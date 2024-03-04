Bright Accessories To Put A Spring In Your Pup’s Step
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
As much as the chilly temperatures might have you convinced otherwise, spring is, in fact, on its way. And as is tradition (and sometimes necessity if your dog’s coat, lead and collar have seen better days after a winter spent splashing in muddy puddles), it’s the perfect time to put the idiom ‘out with the old, in with the new’ into practice. So, we’ve rounded up the best, the brightest, most pastel-coloured new season-themed dog accessories to put a spring in both of your steps.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Ro Elfberg
Ro is Kinship’s Senior Editor. She has previously written and copy-edited for British Vogue, Glamour and DICE. When she’s not being manipulated into dishing out Dreamies to Kobe the cat, she spends her free time trying to convince her snake, Butters, to wear a tiny hat.
