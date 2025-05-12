Bird flu has been in the news a lot lately and, with a number of alarming stories about it affecting cats in the United States opens in new tab , you might be wondering whether it can affect dogs too. In this article we will look at what bird flu actually is, how it might affect our canine companions and what we can do to keep them safe.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

What is bird flu?

Bird flu, or to use its scientific name, ‘avian influenza’, is an influenza virus opens in new tab that primarily affects domesticated and wild birds. There are a number of different strains of influenza virus, each varying in the severity of disease they can cause. H5N1 is a highly pathogenic subtype, which has made headlines opens in new tab in recent years due to its ability to cause severe disease and death in birds across the globe, and also for its ability to infect wild and domesticated mammals, including cats and even humans.

Main Takeaways Bird flu is primarily a disease of birds, but it has, in rare cases, been known to pass over to mammals, including dogs.

The risk to your dog is very low. Transmission usually involves exposure to high amounts of virus; keeping your dog away from dead birds can help keep them safe.

Can a dog get bird flu?

Although bird flu is primarily a disease of birds, it has occasionally been found in mammals, including dogs. These cases are extremely rare and typically involve animals that have had close contact with infected birds, such as by eating a carcass.

While dogs can technically be infected, the likelihood of them becoming seriously unwell from bird flu is very low. They would need to be exposed to a large quantity of the virus in order to become ill.

Can dogs get bird flu from bird poo?

The virus can be present in bird droppings so it is possible, in theory, for a dog to contract bird flu through ingestion. However, current evidence suggests that infection requires significant viral exposure, such as contact with multiple infected birds or consuming a carcass. A casual encounter with bird faeces is unlikely to result in illness, although it is still advisable to prevent dogs from ingesting it.

Symptoms of bird flu in dogs

In the rare event that a dog becomes infected with avian influenza, they will typically go off their food, develop a persistent, dry cough, swollen lymph nodes and a fever. They may also have red, inflamed eyes, discharge from their nose and show difficulty breathing. Advanced cases will also develop neurological signs such as tremors, incoordination and seizures. Bird flu has been known to result in fatalities in some dogs.

What to do if your dog shows symptoms of bird flu

If your dog is showing any of the above symptoms it is best to get them checked by a vet as soon as possible. While bird flu remains extremely rare, similar symptoms can be caused by a range of other illnesses, many of which require prompt treatment.

How vets diagnose bird flu in dogs

If your dog has had contact with a suspected or confirmed infected bird and starts to show clinical signs, your vet may consider testing for bird flu. This usually involves taking a nasal swab (similar to a Covid-19 test), which is sent to a laboratory for PCR testing. The procedure is generally well-tolerated by most dogs, but sedation may be required in some cases if you dog is particularly uncomfortable with handling.

Bird flu treatment

Treatment of avian influenza is difficult. As bird flu is caused by a virus, antibiotics will not be effective. Instead, treatment is focused on supportive care to ease symptoms and manage any secondary infections. This may include oxygen, fluid therapy, medication to reduce coughing and antibiotics to treat secondary infections.

Can bird flu be prevented in dogs?

The best way to prevent bird flu in dogs is to limit their exposure to infected birds or environments. Avoid areas where large numbers of infected birds are present opens in new tab . Do not allow your dog to scavenge on bird carcasses or droppings.

Bottom line: bird flu in dogs

While bird flu can affect dogs, it is exceptionally rare. Most cases reported in dogs involve close contact with infected birds, particularly through ingestion. Although the risk is low, pet owners should remain vigilant, especially during outbreaks in wild bird populations. Prevention is key; avoiding dead or sick birds is the most effective way to reduce risk.

Bird flu and dogs: frequently asked questions

Is bird flu common in dogs?

No, bird flu is exceptionally uncommon in dogs. To date, isolated cases in Thailand, Poland and Italy have been reported in dogs. At the time of writing, no cases have yet been identified in the UK.

Are dogs at risk for bird flu?

Whilst the disease is extremely rare in dogs, it is possible for dogs to contract disease from sick birds, if they are exposed to the virus in high enough concentrations.

Do dogs get sick from birds?

Yes, but its very unusual. The evidence so far suggests that dogs catch avian flu from infected birds. There is nothing to suggest that it is passed from dog to dog, although this is, in theory, possible.

How do I know if my dog has the flu?

Dogs with avian influenza show symptoms such as a cough, loss of appetite, red swollen eyes and a high temperature. These symptoms are not specific to bird flu and could be signs of other conditions. To make a definitive diagnosis your vet will take a swab from your dog’s nose.

References

World Organization for Animal Health (2023). Avian Influenza. [online] WOAH - World Organisation for Animal Health. Available at: https://www.woah.org/en/disease/avian-influenza opens in new tab /.

OFFLU call to discuss Avian Influenza events in mammals opens in new tab . (2023). OFFLU.

Chen, Y., Zhong, G., Wang, G., Deng, G., Li, Y., Shi, J., Zhang, Z., Guan, Y., Jiang, Y., Bu, Z., Kawaoka, Y. and Chen, H. (2010). Dogs are highly susceptible to H5N1 avian influenza virus. Virology, [online] 405(1), pp.15–19. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.virol.2010.05.024.

Song, D., Kang, B.-K., Chul Seung Lee, Jung, K., Ha, G.-W., Kang, D., Park, S.-J., Park, B.-K. and Oh, J. (2008). Transmission of Avian Influenza Virus (H3N2) to Dogs. 14(5), pp.741–746. doi:https://doi.org/10.3201/eid1405.071471 opens in new tab .