How long can a dog be on Metacam?

Your pup has been prescribed Metacam by the vet, but what is it and how long can you use it for safely? As a vet, this is a common question I get at my vet practice due to the wide range of conditions this medication can be used to help. Read on to find out more about Metacam but remember, it’s always best to ask your vet who prescribed it to your pup about anything specific.

Main Takeaways Metacam is a commonly prescribed drug used to treat inflammation, pain and fever in dogs and cats.

It is sometimes prescribed for longer periods of time under specific conditions to help manage chronic issues.

Side effects (if they do occur) are usually mild gastrointestinal signs opens in a new tab , such as reduced appetite, vomiting or diarrhoea. More serious side effects can occur with longer-term use.

Pet parents should consult the vet who prescribed them Metacam if they have any specific questions or concerns about Metacam and their pet.

What is Metacam used for?

Metacam opens in a new tab has an active ingredient called meloxicam, and it can be found in other brands such as Loxicom, Meloxicam, Rheumocam and Meloxidyl. It is a Non Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) used to treat inflammation, pain and fever in dogs and cats. If your dog has been neutered or had a soft tissue injury or a limp, this may be a medication you’ve seen before, as it is widely used for acute conditions. It is also used for chronic issues such as osteoarthritis opens in a new tab and joint related pain in older dogs.

Average time a dog is on Metacam

Typically, Metacam is prescribed for mild-to-moderate pain such as post-operative pain relief after surgery, or short-term use for an injury. Patients with these conditions are prescribed Metacam for up to 10 days. With patients that require longer term pain relief from conditions such as osteoarthritis, Metacam can be prescribed long-term for chronic use with some terms and conditions.

How Metacam works in dogs

Metacam reduces pain by inhibiting a type of enzyme that produces inflammation mediators and pain signals to the nervous system. Because NSAIDs can block more than one specific enzyme there can be side effects opens in a new tab , but in recent years, medications are being developed that have fewer side effects by being more specific on the type of enzyme being blocked.

Dosage and administration

There are several different forms and concentrations of Metacam, as well as the other types of medications mentioned that use the same ingredient. Always follow directions from your prescribing vet for your own pup’s needs.

Dose is weight dependent so always keep an up-to-date weight noted for your pet, as it is easy to accidentally over-or under-dose as your pet’s weight naturally fluctuates.

Metacam is given by injection at a higher strength by your vet, or orally at home. There are even tablet or transmucosal (under the tongue) versions available.

Oral Metacam comes with a dosing syringe made for the formation in the pack and will either be measured in amount or dog weight, check which type your dogs medication came with to ensure correct dosing.

Side effects of Metacam

The side effects of Metacam are usually mild gastrointestinal signs opens in a new tab , such as reduced appetite, vomiting, diarrhoea and sometimes blood in the faeces. If any of these side effects occur, stop the use of Metacam and speak to your vet about next steps or an alternative or supportive treatment alongside.

How long can a dog be on Metacam?

A dog may be prescribed Metacam long-term, even for life, as long as they are under care of a vet, with ongoing checks to make sure no side effects or long-term issues arise.

Is Metacam safe for dogs long-term?

There are potential side effects or issues that may arise if Metacam is used long-term. This is because the medication has to be processed through the liver and excreted by the kidneys, and as our dogs age those organs are under more stress so extra stress can cause issues opens in a new tab .

Is Metacam used short-term?

Yes, the vast majority of issues Metacam is prescribed for is short-term pain relief by anti-inflammatory effect and to reduce fever. For example. post-operative pain relief, soft tissue injuries, swellings and abscesses.

Risks of being on Metacam for too long

As Metacam is absorbed through the digestive system, metabolised by the liver and excreted by the kidneys and digestive tract the risks are mostly related to these systems.

Side effects of gastric ulcers, hepatotoxicity and renal issues are risks of long-term use.

What to use instead of Metacam for dogs

If side effects occur with the use of Metacam, or needing an alternative your vet may prescribe other NSAIDs such as carprofen or robenacoxib. Other types of pain relief that are not NSAIDs may also be included such as Pardale (paracetamol opens in a new tab based) or an opioid-based pain relief.

I gave my dog too much Metacam, what should I do?

Speak to your vet as soon as possible if you think you’ve given your dog too much Metacam, have details of how much was given and the concentration of the bottle ready to hand along with the weight of your dog. From this your vet will be able to calculate the risk and best treatment plan.

Bottom line: how long can a dog be on Metacam for?

Anywhere from a one-off injection, through a few days of oral medication for acute issues, to long-term use for arthritis with ongoing veterinary check ups.

Metacalm and dogs: frequently asked questions

Can Metacam be used with other medications?

Yes but only some, in particular other types of NSAIDs could cause an overdose if used together and steroids should not be used together with Metacam.

How much monitoring do pets need on Metacam?

For acute issues, your vet will let you know if a check up is needed after use, but if needing Metacam long-term regular check ups need to be in place to make sure there are no side effects and your dog is well.

How quickly does Metacam work?

Metacam can start to work in 1–2 hours after administration, but when taken orally can take up to four days of use to reach peak efficacy.

Is it better to give Metacam morning or night?

Metacam can be taken any time of day as long as it’s with food and consistent. If taken for arthritis your dog may appreciate it more in the evening so it is still in high effect when they get up in the morning when they are most stiff and sore.

Is Metacam just a painkiller?

Metacam is a pain relief, anti-inflammatory and can reduce fever.

