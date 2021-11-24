If your dog ’ s exuberant tail wagging has led to injury, they could have this condition

Happy tail syndrome is a bit of a misnomer. The frustrating problem makes both dogs and people decidedly unhappy.

So what is happy tail syndrome, exactly? It occurs when a dog forcefully wags their tail, hitting objects (such as walls, chairs, even people) and injuring themselves in the process. The good news is, you can keep happy tail syndrome from escalating if you catch it early. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to treat happy tail syndrome if you think your dog already has it.

What is happy tail syndrome?

We love to see our dogs happy – floppy tongues, wiggling bums and tails wagging – but for some dogs, these excitable moments result in excessive tail wagging, with the dog’s tail hitting something so hard that the tip gets injured in the process.

The repeated slaps of the tail in contact with walls, doorways and other hard surfaces can result in an open wound. In some cases, the tail damage may even include broken vertebrae or damaged tendons.

Sometimes referred to as ‘kennel tail’ and ‘bleeding tail’, happy tail syndrome should not be confused with ‘limber tail syndrome opens in a new tab ’, another condition associated with an injured tail. Happy tail syndrome is more often seen in large, short-haired dogs with muscular tails, such as Labrador Retrievers, Pit Bulls, Great Danes, Greyhounds, Dobermans and similar breeds.

How is happy tail syndrome treated?

Happy tail syndrome is difficult for vets to treat. The tip of the tail where injuries most often occur is “an amazingly difficult” spot to bandage, says Dr Tony Johnson of the Veterinary Information Network, as the dressing tends to fall off easily.

Dogs with happy tail syndrome are likely over-exuberant, excitable tail waggers – regardless of the pain they are experiencing – which makes it almost impossible to keep the wound covered and clean. Because of this, happy tail syndrome can be a recurring challenge.

Happy tail syndrome can escalate quickly, so if you see raw, reddened or irritated tail skin, contact your vet to discuss the situation before it bleeds and worsens. As a first step, your vet will likely recommend that the wound be cleaned and a recovery collar (or ‘cone of shame’) will be helpful to keep your dog from licking or pulling off the bandage.

If you’re unable to manage treatment at home or the bandages just won’t stay put, ask your vet about other options. You may need to get creative with keeping the wound clean and wrapped – some vets use swimming pool noodles and other types of padding to get the job done. Your dog may also need minor stitching, K-laser treatments, or even surgical amputation if the happy tail worsens.

Happy tail syndrome is messy and complicated. While you can’t bubblewrap the whole house, you can keep a vigilant eye out for the problem. And, with a bit of patience and love, you can keep enjoying your pup’s goofy tail wags – safely.