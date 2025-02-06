The love of a dog is the purest, most special kind of love. Sometimes it’s instant and that’s it, you’ve found your soul dog; other bonds are hard fought for but all the more special for it. From the moment these pet parents met their dogs – whether they fell head over heels from the very first second or took their time – their first ever meeting was just the beginning of the most epic tale.

From a one-eyed Chihuahua and a woman who hated dogs to a puppy who looked its owner straight in the eye while it was still with its littermates, these stories show how these dogs made their way to their people, where they belong…

Journalist Dayna McAlpine opens in a new tab was living alone in Scotland. “It was lockdown and my chronic illness was going largely unmanaged,” says Dayna, “and I was isolated from friends and family – loneliness was a concern.” The thought of getting a dog had been lurking in the back of her mind. That’s when she spotted Birdie on the EuroPaws opens in a new tab Instagram account. “It was love at first sight,” says Dayna. “It wasn’t a case of when, I was going to adopt this wonky little dog. My friends joke that I was never going to end up with a ‘normal’ looking dog, and the sight of her pronounced overbite and wee bug eyes made me melt.”

As Dayna went to collect Birdie from her foster home, she’d been filled with dreams of her bounding into her arms. “In reality, I walked in and Birdie was so scared she wet herself,” says Dayna. “She also had incredibly wonky back legs, which I’d later discover was double hip dysplasia from being kept in a too-small cage in her previous life. It was a disaster.” But Dayna didn’t feel upset, instead an “enormous surge of determination” overtook her. “As I sat in the car, with Birdie on a puppy pad, I knew I’d made the right choice.”

The first few days were rocky, though. “She hid under the bed until, suddenly, she didn’t. And the second she came out, there was no stopping her,” says Dayna. “She thrived with training, learning to sit and lie down in a matter of hours. I cried when she responded to her name.” But the fastest development was the pair’s bond. “I worked from home and her go-to place was quickly established as being pressed next to me. I swore she wouldn’t be allowed on my bed – now she sleeps under the duvet, her small warm body curled against mine.” Whether it’s a pub, a shop or to London for work, Dayna has Birdie in tow. “She’s taught me a love I never knew existed. Her want to be loved, despite a horrendous start in life, is unfaltering.”

“Something about having a dog with a chronic health condition, when I have one myself, makes complete sense,” says Dayna, “she’s my family, my best friend and my place of solace.”

Maple the beagle puppy looked into Jonnie’s eyes; that was it, he fell head over heels. “Maple loved eye contact, and I know this is quite strange in puppies – even the breeder commented,” says Jonnie. “She was a playful soul, too, oblivious to her littermates. My partner and I knew: this is our girl.”

Thus began Maple’s journey from the rolling countryside of the Yorkshire Dales to the hectic London life. “She immediately took to it,” says Jonnie. “This little creature full of light and joy was exactly the companion we’d searched for.”

Jonnie warns, though, that even an instant connection can’t prepare you for the adjustment of becoming the guardian of an animal. “The devotion of time and patience can be testing,” he says. “But when she cuddled into me or looked for me when she was uncertain, I realised that the relationship is reciprocal and compassionate.” For Maple, Jonnie was her entire world. He promised to never take that “responsibility, privilege and honour” lightly.

Nat and her husband Jon’s French Bulldog Alvin had died six months earlier, it had taken a while for them to feel ready – but the house felt empty. And so Nat found herself browsing online for dogs when Peggy’s little face appeared. She was just four months old and had been found abandoned in Romania, she was up for adoption via Meadow Of Hope opens in a new tab . “It sounds strange, but I knew she was going to be our dog,” says Nat. “She was scruffy, unusual looking, her eyes were full of fear. I had a really strong feeling that she was right for us and we were right for her.”

But Peggy’s arrival was chaotic, says Nat, “she’d never been in a house before, she was scared of our wooden floors and seeing her reflection in the oven door made her jump, she ran under the dining table and hid.” The charity had advised the couple not to force affection on her – especially in the first three days opens in a new tab – but later that evening Peggy went over to sit with Nat, “within an hour she was on my lap fast asleep,” says Nat. “I could feel her heart rate slow down as she started to relax. From that moment, we were bonded.”

Jon, Nat and Peggy

Nat had booked two weeks off work for Peggy to settle in and they spent every moment learning about each other. “I was her safe person,” says Nat, “but it was a different story for Jon.” Peggy was wary of men and she was very nervous around Jon. “Any sudden movements from him made her cower; for Jon this was really upsetting – his bond with Alvin had been unbreakable. I remember him saying, ‘I don’t think she’s ever going to love me’.”

It’s been two years now and Peggy and Jon are firm buddies. “She plays with him and will jump all over him,” says Nat, “I could cry when I see them chasing each other around as I don’t think Jon ever thought it would happen.” Like a lot of rescue dogs, Peggy is very worried around certain people and in some situations – “but when it’s just the three of us, she’s such a content dog and she has given me and Jon a feeling of completeness back again. Once a dog trusts you, it’s truly magical.”

Tattoo artist Natasha Jackson opens in a new tab categorically never wanted a dog. “I actually hated them,” says Natasha, “I was terrified, dogs used to chase me and my sister when we were younger. My parents are Jamaican so anything that causes a mess in the house is a no-go! We were only allowed goldfish.” But Natasha’s girlfriend Marley was persistent, pestering her with cute puppy pics. Then, after months of research, Marley found a reputable breeder of Poochons in Colchester.

Although Natasha thought Floki was cute, she wasn’t convinced, but the couple brought her to live with them in their little flat in London. “I was massively overwhelmed at having this creature in my house who was completely reliant on me,” says Natasha. “It was a lot, my freedom was gone!” It took Natasha about five months to even tell people they’d got a dog!

Fast forward to now and Natasha is in love with that dog. “I never thought I’d say that,” says Natasha. Floki has become her shadow, the pair are always together. “She even comes to work with me.” One of the biggest milestones was Floki’s first “outside wee” when she was walking with Natasha. “It felt like such a momentous occasion,” beams Natasha. “Her doing a big girl wee outside made me so emotional!” Getting Floki has made Natasha realise she’d make a great mum. “I just can’t believe how much I care for her,” she says, “and how important she is and how much I just want to make sure she’s happy and healthy and protected.”

This is the story of how Zoe found her Romeo – the latest addition to Zoe and her husband Alex’s gang to join Daisy and Dougal, who are both 11. “They’re all rescues,” says Zoe, “there’s been a steady ebb and flow of dogs over the years.”

Zoe works at the RSPCA in Brighton. “Romeo was abandoned with a deflated eyeball so when he got to us he had the eye removed and was one very scared Chihuahua,” says Zoe, who was really excited to get to know him as she’s a huge Chihuahua fan. “I knew I had to keep it cool and everything was on his terms. He barked at me initially and of course I came armed with a tube of liver paste.”

Zoe walked Romeo purely as part of her job at first. “He was one of my favourites at work,” says Zoe. “Really fun out on his lead and cuddly in his kennel. But he was reactive to other dogs so I didn’t think about rehoming him.” Then Romeo started greeting his doggy neighbours through the bars of his kennel – perhaps he could live with other dogs? So Zoe started sending pics to her husband: “Look how cute this guy is?” And before Zoe knew it, Romeo was living with them. “He loves people with all he’s got once he trusts you,” says Zoe. “It’s only been a year with our Romeo but I don’t want to imagine life without that little eye conveying so many emotions.”