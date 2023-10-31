The Post-Poo Scoot: Weird Things Dogs Do, Explained
Dog trainer Emma Bowdrey helps explain this common canine behaviour
Share Article
Dogs do many adorable things, it’s true. They can also do some embarrassing (and seriously disgusting) things. But don’t let what are usually instinctive animal behaviours get to you. Dogs are dogs at the end of the day. Understanding why dogs do particular behaviours, like bum scooting, will make it easier to know what weird behaviour is actually pretty normal and what is not.
Why do dogs scoot their bums on the floor?
Commonly known as scooting, seeing a dog drag their bum across the ground can be funny when outside. But on the carpetopens in a new tab, it’s a different matter. And if that carpet is at your in-law’s house? Good luck.
Dogs scoot in almost all cases because something is irritating their anus. The causes range from something as simple as an itch to more serious issues such as worms, wounds or tumours. It is worth taking note of how often your dog does this, as a trip to the vet may be necessary to address a medical issue.
Common causes of scooting
irritation
infection
parasites
tumours
Your dog has anal glands just inside their rectum. These glands secrete a liquid with unique scent characters that identify one dog from another and provide other information. When dogs greet each otheropens in a new tab, they are sniffing these glands. Unfortunately, it’s these glands that can often cause an issue.
Dogs do not excessively scoot ‘just because’. There’s usually something irritating their bum. Knowing what to look out for can help you take appropriate action to address a more serious problem.
Irritated bum
If your dog regularly collects small amounts of poo on their bum you should clean the area when returning from walks. It is important to keep their bottoms clean: it prevents bacteria from going back into the anal passage and causing infections, and it can also cause itchiness. Dogs that have been recently groomed can also feel discomfort or itchiness. Allergies might be another source to consider if your dog seems excessively itchyopens in a new tab in other areas.
Infected anal sacs
One common cause of continuous scooting is a problem with your dog’s anal sacs. If you can smell a foul odour coming from this region or see bleeding, this generally indicates that the anal glands are impactedopens in a new tab or infected and you should visit your vet. Some dogs need to have their anal sacs drained regularly. If these glands get blocked, the secretion is unable to be expressed. Once squeezed, the impact on your dog’s scooting is immediate.
Worms or parasites
When inspecting at home, if you see tiny white specs that resemble grains of rice it’s likely your dog has tapeworms. Tapeworms cause a lot of irritation and discomfort for your dog. However you might not be able to see other parasites. If your dog is dragging their bum along the ground more than once or twice a week, accompanied by licking, biting and generally seeming agitated, you should visit the vet.
Be sure to check your pup’s rear
If you suspect that there is something more to your dog’s scooting than an itch or an attempt to clean more thoroughly after a bout of diarrhoea, you can check your dog’s bum before going to the veterinary clinic. Make sure that you use gloves and lift your dog’s tail. The anus should be clean and free from any smells.
Emma Bowdrey, ISCP
Emma Bowdrey is an ISCP-trained Dog Trainer based in Prague, where she lives with her adopted greyhound, Swift. Emma has worked with dogs since gaining her qualification in Canine Behaviour & Psychology and now runs her own business - Four Long Legs. Emma uses positive reinforcement methods to make each hound a happy one.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Is My Dog’s Poo Normal?
From bloody poo to diarrhoea – all your dog’s poo problems explained
- opens in a new tab
Step-by-Step Guide: Expressing Dog Anal Glands Safely & Effectively at Home
Yeah, it’s not exactly pleasant – but your pup will thank you
- opens in a new tab
Why Does My Dog Stink? Tips for Smelly Pups
Help! Why does my dog smell so bad?
- opens in a new tab
How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?
“If your dog is stinky or looks dirty, wash them!” Plus, more tips from LA dog groomer Jess Rona