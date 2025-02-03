6 Dog-Friendly Cinemas in the UK

Gone are the days when a trip to the cinema meant leaving your dog at home watching Homeward Bound by themselves for the 100th time. Now, with a growing number of cinemas in the UK rolling out the red carpet for our four-legged pals, you and your dog can enjoy the ultimate cinematic experience. Whether your pup prefers a thrilling action flick, a rom-com with a side of belly rubs or just a cosy space to curl up and enjoy the atmosphere, there’s a dog-friendly screening for every wagging tail. We delve into the best spots where you and your dog can enjoy the magic of the movies together.

Are all dogs welcome to attend dog-friendly cinemas?

It really depends on the cinema. Some venues only allow well-behaved dogs on the lead, other outdoor locations might let your pup roam about (as long as they’re not causing havoc). It’s always best to check with the venue before you head out so you and your pup can be prepared.

Main Takeaways There are a variety of dog-friendly cinemas in the UK, including various Picturehouse Cinemas and Curzon Cinemas across the country, along with local independent spots such as Station Cinema in North Yorkshire and Ducie Street Warehouse in Manchester; and seasonal outdoor locations including the Wooftop Film Club in London and the Wokingham Open Air Cinema.

Always check exactly what the cinema’s dog-friendly policy is before heading out.

Bring treats, a blanket (if not provided by the cinema) and a lead for your pup.

The best dog-friendly cinemas

Picturehouse Cinemas, various locations

With 25 cinemas across the UK and 11 of those welcoming pups to dog-friendly screenings – from Edinburgh to Bath via no less than five London outposts – Picturehouse really does live by its messaging of being ‘as big a fan of dogs as we are of cinema’. Whether your pup is a biopic fan and wants to catch Timothée Chalamet’s turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown or they’re joining you for girls’ night to watch Bridget Jones Diary: Mad About the Boy, Picturehouse makes sure you can bring your dog to see all the latest releases.

Your pup will be given a fleece blanket to cover the seat or to curl up on on the floor, and staff will also provide water bowls around the room to keep your dog hydrated. Lighting is left at a higher level than usual and the sound is slightly lower, all to ensure max comfort for you and your dog. Only one dog is allowed per adult and tickets are the same price as human-only screenings, starting at around £15. Find your nearest dog-friendly Picturehouse cinema opens in a new tab .

Picturehouse Cinemas

Curzon Cinemas, various locations

Known for its art-house and independent film screenings, Curzon also hosts Dog Day Afternoons at six of its cinemas – Canterbury Westgate, Aldgate, Hoxton, Camden, Sheffield and Knutsford – so your pup can enjoy their wide variety of showings too. These events take place every week on Sunday afternoons, with lowered sound and complimentary Naturally Meaty Treats from Butcher’s for four-legged cinema-goers. Dogs are allowed on the floor (bring your own blanket) but not on the seats. However, small pups can sit in your lap for the best view. Dogs are also welcome in the bar and cafe for an hour before and after the film, so you and your pup can debrief about your favourite bits over coffee and cake. Tickets are £18.50 for a standard adult entry. Find out more. opens in a new tab

Ducie Street Warehouse, Manchester

Canines cinephiles won’t want to miss the chance to visit the dog-friendly ‘mini-cinema’ at Ducie Street Warehouse in the heart of Piccadilly, Manchester, which claims to be the world’s first dog-friendly cinema and has been welcoming pups to its screens since 2022. Rather than hosting specific dog-friendly screenings, your pup is welcome to join you to watch any film that’s showing in the intimate 36-seat space. And for after? Check out the buildings other dog-friendly spots including the lounge, bar and restaurant. Ticket prices vary but pups go free. Find out more opens in a new tab .

Ducie Mini-Cinema

Wokingham Open Air Cinema, Berkshire

A seasonal pop-up event, Wokingham Open Air Cinema runs during the summer months, welcoming well-behaved pups on leads to all its screenings. Last year’s iteration took place in a few different locations around Wokingham, including Streatley and Sonning, with films like Barbie, The Greatest Showman and Wonka all available to watch outdoors on the big screen after sunset – with food and a bar on site, too. The best part? Being outside with your dog means if they get restless or need to go to the toilet, you can easily take them for a little wander. Note, some events provide chairs, others are a ‘bring your own blanket or camp chair’ kind of affair. The locations for 2025 are yet to be announced but you and your pup can keep an eye out for updates .

Wokingham Open Air Cinema

Station Cinema, Richmond, North Yorkshire

Once a month at this independent neighbourhood cinema in Richmond, dogs are welcome to join their pet parents in one of its three cosy screens. Housed within a beautifully restored former Victorian station building, this spot has a great atmosphere for getting lost in the movies. From the latest blockbusters to special screenings of National Theatre performances, there’s plenty of choice to suit all tastes. Treats, water and blankets are all provided, and both light and noise levels are adapted for your pup. They also run a reduced ticket capacity so things don’t get too hectic in there. Find out what’s on opens in a new tab or join the mailing list to keep up to date with all their upcoming dog-friendly events. Tickets are £7 for members, £8 for non-members and just 99p for pups.

Station Cinema

Wooftop Film Club, Peckham, London

The aptly named Wooftop Film Club is part of London-based Rooftop Film Club, who host open-air screenings around the city. Bussey Building in Peckham is home to these dog-friendly screenings, where you and your pup can choose to watch romcoms like 10 Things I Hate About You, The Notebook and Notting Hill, or catch a cult classic from The Breakfast Club to Inception. There are no rules for dogs up here either, with the organisers stating, “As long as your best friend doesn’t go around stealing snacks or barking into the night then it’s a-okay with us!” They also offer blankets and water to keep your pup comfortable. One great perk about this spot is that all films are enjoyed using wireless headphones, so your dog can actually snooze in peace and not be disturbed by the noise of the film. Screenings will resume in the spring – stay up to date here opens in a new tab .

Wooftop Film Club

Tips for bringing your dog to the cinema

Check the cinema’s dog policy first

Not all cinemas are dog friendly, so make sure to check the venue’s policy ahead of time. Some cinemas hold regular dog-friendly screenings, while others might only offer them for special events. It’s always best to confirm before heading out.

Pick a movie your dog will enjoy

While your pup might not have a specific taste in films, they might prefer not to accompany you to a film with lots of loud explosions or action scenes that could make them anxious. You know your dog’s tastes best.

Bring a blanket or bed

Some cinemas provide blankets for your dog but if not, it’s a good idea to bring a blanket, cushion or their favourite bed to sit on. This will give them a comfortable spot to relax while you settle in for the show.

Pack doggie snacks

Just like humans, dogs love a little snack while watching a movie. Make sure to bring some tasty treats (preferably ones that won’t make a mess).

Keep your dog on a lead

Even if your dog is well-behaved and friendly, it’s safest to keep them on a lead while in the cinema. This ensures they stay by your side and don’t wander off to make friends with the other pups.

Consider your dog’s comfort level

Some dogs are more social and enjoy being around lots of people and dogs, while others may prefer to keep a lower profile. If your dog is shy or easily stressed in crowds, check if the cinema offers a quieter screening or a section where you can sit away from the hustle and bustle.

Take bathroom breaks before the film starts

Arrive a little early so your dog can go to the toilet before the movie begins. You’ll both be much more comfortable if you don’t have to dash out halfway through the film.

Stay calm and attentive

Not all dogs are used to the sounds and sights of the big screen. If your dog gets nervous or distracted, try to stay calm and offer reassurance. A gentle pat or a quiet word of comfort can make all the difference.

Be considerate of other moviegoers

As a responsible pet parents it’s important to be mindful of your dog’s behaviour – if they start barking or acting anxious, it’s best to step out and give them a breather for the sake of other humans and dogs in the cinema.

Dog-friendly cinemas in London: frequently asked questions

Which cinemas in the UK are dog-friendly?

There are a variety of dog-friendly cinemas in the UK, including various Picturehouse Cinemas and Curzon Cinemas across the country, along with local independent spots like Station Cinema in North Yorkshire and Ducie Street Warehouse in Manchester; and seasonal outdoor locations including the Wooftop Film Club in London and the Wokingham Open Air Cinema.

Can you take a dog to Cineworld?

Unfortunately, only assistance dogs are permitted inside Cineworld cinemas.

Do I need to book a special ticket for my dog?

Some cinemas allow you to bring your pup for free (or it’s included in the price of your ticket to a special dog-friendly screening) and some require you to purchase a ticket for your dog for a small extra charge. Check with the venue before heading out.

Are there facilities for my dog to use at the cinema?

It’s usually best to make sure your dog has gone to the toilet before you enter the cinema as it’s unlikely there will be a dedicated area for them to do so. Most dog-friendly cinemas provide water.