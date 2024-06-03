Yup, even the famously awful British weather can be too hot for your pup

When it starts to get warmer, dog parents face a common dilemma: how hot is too hot for dog walks? And yep, it’s something you have to take seriously even in the UK, even when it’s been raining for months and months and months. The surprising thing? The temperature when it becomes too hot to exercise your dog opens in a new tab is probably cooler than you’re thinking.

The heat can pose serious risks. During hot weather, dogs are at an increased risk of heat-stroke, burnt paws and dehydration. Recognising the signs of overheating and knowing when to avoid outdoor activities is key to keeping heat-related hazards at bay.

Dogs can experience signs of heat-related illness from temperatures as low as 25C, even less if the humidity is high.

Asphalt can burn paws in just one minute at temperatures over 25C

On warm days, make sure to exercise your dog at cooler times of the day, stick to the shade and bring plenty of water along.

If in doubt, don’t go out.

The good news is that with a few adjustments to your routine, you can help keep your dog cool. By understanding when it's too hot for a walk, recognising the symptoms of heat-stroke and employing strategies to keep your dog cool and active, you can ensure your pup stays safe and happy all year long. Always prioritise your dog's well-being over exercise routines and remember that sometimes, the best walk is no walk at all if it means keeping your canine companion out of harm's way…

When is it too hot to walk my dog?

Determining whether it's too hot to walk your dog can sometimes be a challenging decision. The pull of taking your pup out for a walk can sometimes overtake checking to make sure it's not too hot outside for your dog. Even if you feel comfortable in the (very rare) British heat, your pup is probably roasting, and that's without considering that ground temperatures are higher than air temperatures in the daytime.

Temperature guide for walking your dog

One practical and widely recommended testing method is the ‘five-second test’. Simply place the back of your hand on the pavement for five seconds; if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog. The test not only helps to prevent paw burns, which are unfortunately common during peak summer, but also gives you an idea of the ground temperature over the general forecasted temperature.

That's not to say overall air temperature isn't a critical factor. Generally speaking, when the mercury reaches 20C, you should start being cautious. Even temperatures between 20–24C can put overweight or brachycephalic pups at risk of heat-stroke.

Anything above 25C can be dangerous, especially if the humidity is high, as it increases the heat index, making it feel hotter than it is. Dogs cool themselves primarily by panting and through the pads of their feet, which is not as effective as human sweating. Therefore, even if you feel only mildly uncomfortable, your dog might be struggling significantly more.

Beyond physical tests and temperature readings, watch for signs of discomfort in your dog during walks. These can include excessive panting, drooling or lagging behind. If you notice any of these signs, it’s best to return home and cool your dog down immediately by taking them out of direct sunlight and into a breezy, shaded area, and offering them small amounts of water.

Risks of walking your dog in hot weather

While skipping walks during hot weather might seem disappointing for both you and your dog, it's crucial to consider the severe risks involved. As the PDSA recommends, "If in doubt, don't go out."

Walking your dog in high temperatures can lead to

burnt paw pads

heat-stroke

dehydration

Symptoms of burnt paws can include:

limping or refusing to walk

licking or chewing at the feet

pads darker in colour

missing part of pad

blisters or redness

How to tell if your dog is overheating

Heat-stroke occurs when a dog’s body temperature rises to dangerous levels (not caused by a fever), and it can happen surprisingly quickly.

Warning signs

Symptoms of heat-stroke in dogs include:

heavy panting and rapid breathing

excessive drooling

red or purple gums and tongue

weakness, lethargy or collapse

vomiting or diarrhoea

confusion or dizziness

seizures

If you suspect your dog is suffering from heat-stroke, immediate action is required. Move your dog to a cool, shaded area, offer small amounts of water and wet their body with cool (not cold) water. It's crucial to contact your vet immediately, as heat-stroke is an emergency.

How to keep your dog cool

When the weather warms up, adjusting your routine is essential to keep your dog safe. Here are some tips for managing walks during hot weather:

Walk early or late: schedule walks during the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler and pavements are less likely to burn your dog’s paws.

Take shaded routes: opt for walking paths that provide shade, such as wooded areas or parks with plenty of trees. This can help reduce your dog’s exposure to direct sunlight.

Carry water: always bring water for your dog and offer frequent breaks to ensure they stay hydrated.

Use cooling products: consider investing in cooling vests, bandanas or mats designed for dogs. These products can help lower your dog’s body temperature during walks, however, they shouldn’t be mistaken for a ‘fix’, and air temperature precautions should still apply.

Avoid hot surfaces: grass or dirt paths are preferable to tarmac or concrete, which can become extremely hot and hold a lot of heat, which can cause damage to your dog’s paws.

When to walk your dog frequently asked questions

What temperature will burn a dog’s paws?

Dogs' paws can be subject to getting burnt within just one minute when the temperature of the asphalt outside reaches 50C. This sounds like a lot but perhaps more important to note is that the asphalt can easily reach this temperature when it's just 25C outside.

What room temperature is too hot for dogs in the UK?

Most dogs will be happy with an average room temperature of 18-20C. Anything hotter than this can start to get uncomfortable if it remains constant for an extended period of time.

What’s the hottest temperature a dog can tolerate?

It’s important to be cautious at any temperature over 25C. Dogs regulate their temperature by panting and when the air they’re breathing in is hotter or similar in temperature to the air they’re breathing out then they won’t be able to cool themselves down effectively. If the humidity is high, or if you have a brachycephalic dog like a French Bulldog or a Pug, the temperature at which a dog starts to feel uncomfortable may be lower.

