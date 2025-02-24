Strap in, things are about to get complicated. Thanks Brexit

Thinking of whisking your dog away to the Emerald Isle for a little adventure? Maybe you’re dreaming of long, scenic walks through the lush countryside (them), pub-hopping in Dublin (you), or just soaking in the breathtaking views of the Irish coast (both of you). Whether it’s sipping on a pint of Guinness while your pup explores the great outdoors or snuggling up in a cosy cottage, Ireland offers plenty of memories waiting to be made.

But before you start excitedly packing, there’s a little bit of paperwork to get through. It’s important to understand the specific requirements for bringing your pet into the Republic of Ireland from the UK, especially since the rules have changed after Brexit. From figuring out if your dog needs a passport to getting them health-ready for the trip, we’ve got all the details to make sure your Irish getaway is smooth sailing.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Can you take your dog to Ireland without a pet passport?

After the UK officially left the European Union on 31 January 2020, travel rules for pets were affected, and as a result, the UK no longer participates in the EU pet passport scheme opens in a new tab . This means that for most people and pups travelling from the UK to Ireland, you'll need specific documentation for your dog to enter the country. If you’re travelling from Great Britain (England, Wales, or Scotland) to Ireland, your dog will not need a passport but will need an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) opens in a new tab for each trip.

Northern Ireland, on the other hand, continues to follow EU regulations, meaning dogs with an EU pet passport issued in Northern Ireland can travel freely within the EU, including Ireland. However, if you live in Great Britain, the process is slightly different.

Requirements for travelling to Ireland with your dog

When travelling from Great Britain to Ireland with your dog, there are several important requirements you need to meet to ensure that your pup can travel safely and legally.

Microchips

Your dog must be microchipped opens in a new tab for identification. This is a crucial step in ensuring that if your pet is lost during your travels, they can be identified and returned to you. And by law in the UK, if your pup is over 8 weeks old, they should be microchipped and registered anyway.

Rabies vaccination

Your dog must have a rabies vaccination opens in a new tab at the vet at least 21 days before traveling to Ireland. The vaccination is required to prevent the spread of rabies, a disease that has been eradicated in the UK but still exists in some parts of the world. It’s important to ensure that your dog’s rabies vaccination is up to date.

Animal Health Certificate

For each trip, your dog will need an Animal Health Certificate (AHC). The AHC is issued by a vet and confirms that your pet meets the required health standards, including the rabies vaccination and microchip requirements. The AHC is valid for up to 10 days from the date of issue for entry into Ireland and for four months of onwards travel within the EU.

Tapeworm treatment

Although Ireland doesn’t require tapeworm treatment for dogs coming from Great Britain, it’s still important to check if there are any updated regulations. In some cases, when returning to the UK, tapeworm treatment will be required.

How to get an Animal Health Certificate for your dog

Though you won’t need a traditional pet passport opens in a new tab to travel from Great Britain to Ireland, you will need an Animal Health Certificate for each trip. Here’s what you need to do:

Animal Health Certificate cost

The cost for an Animal Health Certificate typically ranges from £100 to £300, depending on the vet and location. Make sure to plan ahead and budget for this cost.

How long does it take to get an Animal Health Certificate?

Obtaining an Animal Health Certificate can take some time, so you’ll need to schedule an appointment with your vet well in advance. Generally, the process may take a few days as the vet will need to ensure your dog is up to date with vaccinations, microchipped and meets other requirements. The AHC is valid for a short period, so it’s important to time the application correctly.

What happens if your dog travels to Ireland without an Animal Health Certificate?

If you try to travel to Ireland without the proper documentation for your dog, you risk being denied entry into the country. Additionally, you could face a quarantine period for your dog, which can be stressful and costly for both you and your pet. To avoid this, always ensure that you meet the necessary requirements before travelling.

Dog-friendly routes from Great Britain to the Republic of Ireland

There are several options for traveling from the UK to Ireland with your dog, including ferries and flights.

Ferries

Ferries are a popular option for travelling to Ireland with your dog as it can be far less stressful for your pup. Several ferry operators, including Irish Ferries opens in a new tab and Stena Line opens in a new tab , offer pet-friendly travel options. Make sure to book in advance and check the specific pet policies of each operator.

Flights

If you prefer to fly, check with your airline about their pet policies. Some airlines may allow small dogs to travel in the cabin, while others may require your dog to travel in the hold. Be sure to follow the airline’s specific guidelines for pet carriers and other requirements.

Pet travel requirements from the EU and outside the EU

Travelling to Ireland from the EU or non-EU countries can have different requirements. If you’re travelling from the EU, pets may need an EU pet passport. For non-EU countries, the requirements may vary, so it’s essential to check the latest regulations and ensure that all necessary documentation is in place.

The bottom line: travelling to Ireland with your dog

Travelling to Ireland with your dog can be a smooth experience as long as you have the proper paperwork. Make sure to get an Animal Health Certificate, ensure your dog is microchipped and vaccinated, and follow the necessary procedures to avoid any issues when entering Ireland.

Dog passports to Ireland: frequently asked questions

Does my dog need a passport to go to Ireland?

No, your dog will not need a passport to travel from Great Britain to Ireland. However, you will need an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) for each trip.

Do Irish Ferries check pet passports?

Irish Ferries, along with other ferry operators, may check your dog’s travel documents, including the Animal Health Certificate, before allowing them to board.

Can dogs travel without a passport?

Dogs can travel without a traditional pet passport, but they must have an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) when travelling from Great Britain to Ireland.

How much is a dog passport to Ireland?

The cost for an Animal Health Certificate (which replaces the pet passport) typically ranges from £100 to £300, depending on the vet and location.

For more information, visit the official gov.uk pet travel website to stay updated on the latest pet travel regulations for Ireland.

References

“ Taking Your Pet Dog, Cat or Ferret Abroad opens in a new tab .” GOV.UK. Accessed 2 Jan. 2025.

“ Pet Travel: Checks on Pets by Transport Carriers opens in a new tab .” GOV.UK. Accessed 2 Jan. 2025.