ask yourself the following:

Is your dog calm in crowds or will they get overwhelmed?

Dog-friendly events tend to be family-friendly events, so how does your dog cope around children?

Will they love the presence of other dogs or find it stressful?

Would constant loud music be overstimulating for them? (Remember that dogs’ hearing is far more sensitive than ours.)

Many festivals require dogs to be on short leads at all times, even at the campsite – will your dog be chill about this or feel frustrated?

You should also think about how your dog’s presence will affect you – if they’re not as well-behaved as they could be, it might turn into a fraught rather than fun weekend for all concerned. You may also be restricted by areas that you can go with your dog, so consider if this will dampen the overall experience. Plus, if you usually use festivals as an opportunity to go wild, remember that taking drugs or drinking excessively while in charge of a precious pet is a huge no-no.

Feeling confident that your dog will love a festival? Let’s do this.

Practical preparation

If you’ve made the decision to bring your dog along for the fun, the next steps are thinking about how you’re going to do that, and what to start preparing ahead of time. Here’s a (non-exhaustive) list to get you started:

Make sure your dog is up-to-date with all vaccines and parasite preventatives.

Jot down the number of the closest vet to the festival site, in the event of an emergency.

Familiarise yourself with the signs of heat-stroke, in case you’re lucky enough to have a sunny weekend. Symptoms include heavy panting and rapid breathing, excessive drooling, and lethargy.

Make sure you understand when your dog is feeling anxious, so you know when they need a time out from the festivities. Anxious behaviour can include excessive barking, whining, or howling, aggression, pacing and trembling.

Check the festival’s website to find out where water taps are and how much shade there is. Contact the organiser if this info isn’t readily available.

If your dog is used to crowds but has never been to that particular festival before, consider gradually exposing them to unfamiliar environments in the lead-up to the event.

Pack the essentials

Start making a list, and checking it twice.

Lead/harness.

Collar with identification tag.

Plenty of poo bags.

Dog bed.

Blankets to keep them warm at night.

Comfort items (eg, their favourite toy).

Food and water bowls, including a portable water bowl to carry round with you.

Towels to dry them off in case it rains (we do live in the UK, after all).

Pet first aid kit.

If you’re camping and the site requires your dog to be on a lead at all times, we’d recommend investing in a dog tethering system that keeps your dog safe without you having to constantly hold the lead.

Driving to the festival? You’ll need a seat belt harness, pet carrier, car crate or boot guard to keep your dog safe in the car.

Festival etiquette for dogs

Be mindful of other people

It might be hard to believe, but not everyone loves dogs, so be aware of your dog and the people around them at all times. A random dog booping their little wet nose on your leg might be the stuff of dreams for you, but it could well be someone else’s trauma trigger. Don’t let your dog approach a stranger unless they’re invited to. Vice versa, you have the right to advocate for your dog and not let people overwhelm them by touching and patting without permission.

Keep your dog under control

Have one eye on your dog at all times, especially around children, other dogs, and food. Don’t let them wee near other people and their belongings, or on tents. Gross.

Clean up after your dog

Your dog may well view a grassy festival site as one huge toilet – lucky them. Have poo bags at the ready and pick up their offerings straight away, disposing of it responsibly.

Bottom line: dog-friendly festivals in the UK

There are loads of dog-friendly festivals happening around the UK this summer. However, just because an event welcomes your dog doesn’t mean that your dog will welcome being there. In fact, choosing not to take them to a festival makes you a great pet parent for putting their needs first. Plus, there are plenty of other things you can do with your four-legged friend (or three; we’re not ableist here) – check out our pet travel section opens in new tab for tips and inspiration on having adventures with your dog.

Frequently asked questions: dog-friendly festivals

Can I take a dog to a festival?

Not every festival allows dogs, but there are plenty of UK festivals that allow you to bring one. Check out our list above for inspiration.

Which festival celebrates dogs?

Kukur Tihar is a Nepalese Hindu festival that takes place on the second day of Tihar, a five-day festival that usually happens in October or November. It’s a day where dogs are worshipped, as many Nepalese Hindus believe that they’re the messenger of Yama, the god of death. Dogs are adorned with floral garlands and red tika marks on the forehead, and given lots and lots of treats.

What is the biggest dog-friendly festival?