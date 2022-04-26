Nine Useful Tricks to Teach Your Dog

Many people consider dog tricks completely frivolous, or at least think that time spent training dogs to do them could be better invested in teaching useful skills. But if people realised the practical value of tricks, they might be willing to engage their dogs in learning a few.

There’s more to dog training than the basics such as sit, lie down, heel, stay and how to come on cue. Dogs who learn to ‘wait’ can sit patiently at the house or car door until told to proceed, and it’s helpful when your dog learns to ‘leave it’ opens in a new tab when they spot food on the floor rather than hoover it up. If you’re ready to beef up your pup’s CV and teach them a new skill, there are many tricks that offer more than just cute performance opportunities. Here’s a list of useful dog tricks that go beyond the basics.

Nine tricks to teach your dog

Crawl

Teaching your dog to crawl can be helpful as a way to clean themselves off. If you live with a dog who enjoys a good walk in the mud, ask your pup to crawl in some snow or grass to clean up a bit before heading inside.

Handshake

When your dog has mastered the handshake, you can ask your dog to present a paw on cue when cutting their nails opens in a new tab or at the vet to make a blood draw easier. It’s also useful when checking for pad injuries or just towelling off wet paws after a walk.

Wait

The ‘wait’ cue instructs your dog to pause and not to move forwards until given permission to do so. It can literally be a lifesaver at doors to both houses and cars because it can prevent bolting out into traffic opens in a new tab . Additionally, ‘wait’ can be a sanity-saver when heading out for a walk because it stops the chaos that naturally results from overly-excited dogs who are so eager to go out for a walk that they run around like wild.

Belly up

Teaching the ‘belly up’ cue tells your dog to lie on their back with their legs in the air. If you have a dog that loves belly rubs, this is an easy one, but it can also help a vet perform an examination more easily.

Beg

This cute trick provides another way for a dog to expose their belly, and comes in handy when you need to pull off burrs or seeds. If your dog’s balance is good, ‘beg’ can also be a way to position a dog for a quick brush of the belly fur.

What?

This is a cue to your dog to tilt their head, which makes photos of dogs especially endearing no matter what position they’re in. The less time you spend trying to get dogs into specific poses, the more likely they’ll have a friendly expression on their face.

Bow

Having your dog perform a play bow on cue is more than just a cute trick; it can also help a dog who is a bit awkward or nervous around other dogs. The play bow is a social signal that means, ‘What follows is playful in nature’, and performing one near other dogs can help social interactions start off on the right paw, easing tensions caused by confusing or unexpected behaviour.

Up

Up is a handy cue that tells your pup to jump or step on to something; it’s a great way to get big dogs to stand on the vet’s scale. It’s even more helpful when combined with a solid stay, but that’s not always essential.

Dry off

The ‘dry off’ cue tells your dog to shake their whole body. This cue is helpful to have your dog shake off excess water before coming inside after a walk in the rain or a bath.