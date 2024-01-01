Conditions & Treatments · Kinship

Skip to main content

health

conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

image of English Shepherd Dog looking at camera - DNA Test Aims to Eliminate Inherited Blindness in English Shepherd Dogs

How a simple cheek swab could save English Shepherds from inherited blindness with a new DNA test

applying first aid to a burn on a dog

Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

Sphynx cat

Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues

hands with different coloured nails stroke a black greyhound

Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog

man with glasses brushes tiny dog

Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs

Young woman hugging a cute dog. Clear, sunny day. Close-up, indoors. Studio photo. Day light. Concept of care, education, obedience training and raising pet.

The pandemic started over four years ago, but there are still new strains popping up. Here’s what we know about dogs and Covid-19 now

a man with dreadlocks holds up a french bulldog puppy and they both look at the camera

”It’s the commodification of animals, it’s social currency – whether it’s to look hard or manly or to emulate a celebrity. We put pressure on that dog to play a role in our lives”

Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog

Close-up of a Merle coated Greyhound dog laying in the lap of their pet parent on the bed

This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms

Discover everything you need to know about this in-water treatment

a woman pets her elderly black greyhound

Where did the Greyhound originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of the sighthound group

woman hugging a Dalmatian

Those spots aren’t just for show...

Woman playing with her orange cat.

Oof, that is bad

A woman checking her dog for ticks outside in a grassy field.

We asked a vet for tips on how to prevent the tick-borne Lyme disease in dogs

Dog sneezing on dog bed

Don’t panic! In most cases, it’s nothing to worry about

Golden retriever lying in grass with red eyes

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

A senior white dog with arthritis wearing a red collar standing by a large tree in the grass outside

Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon

A woman petting her cat on the couch

They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen

A cute calico cat laying on the floor with eyes wide open.

The common causes of cataracts, how to treat them and why surgery may be your best option

Photo of small terrier dog outside int he sun with mouth open, teeth and tongue visible

A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease

a dog by biscuits and a Christmas tree

Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease

An obese dachshund dog plays with a rubber ball on a sandy beach

Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do

An orange cat coughing on a bed.

Everything you need to know about feline asthma, from someone who’s been there

Confused dog lying in a field a green

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



Red cat with squinted eyes laying in a basket closeup

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

A cute brown dog laying on a cushion looking sad or tired.

Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood

More in Health

dental healthsafetyroutine careskin issues & allergiesgroomingholistic vet careEmergencies & First Aid