Is there anything more annoying than a dog who won’t stop whining? Here’s what to do about it

When you ’ re driving your dog to the vet or somewhere fun like the local nature reserve, within a few minutes of leaving the house, they start whining in the backseat. This isn’t only distracting, but also incredibly annoying. Which makes you wonder: can you train your dog to stop whining in the car? The short answer: yes! Here are some ways to make the car ride better for both of you.

What to do about a dog who whines in the car

The root of the problem is that they often know they’re going for a fun walk opens in a new tab and can’t contain their enthusiasm. The solution? Make it harder for them to figure out the destination and easier for them to remain calm in the car. To do that, it’s important to become less predictable – to reduce their expectation that a ride in the car means they’re going to their favourite place.

Take your dog for rides often

Take your dog on car rides regularly so that going out in the car isn’t so closely linked with a visit to their favourite spot. Add to the unpredictability by varying the journey: sometimes a car ride may be just errands, and sometimes it may just be a joy ride without any stops at all. Your dog may still get revved up when you get close to the walking destination on the days you actually go there, but hopefully it will be for a couple of minutes rather than the entire trip.

Change how far you park

To make arrivals less exciting for your pup, park at a distance and walk to the location from your parking spot, if possible. Once in a while, park in that spot and go for a walk without visiting the park or field. That way, in a sense, you’re never actually driving to their favourite spot – you’re driving to a parking space, which may mean a walk or may mean some off-lead fun.

If your dog is never sure when they’re in the car that you’re going to the park or field, the annoying behaviour associated with their anticipation will be less likely to happen. (To be honest, your walk may still be filled with excitement, but that ’ s not as problematic as whining in the car.)

Keep them occupied