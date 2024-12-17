Learn how to feed your dog just right – no more, no less

We’ve all been there – caught in the crosshairs of those puppy eyes, begging for just one more bite of your snack. But how do you know if your dog genuinely needs more food or is just pulling off an Oscar-worthy performance?

Before you surrender to the infamous ‘cheese tax’, let’s explore the ins and outs of canine nutrition to find out how much you should actually feed your dog to ensure your four-legged friend is getting everything they need – and nothing they don’t.

Always check the label on dog food packaging for feeding recommendations based on your pet’s weight.

Monitor your dog’s body condition score (BCS) and behaviour to make necessary dietary adjustments.

Introduce diet changes gradually to avoid upsetting your dog’s digestion.

Consult your vet for tailored advice on your dog’s unique nutritional needs.

How do I determine how much to feed my dog based on their weight?

Dog nutrition might sound like rocket science with its ever-changing evidence, but it doesn’t have to be. At its core, a balanced diet opens in a new tab provides energy through carbohydrates, proteins and fats. Following the principles of moderation, variety and balance opens in a new tab ensures your dog gets the right calories, vitamins and nutrients.

Moderation to get the right amount of calories needed for energy through the day, variety in order to get the vitamins and minerals that are found in some ingredients, but not others, and balance which means getting the right amount of these components. One way to find out the calorie needs of your dog is by using a nutrition calculator opens in a new tab .

Since every dog is unique in size, energy needs and the type of food they eat, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. So how do we know how much to feed our dogs? Your best starting point? Check the feeding guidelines on the back of your dog food packaging. These charts often list portion sizes by weight, but remember – these are just guidelines. Adjust portions based on whether your dog eats once or twice a day.

What impacts how much to feed a dog?

Every dog is unique, and their dietary needs can vary widely. If you’re ever unsure about the right amount or type of food for your pet, consult your vet for personalised advice.

Age

Puppies are tiny powerhouses of energy and growth opens in a new tab . They need a diet high in protein (at least 25 percent) and fats to fuel their development.

Interestingly, small breed puppies require more calories per pound of body weight than large breeds. This might seem counter intuitive, but larger breed pups have a slower growth process in order to allow time to develop, so they actually need a specific diet with fewer calories per gram, and sometimes lower in calcium and phosphorous than their smaller four-legged friends. Always pick the puppy food that relates to your own pup’s build to ensure healthy growth.

Physical activity

Is your dog an athlete? Whether herding sheep, competing in agility opens in a new tab or being your running coach opens in a new tab , active dogs burn more calories and need diets with higher energy content. Dogs spending more energy in physical activities need it replaced in their meals, this means they need a diet with higher calories per unit of feed. Look for ‘working dog’ food to keep your pup in peak condition.

Breed

Different breeds, different needs! There are many new foods on the market targeting specific breeds, these tend to have more of the ingredients that help with specific breed related risks such as joint, heart or skin-related issues.

Larger breeds often benefit from foods tailored to joint and heart health, while smaller breeds might require nutrient-dense options to match their faster metabolism.

Being spayed or neutered

Neutering causes a lot of changes in a dog’s physiology, and the changes in hormones can cause an imbalance between energy consumption vs expenditure opens in a new tab . Keep an eye on their weight post-surgery and adjust their food portions to maintain a healthy BCS (4–5 out of nine is ideal).

Health status

Illness and disease can take their toll on the body, this is why dogs with underlying health conditions will require a higher energy diet, along with any beneficial components that support the system most in need. For example, dogs with kidney issues thrive on renal-specific diets low in sodium and phosphorus. Always transition to new foods slowly to prevent tummy troubles like diarrhoea or vomiting.

What is a Body Condition Score (BCS)?

The body condition score opens in a new tab is a pet version of the BMI (Body Mass Index) yardstick for humans. It is simple way to assess whether your dog is underweight, overweight or just right. It uses a scale, usually from 1–9, where:

1–3 means your dog is underweight: backbone and ribs visible with a severe waistline and tummy tuck.

4–5 is the ideal range, meaning your dog is healthy and lean: slight fat layer over ribs, backbone and pelvis. Tummy tuck and waistline present but minimal.

6–9 indicates your dog is overweight: ribs and backbone not palpable under thick fat layer. Abdomen sticks out downward (opposite of tummy tuck) and outward (protruding waistline).

To check your dog’s BCS, feel around their ribs and spine. You should be able to feel them without pressing too hard, but they shouldn’t be sticking out. Looking from above, your dog should have a visible waist, and from the side, a slight tummy tuck. If you’re unsure how to assess this, your vet can guide you.

How often should I feed my dog?

Historically, dogs evolved beside humans, relying on scavenging and leftovers to survive. Today, most dogs thrive on one or two structured meals per day. Some prefer smaller, more frequent meals, but be cautious – free-feeding can lead to overeating and weight gain opens in a new tab in less active dogs, so adapt your routine to best suit your own pet.

Trial and error are part of the process. If your dog seems hungry between meals or gains weight, tweak their schedule and portions.

Feeding your dog: frequently asked questions

How much food should I feed my dog per kg a day?

Check the back of the dog food packaging for specific details for each type of food. In the UK, labelling requires dog food to supply a recommended feeding amount based on a dog’s weight in kg. These guidelines are a great starting point but may need fine-tuning depending on your dog’s activity level and metabolism.

How many times should I feed my dog a day?

Divide the daily portion into 1–2 meals for adults and 3–4 meals for puppies. Adjust based on your dog’s age and preferences.

How do I know my dog is getting the right amount of food?

Keep an eye on their body condition score and overall energy levels. Your dog should be lean but not bony, energetic but not hyperactive. If in doubt, consult your vet for a tailored feeding plan.

