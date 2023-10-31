Advent calendars come with a particular kind of Christmas magic that ’80s and ’90s kids know especially well, and now you can treat your pet, too. These advent calendars dish out just one treat a day, so there’s no need to worry about festive over-indulgence. Below, find nine of the best (and tastiest) options made just for dogs and cats.
The cheese-flavoured treats in this canine advent calendar also contain turkey, so they’re super-rich in protein. You and your dog may not be going on a Swiss skiing holiday any time soon – hey, we can dream – so this calendar is the next best thing.
This Bonne et Filou advent calendar features a veritable smorgasbord of festive treats for your pup: 12 dog bones, eight dog truffles and four dog macarons. It’s also beautifully decorated with a watercolour design inspired by the Palace of Versailles. Overall, an opulent option.
Is your dog a squeaker freak? If so, this particular advent calendar might end up driving you to distraction, but your happy-go-lucky pup will be in festive heaven. It features 12 squeaky holiday Miniz, including a handful of never-before-seen characters exclusive to this item.
Make your feline feel extra-festive with this treat-filled advent calendar, which contains 12 salmon-flavoured snacks and 12 chicken-flavoured ones. It’s essentially a daily cat canapé, if you’re feeling fancy.
This cute calendar contains a mix of chicken nibbles (yum), calming cat treats (very necessary during the Christmas rush) and dental cat treats (also useful). It’s essentially everything they need to get through the season of excess.
This canine advent calendar is perfect for pooches who like to be groomed. It contains 12 gift items – 10 shampoos plus flea and wormwood protection balms – with scents including candy cane, pumpkin spice and gingerbread. What could be more festive (and sweet-smelling)?
There are 24 meaty treats in this feline advent calendar, divided up into four different flavours: chicken fillet mini strips, duck fillet mini strips, salmon fillet mini strips and chicken-and-cheese duo bites. They’re all low in fat and gluten-free, so your cat can enjoy them guilt-free.
This calendar is packed with treats for the pooch with a sophisticated palette – anyone for wild garden herb bakes, or Cornish fishcakes with pumpkin? It’s also completely plastic-free, so an environmentally friendly option to boot.