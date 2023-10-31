Dogs are notorious for their indiscriminate eating habits – from your sandwich to a random piece of plastic on the pavement, it seems like everything is fair game. So it tracks that, at some point, most dogs experience an upset stomach or vomiting episode. (You’d be sick too if you ate your socks.)

If your dog throws up once or twice, it’s likely no cause for concern. But vomiting more than that can be a sign of a serious or potentially life-threatening illness that requires attention by a veterinarian. Keep reading to learn why your dog is throwing up – and whether you can treat them at home or need to take them to the vet.

6 reasons your dog is vomiting

1. They ate too fast or ate grass

One of the reasons a dog throws up yellow bile is because they ate something that didn’t sit right in their stomach. The culprit may remain unknown, but common reasons include eating too fast opens in a new tab and eating grass opens in a new tab . If your dog just vomits once but otherwise seems happy and healthy, it’s likely they just had an upset stomach and there’s no need to take them to the vet.

2. They ate a foreign object

Some dogs are known to eat inedible things, such as trash, plastic, chicken bones and cat poo. It’s more common to see this behaviour in young dogs and certain breeds. While some items may pass through the intestinal tract without a problem, others could get stuck, which would quickly lead to an emergency and expensive surgery. Prevention is best, so keep your home clear of potential hazards and consider training methods to prevent scavenging opens in a new tab .

3. They ate something poisonous

In addition to more obvious toxins, like rat poison or snail bait, you might be surprised to find that many common household items are actually poisonous to dogs. Dogs have been known to get into coffee, chocolate, pennies and even common plants, which are highly toxic to dogs and cause vomiting. There are also some things that might seem toxic when, in fact, they are harmless, like birth control or some topical creams. When in doubt, it’s best to check with your veterinarian or the Animal Poison Line opens in a new tab .

4. They have pancreatitis

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas caused by many things, including eating fatty foods. One of the first signs of pancreatitis in dogs is vomiting and loss of appetite. The good news is that with veterinary treatment, most dogs make a full recovery from acute pancreatitis.

5. They have inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease is a term used to describe chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Dogs with inflammatory bowel disease exhibit symptoms of chronic vomiting, diarrhoea opens in a new tab and poor appetite. While the cause isn’t typically known, it may be due to diet, parasites or bacteria.

6. They have bloat

If your dog is heaving without producing any vomit – especially if accompanied by abdominal distension and pain – get them to the vet ASAP. It may be a sign of gastric dilatation and volvulus, aka ‘bloat’, a diagnosis that requires emergency surgery. Bloat is an extremely serious condition in which a dog’s stomach fills with air, causing the stomach to expand and potentially twist opens in a new tab . A clear symptom of bloat is vomiting – specifically, a dog who appears highly nauseated and vomits but little comes up. A dog with bloat can die within hours if they don’t receive veterinary treatment, so when in doubt, contact your vet right away.

These are just some of the conditions that may cause your dog to throw up. If you are concerned about your dog’s vomiting, reach out to your veterinarian, who will be able to determine the nature of the problem and provide you with the best advice on your dog’s health.

Related article opens in a new tab Beware of Bloat in Dogs opens in a new tab Consider it the mother of all dog emergencies – if your dog has it, take them to the vet ASAP. Learn how to spot the condition and how it ’ s treated

When to call the vet

How do you know when your dog’s vomiting is a true emergency? You should seek immediate veterinary attention if your dog shows any of the following signs or symptoms:

Your dog is vomiting multiple times in one day or for several consecutive days.

The vomiting is accompanied by a loss of appetite, diarrhoea, blood in vomit or stool, lethargy, change in urination, pain opens in a new tab , pale gums or increased thirst.

Your dog’s vomit indicates potential foreign objects or toxicity.