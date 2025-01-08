In a heartfelt Instagram post, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex opens in a new tab , announced the moment every pet parent dreads: the passing of her cherished rescue Beagle, Guy.

Adopted in 2015 from a Canadian rescue, Guy’s journey from a Kentucky kill shelter to the Sussex family home is a testament to the transformative power of adoption. In the post��’s caption, Meghan reflected on his early days: frail, small and lovingly nicknamed “the little guy” by the rescue centre. But it was Guy’s resilience and devotion that earned him an outsized place in her heart.

Guy became an integral part of Meghan’s life, accompanying her through significant milestones, including her tenure on TV show Suits, her engagement and marriage to Prince Harry, and the birth of their two children opens in a new tab , Archie and Lilibet.

The video tribute, posted to Meghan’s new official Instagram account on Tuesday, featured intimate family moments, with rare appearances by Archie, five, and Lilibet, three. In one touching scene, the children are heard singing, “We love you, Guy”, reflecting the deep bond they shared with their beloved pet (brb, just getting tissues).

In her heartfelt caption, Meghan went on to thank the people in Guy’s life for “loving him so”. She recounted a traumatic incident in 2017 when Guy suffered a severe accident. Defying expectations, renowned veterinary surgeon Professor Noel Fitzpatrick opens in a new tab , known as the ‘Supervet’, spearheaded Guy’s recovery. Fitzpatrick, a world-class orthopaedic and neuro-veterinary surgeon and founder of Fitzpatrick Referrals in Surrey, has become known for his innovative approaches to veterinary medicine.

Expressing her gratitude, Meghan acknowledged the unwavering support from Fitzpatrick and his team, as well as the Queen West Animal Hospital in Toronto (where the duchess previously lived). She also highlighted her commitment to animal welfare by tagging organisations such as Beagle Freedom opens in a new tab , The Mayhew opens in a new tab and A Dog’s Dream Rescue opens in a new tab in her post.

Guy’s presence extended beyond personal moments, too; he featured in the Sussex family’s 2024 Christmas card opens in a new tab , and was set to appear in Meghan’s forthcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, premiering on 15 January. Through the new series opens in a new tab , Meghan said she hopes viewers will gain insight into the profound connection she shared with Guy.