No one should be left empty-handed at Christmas, especially your dog. That‘s why we’ve rounded up some tempting festive toys to keep your pup occupied, out of trouble and feeling thoroughly spoiled from now until the new year. Below, all the seasonal lick mats, squeakers and rope toys that you‘ll need to make it a truly dog-friendly Christmas.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab ZippyPaws NomNomz Plush Squeaker Eggnog Toy opens in a new tab £ 9.99 Look, eggnog is probably the worst Christmas tipple, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still make for an adorable gift. Honestly, it’s probably better served as a dog toy. They’ll get loads more enjoyment chewing up their ’nog in front of the fireplace than we do pouring enough bourbon in the stuff to make it drinkable. £9.99 at Amazon opens in a new tab