Can I Use Germolene On My Dog? Experts Answer

Just because you use it all the time, doesn’t mean your dog should

Just like us, your dog can get all manner of bumps, cuts and grazes. However, that doesn’t mean you should be reaching for the same treatments. Germolene, beloved by human parents everywhere, is a human medication, and while it can (in some cases) be safely applied to dogs’ skin opens in a new tab , there are a number of risks to consider before you do. We always recommend consulting your vet for personalised advice before using it on your pet.

Main Takeaways Germolene is a human antiseptic and local anaesthetic cream that can be bought in almost all pharmacies and supermarkets.

Veterinary advice should be sought before using it on your pet.

Germolene can be toxic when ingested by your dog, so it mustn’t be licked off.

What is Germolene?

Germolene is an over-the-counter human medicine designed to be applied to human skin. It comes in a blue tube and has branding and a smell that have been the same since forever. In fact, one whiff of that cream should transport you right back to watching after-school cartoons and eating fishfingers for your tea.

Active ingredients in Germolene

Germolene contains the active ingredients phenol, an antiseptic and local anaesthetic, as well as chlorhexidine digluconate, another antiseptic.

Common uses of Germolene in humans

Germolene is an antiseptic and also has local anaesthetic properties. It is used to ease pain while reducing the risk of infection from minor burns opens in a new tab , grazes, cuts, blisters, insect bites opens in a new tab , and rough, chapped skin. It also has a cream base which helps soothe and soften the skin. So, while you may have used Germolene a lot more when you were a kid due to well, being a kid and walking into things, there's a chance it’s still a staple in your medicine cupboard now. You know, for the adult clumsies.

Risks of using Germolene on dogs

Germolene contains phenol, which is toxic when ingested opens in a new tab , so if you do decide (along with your vet) to use it, then it is especially important to prevent your dog from licking the treated area. Even a small amount can cause serious issues. Phenol toxicity can result in stomach ulceration, anaemia and a dangerous drop in white blood cell count. Just 1g of Germolene could be toxic to a 20kg dog, and as little as 0.1g could be toxic to toy breeds. A standard tube is 55g.

Germolene can also trigger an allergic reaction when applied to the skin of some dogs. It is also important to note that the application of Germolene is no substitute for thoroughly cleaning a wound. If an injury is not properly cleaned, Germolene can actually trap dirt inside, increasing the risk of infection.

Home remedies can sometimes be effective and potentially save money on veterinary fees opens in a new tab , but they may also result in delayed diagnosis and recovery. It is always best to seek veterinary advice before using Germolene on your pet.

Benefits of using Germolene on dogs

Like humans, Germolene can benefit dogs. That is, as long as it doesn’t trigger an allergic reaction or is licked off the wound by the dog. Germolene’s active ingredients can help prevent infection and reduce pain and irritation if your dog experiences minor cuts, grazes or burns. It will also help moisturise the area to prevent dryness. A wound that is causing irritation is more likely to be chewed, so by alleviating this sensation, your pet may be less inclined to self-mutilate. If you and your vet decide to apply Germolene to your dog, however, be sure to monitor them closely for any signs of discomfort, allergic reactions (such as redness or swelling) or unusual behaviour. Prompt intervention can often prevent complications.

Can you use Germolene on dogs in an emergency?

In an emergency, it is better not to waste time applying creams or ointments. Instead, seek immediate veterinary advice, apply pressure to any bleeding wounds, cool burns and remove any contamination.

Alternatives to Germolene for dog wounds

When it comes to wound and burn care, very little offers more benefit than keeping the area clean and dry, using warm, clean water. Avoid using cotton wool or materials that could leave fibres behind in the wound. Check with your vet about which topical treatments might be most useful in your pet’s individual circumstance.

What to do if your dog has a reaction to Germolene

Rinse the area to remove all traces of Germolene and refrain from using the product on your pet again. Monitor them closely for any signs of severe reaction, such as respiratory distress or collapse, and seek veterinary advice immediately if these occur.

If your dog has ingested Germolene, seek immediate veterinary treatment, or contact the Animal Poison Line opens in a new tab for advice. If your pet has consumed a significant quantity, they may require veterinary treatment until their symptoms resolve. If in any doubt at all, call your vet or their emergency out-of-hours service.

Bottom line: is Germolene safe for dogs?

Application of human medicines to dogs should be avoided where possible. Always seek veterinary advice before using Germolene on your pet. While it can be safe for many dogs, it can sometimes cause an uncomfortable allergic reaction. If your pet ingests Germolene, they could suffer from phenol toxicity.

Germolene and dogs: frequently asked questions

What antiseptic is safe for dogs?

Chlorhexidine (Hibiscrub) is a pet friendly antiseptic wash. It should be diluted before use and must not be used on open wounds or near the eyes or the mouth. It is still advisable to check with your vet before using any product on your pet.

Where not to use Germolene?

Germolene should not be used anywhere without vet advice but it should especially not be applied around the eyes, nose or mouth. It should never be used internally, and great care must be taken to ensure that it cannot be licked off or ingested. Germolene is only suitable for minor cuts or burns and should not be used on deep or severe injuries. Wounds should always be cleaned prior to application.

What human antiseptic cream is safe for dogs?