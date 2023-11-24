8 Christmas-Themed Toys For Dogs · Kinship

8 Christmas-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them

No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy

by Avery Felman
24 November 2023
collage by the wildest creative team
No one should be left empty-handed at Christmas, especially your dog. That‘s why we’ve rounded up some tempting festive toys to keep your pup occupied, out of trouble and feeling thoroughly spoiled from now until the new year. Below, all the seasonal lick mats, squeakers and rope toys that you‘ll need to make it a truly dog-friendly Christmas.

tree shaped dog enrichment lick mat in red
Sodapup Tree Design Lick Mat
£14.5

If peace on Earth is the theme of the season, this lick mat will definitely come in handy: nothing will provide your Christmas party with more serenity than knowing your dog is hard at play (and not trying to snaffle mince pies from the kitchen table).

£14.5 at Love from Betty
Christmas Pudding Rope Toy
£7.5

A good helping of Christmas pudding will keep you full for hours. In a similar way, this festive rope toy will keep your pup busy for hours as they gnaw and paw its interesting shapes.

£7.5 at Hugo & Hudson
eggnog plush squeaky dog toy
ZippyPaws NomNomz Plush Squeaker Eggnog Toy
£9.99

Look, eggnog is probably the worst Christmas tipple, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still make for an adorable gift. Honestly, it’s probably better served as a dog toy. They’ll get loads more enjoyment chewing up their ’nog in front of the fireplace than we do pouring enough bourbon in the stuff to make it drinkable.

£9.99 at Amazon
Christmas Gingerbread Person
£8

Dogs who love a bit of rough ’n’ tumble play will enjoy this tough, durable dog toy, which also has an internal squeaker to keep them stimulated.

£8 at Pets at Home
red and white candy cane shaped toy
Jax & Bones Candy Cane Rope Toy
£11

This hand-woven and vegetable-dyed rope toy is a subtle addition to your pup’s stocking. Plus, 10 percent of the proceeds go to animal welfare charities. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it also acts as doggie dental floss as your dog gnaws away.

£11 at Jax & Bones
red and black plaid reindeer shaped toy
West Paw Ruff-N-Tuff Reindeer
£33.98

There’s a way to incorporate plaid into your dog’s life without letting it take over their wardrobe (really, who needs six plaid dog jumpers?). This low-stakes foray into the popular seasonal pattern won’t break the bank and will help your dog enjoy some festive cheer without having to wear an itchy sweater.

£33.98 at West Paw
Pawlity Street Dog Toy
£11.99

Christmas isn’t complete without a tub of Quality Street. This one, however, is fully dog-friendly because all it has inside is a squeaker (and absolutely no chocolate).

£11.99 at Lords & Labradors
Holly & Ivy Christmas Eco Dog Toy
£7.95

This chew toy is made of natural jute, a material that’s sustainable and biodegradable. So if your pup eventually manages to chew it into tiny little pieces, you won’t need to feel any guilt throwing it away.

£7.95 at Healthful Pets

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

