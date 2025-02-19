Does Your Dog Understand When You’re On the Phone?

We often wish we could simply call our dogs while we’re away, let them hear our voice and have them instantly feel comforted – like a long-distance chat with a friend. But as much as we’d love for them to understand the little buzzing device we’re so attached to, it’s not always that simple.

Lately, I’ve noticed something strange. Whenever I’m talking on the phone, my dog becomes restless. He gets up, paces, whines softly and refuses to settle until I hang up. It makes me wonder what it is about phone conversations that unsettles him? Is he confused by the disembodied voice on the other end? Does he think we’re talking to him? Or is it something deeper such as jealousy, frustration or even a reaction to the phone’s unfamiliar sounds?

It turns out, dogs can react to phone calls for a variety of reasons, and understanding their perspective might just help us make our calls a little less stressful for them, and us.

Main Takeaways While dogs can recognise your voice, they can’t comprehend the concept of phone calls, which can confuse or stress them due to the disembodied voice and unfamiliar sounds.

Dogs may act out when you’re on the phone because they feel ignored or disconnected, leading to behaviours like pacing, whining or pawing at you.

Loud phone sounds, like ringing or notifications, can startle noise-sensitive dogs, so adjusting volume or switching to softer sounds may help.

To prevent frustration, train your dog to remain calm during calls by offering distractions, rewarding calm behaviour and meeting their needs beforehand.

How dogs perceive phones

The average adult human can’t hear sounds above 20,000 Hertz (Hz) whereas dogs (depending on the age and breed) can pick up much higher-pitched sounds as high as 65,000 Hz opens in a new tab . Plus, dogs have better mobility of their ears, they can focus on sound by turning their ears to locate the source and identify the noisy object.

So, the constant rings, pings and bleeps from the telephone can definitely startle and maybe even overwhelm your dog. Think of it from their perspective – they hear a strange or familiar voice but can’t see or smell them, they might think: “What’s wrong with Aunt Sally? I think I can hear her but I can’t see or smell her?”

Can your dog recognise your voice on the phone?

“Yes, they may recognise your voice, but without being able to see or smell you, it can be a confusing experience for them,” says Katherine Brown , a cat and dog behaviour consultant. The bottom line is: that dogs don’t understand phones opens in a new tab and we can’t expect them to either – it’s pretty technological.

Why dogs react to your phone use

If they don’t understand phones then why would calls bother them? When your phone buzzes, you’re more than likely to get up straight away to answer it. This stresses the importance of the situation in your dog’s eyes so they might be on high alert. “Dogs are incredible observers of our body language, and when we’re talking on the phone there is potential for misunderstanding because it’s not obvious who we’re communicating with – there’s no one there.”

They are seeking a connection

“Dogs are social animals, and connecting with you is extremely important to them. When you’re on the phone, they may feel ignored, left out and disconnected,” says Katherine.

Common signs of seeking connection while you’re on the phone

pacing back and forth

whining

nudging your hand or face

barking

pawing at you

licking excessively

chewing objects nearby

nipping or light biting

They’re feeling aroused

Dogs can become aroused when you’re on the phone, particularly if your voice is emotional or animated. This can trigger playful or hyperactive behaviour, especially in high-energy breeds. To determine whether your dog’s excitement is positive or excessive, observe their body language. How to tell if it’s positive arousal or overstimulation? “Wagging tails and playful barks are normal,” says Katherine, “but intense jumping or nipping may indicate overstimulation”.

They’re bothered by noises

While most dogs will be aware of the phone ringing and might show some sort of reaction, it’s important to be aware of an overreaction as they may be noise-sensitive. “Sudden or loud phone noises can startle anxious dogs,” says Katherine. “If your dog seems uncomfortable, try adjusting your phone’s volume or switching to softer, less intrusive notification sounds.”

They’re feeling confused

Dogs rely on visual cues so talking without looking at them may be unsettling. Because they can’t see the other person, they might think you’re talking to them. If you shoo them away and continue to talk, your dog’s little head could be scrambled. “If it looks like your dog needs a little reassurance, take a moment in your call to look at them, touch them or direct them to an activity they enjoy.”

They’re feeling frustrated

“Some dogs may get frustrated when you’re on the phone, especially if it’s at a significant time, like their walk or dinner time,” says Katherine. “If your dog is trying to get your attention or tell you they need something, and you’re ignoring them because of the phone call, they may feel frustrated or agitated.”

When your dog’s reaction to the phone can become a problem

While some dogs simply want a little attention, excessive attention-seeking can become problematic. If your dog is constantly interrupting your phone time, Katherine suggests that it might indicate:

boredom due to lack of mental stimulation

anxiety – this could relate to phone sounds in noise-sensitive dogs or your disconnection from the dog during calls

reinforced behaviour (if reacting to their whining or nudging gets them what they want, they’ll keep doing it!)

How to stop your dog from reacting to phone calls

We don’t want to upset our dogs, but we also need to make phone calls! Instead of avoiding conversations or feeling guilty, the key is to help our dogs feel more at ease when the phone rings. Katherine shares some great tips on how to manage their reactions and keep everyone happy:

Train calm behaviour around phone use

reward quiet, calm behaviour when you’re on calls

teach a ‘settle’ or ‘place’ cue before answering the phone

Provide an alternative focus

offer a chew toy or puzzle feeder before taking calls

encourage independent play with engaging activities

Adjust your phone habits

if your dog does have sensitive hearing, lower notification sounds or switch to silent mode

avoid speakerphone if your dog reacts strongly to voices

Meet their needs before taking calls

walk or play with them before long calls to burn off energy

ensure they have food, water and a comfortable resting spot

Desensitise them to your phone use

gradually expose them to you talking on the phone in short, controlled sessions

reinforce calmness with treats and praise

As much as our lives revolve around our dogs, they can’t stop us from calling up our human friends. That’s why it’s better to correct or resolve the behaviour than allow them full control over your social life. Ensure your dog is well exercised, happy and calm so you can chatter the night away.

