How to Find Free Dog Neutering in the UK

Neutering is a surgical procedure that involves removing the reproductive organs of a dog, preventing them from giving birth to puppies that could contribute to the overcrowding in animal rescue centres. Unless you’re planning on breeding your dog, it’s the smart choice. In fact, there are even a whole host of health benefits to neutering opens in a new tab .

In female dogs, spaying eliminates the risk of pyometra, a potentially deadly womb infection. It can also reduce the likelihood of them developing mammary tumours. On a more practical level, spaying your dog will do away with the stress of having her go into heat every six(ish) months opens in a new tab , which. means no dealing with bleeding and the panic of your dog becoming the most lusted-after girl at the park. Yikes.

When it comes to male dogs, neutering (the removal of a male dog’s testicles, which halts testosterone production and renders them sterilised) can reduce OTT behaviour (leg humping, anyone?), prevent your dog bolting whenever it smells a bitch on heat, and eliminate the chance of testicular cancer. It can also reduce the risk of some prostate disorders and some other types of cancer.

Neutering your pup is a smart decision but it does come at a price. So, what if you can’t afford to pay opens in a new tab ? Thankfully, there are a number of avenues to explore – read on for all the information you need.

Main takeaways

Neutering a dog costs from around £120–690 in the UK.

Pet parents with low incomes and/or receiving certain benefits may be eligible for free or low cost neutering via animal welfare charities.

Neutering is considered a very safe procedure, the health benefits are largely considered to outweigh any potential risks.

How much does it cost to get your dog neutered in the UK?

How long’s a piece of string? The cost of dog neutering opens in a new tab in the UK varies greatly, depending on the prices set by your veterinary practice. These will usually be higher in larger cities and the south, where rent and utilities cost more. Be aware that spaying females tends to be more expensive as it involves internal surgery to remove the reproductive organs, while larger dogs usually rack up a bigger bill as they require more anaesthetic and surgery time.

According to the latest data from Many Pets opens in a new tab , the average cost of a male castration in the UK is £279.27, ranging from £120–572. The average price for a female spay is £369.70, with the lowest they found costing £180 and the highest a whopping £689.50.

Where can I get my dog neutered for free?

Thankfully, if you’re struggling with cash flow, a number of places offer free or reduced rate neutering for pet parents who meet certain criteria. Plenty of people are struggling with additional bills right now and getting your pet neutered is absolutely the responsible thing to do. Especially since shelters are currently facing the “biggest rehoming crisis opens in a new tab in recent memory.” There is no shame in accessing these services.

Veterinary organisations or charities

PDSA

If you receive means-tested housing benefit, council tax support or universal credit with housing element, you may qualify to receive free vet care for one animal at a PDSA hospital, so long as you live within the postcode catchment area of a clinic that offers the service. Additional pets may qualify for low cost treatment.

For those receiving other benefits such as universal credit without housing element, job seekers allowance, and child tax and working credits, you might be eligible for reduced rate vet care at a PDSA hospital. Unfortunately, this means neutering won’t be free, but it should still be around 20–30 percent cheaper than typical prices.

Don’t live near a PDSA hospital? You may still be able to get discounted services at a nearby veterinary practice via the PDSA Pet Care scheme, so long as you receive housing benefit, means-tested support with council tax, universal credit with housing element or rate relief (in Northern Ireland).

Find out more about PDSA’s financial services and check your eligibility here opens in a new tab .

Blue Cross

The Blue Cross doesn’t provide free neutering but it does charge a flat-rate fee for pet parents receiving certain benefits who live within the catchment area of one of its animal hospitals. A bitch spay costs £300, while a male castration costs £200, which could save you a pretty penny.

FYI, the Blue Cross scheme opens in a new tab also covers other services like consultations, medication, and euthanasia, which could help lighten the load financially opens in a new tab when it comes to keeping your pet healthy and happy.

RSPCA

It’s not free but the RSPCA does offer discounted vet care at some of their branches and hospitals for eligible pet parents – search online to find your local RSPCA branch opens in a new tab .

Dog Aid Scotland

For people on low incomes in Scotland, Dog Aid Scotland provides neutering vouchers that cover part of the cost of your dog’s surgery. You can apply for one dog per household opens in a new tab .

Local charities

It’s worth asking around to see if there’s a smaller, local charity in your area that can help with the cost of neutering, although they tend to offer discounted – rather than totally free – procedures. These include organisations such as Celia Hammond Animal Trust opens in a new tab (London), Mayhew opens in a new tab (certain London boroughs), The Lord Whisky Sanctuary Fund opens in a new tab (Kent), Woodside Animal Welfare Trust opens in a new tab (Plymouth) and Friends of the Animals opens in a new tab (Isle of Wight).

Local vet clinic

Ask your local vet practice if they provide discounts for people on benefits or low incomes, though it’s highly unlikely they’ll provide this service for free. If they don’t have a scheme themselves, they may be able to point you in the direction of a local charity that does. Some university-run vet clinics may also offer reduced rates with student vets, as it’s helpful for their clinical training.

Is neutering my dog safe?

There are, of course, always risks involved when putting any animal (or human) under anaesthesia, but a vet will monitor your dog closely to detect any issues as they arise. If your pet’s not feeling well, this may increase the chance of anaesthesia-related complications opens in a new tab , so always let your vet know if your dog’s a bit off colour. There’s also the small chance of infection opens in a new tab and wound breakdown following surgery, but your vet will advise on how to minimise this risk. The surgery is routine and has low complication rates, most dogs quickly recover without any problems. In many cases, dogs brought in for morning surgery can be safely sent home the same day to be monitored.

Studies suggest that neutering male dogs may increase the chance of certain long-term diseases opens in a new tab such as some cancers. However, further research needs to be done in this area. Neutering can also affect your dog’s metabolism opens in a new tab , which could lead to obesity and all manner of related complications. Thankfully, this can be managed with the correct diet and lifestyle – phew!

Neutering is a very common surgical procedure and while it’s normal to be concerned, the British Veterinary Association advises that the health benefits of neutering far outweigh any potential risks opens in a new tab .

Free dog neutering: frequently asked questions

Is neutering free in the UK?

Neutering your dog isn’t typically offered for free in the UK. However, if you’re on a low income and/or receive certain benefits, you may be able to seek assistance from a local charity or organisation, by way of a free or subsidised neuter.

How much does it cost to neuter a dog without insurance?

Neutering is considered an elective procedure and isn’t typically covered by insurance in the UK. It usually costs more to spay females (the surgery is a little more complicated than with a male) and larger dogs (they use more anaesthetic). Research from Many Pets opens in a new tab shows that the cost of neutering a male in the UK spans from £120–572, while a female spay can set you back between £180–689.50.

At what age should male dogs be neutered?

There’s so much conflicting info online about when to neuter your dog opens in a new tab . The Royal Veterinary College opens in a new tab recommends neutering your male pup between the ages of 6–13 months, although it’s best to speak to your vet as there are exceptions to this for certain breeds.

Larger dogs (who are expected to weigh 20kg or more as an adult) should be neutered at around one year old opens in a new tab as research suggests it can increase the risk of joint disorders opens in a new tab .

Remember that if you have a certificate of exemption to have an XL Bully, you have to get them neutered, by law. If your dog was less than seven months old on 31 January 2024, you must submit proof of neutering opens in a new tab to Defra by 30 June 2025.

