9 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just for Pets

Super-festive options for dogs and cats who deserve a daily Christmas treat

by Charles Manning
31 October 2023
Numbered circles and assorted pet treats and toys for an advent calendar set on a periwinkle blue snowy background

Advent calendars come with a particular kind of Christmas magic that ’80s and ’90s kids know especially well, and now you can treat your pet, too. These advent calendars dish out just one treat a day, so there’s no need to worry about festive over-indulgence. Below, find nine of the best (and tastiest) options made just for dogs and cats.

Cheese Fondue Dog Advent Calendar
£9.99

The cheese-flavoured treats in this canine advent calendar also contain turkey, so they’re super-rich in protein. You and your dog may not be going on a Swiss skiing holiday any time soon – hey, we can dream – so this calendar is the next best thing.

£9.99 at Pooch & Mutt
the advent calendar in a box with dog illustrations on the cover
Bonne et Filou Dog Advent Calendar
£61.99

This Bonne et Filou advent calendar features a veritable smorgasbord of festive treats for your pup: 12 dog bones, eight dog truffles and four dog macarons. It’s also beautifully decorated with a watercolour design inspired by the Palace of Versailles. Overall, an opulent option.

£61.99 at Amazon
zippy paws in red box
Zippypaws Advent Calendar - 12 Days of Christmas
£55

Is your dog a squeaker freak? If so, this particular advent calendar might end up driving you to distraction, but your happy-go-lucky pup will be in festive heaven. It features 12 squeaky holiday Miniz, including a handful of never-before-seen characters exclusive to this item.

£55 at WOOOF
Lily's Kitchen Advent Calendar for Cats
£12.5

Make your feline feel extra-festive with this treat-filled advent calendar, which contains 12 salmon-flavoured snacks and 12 chicken-flavoured ones. It’s essentially a daily cat canapé, if you’re feeling fancy.

£12.5 at Lily’s Kitchen
Scrumbles Cat Advent Calendar
£8

This cute calendar contains a mix of chicken nibbles (yum), calming cat treats (very necessary during the Christmas rush) and dental cat treats (also useful). It’s essentially everything they need to get through the season of excess.

£8 at Scrumbles
Herbal Dog Co Luxury Dog Advent Calendar
£25

This canine advent calendar is perfect for pooches who like to be groomed. It contains 12 gift items – 10 shampoos plus flea and wormwood protection balms – with scents including candy cane, pumpkin spice and gingerbread. What could be more festive (and sweet-smelling)?

£25 at Herbal Dog Co
Luxury Deli Advent Calendar for Cats
£6.5

There are 24 meaty treats in this feline advent calendar, divided up into four different flavours: chicken fillet mini strips, duck fillet mini strips, salmon fillet mini strips and chicken-and-cheese duo bites. They’re all low in fat and gluten-free, so your cat can enjoy them guilt-free.

£6.5 at Cats Protection
Green & Wilds Dog Advent Calendar
£9.95

This calendar is packed with treats for the pooch with a sophisticated palette – anyone for wild garden herb bakes, or Cornish fishcakes with pumpkin? It’s also completely plastic-free, so an environmentally friendly option to boot.

£9.95 at Green & Wilds
Meowee Meaty Cat Advent Calendar
Meowee Meaty Cat Advent Calendar
£5

Your cat will find a chicken or fish treat behind every door of this great value advent calendar. Just note that it isnt suitable for kittens of four months and under.

£5 at Tesco

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

